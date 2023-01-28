Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Community Foundation announces 2023 grant recipients
More than $25,000 in grants was distributed to five area nonprofits by the Emporia Community Foundation Tuesday afternoon. According to a written release, the ECF Grants Committee "selected grants based on innovative and creative projects that are responsive to changing community needs in the areas of mental health, diversity training, social service, recreation, and benefitting animals."
Emporia gazette.com
About town
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Government Matters Committee and League of Women Voters will host the first legislative dialogue for this session on Saturday, Feb. 18, in the conference rooms at Flint Hills Technical College, 3301 W. 18th Ave. Coffee will be available at 8 a.m. with the Dialogue beginning at 8:30 a.m. Senator Jeff Longbine and Representatives Dr. Duane Droge, Mark Schreiber, and Eric Smith have been invited to participate.
Emporia gazette.com
Library celebrates National Puzzle Day
Fans of jigsaw puzzles celebrated National Puzzle Day at the Emporia Public Library on Sunday afternoon. A selection of puzzles as well as snacks and drinks were set up in the large meeting room for the public to enjoy. “This is an opportunity for people to come hang out, socialize...
WIBW
K-State reopens Catholic Student Center since expansion
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is opening up its new Catholic Center this weekend. St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center will reopen for the first time in nearly 2 years due to construction for expansion. The center has been in the same location at the corner of Anderson...
Emporia gazette.com
Flint Hills Technical College Prairie Fire award honors Simmons Pet Food
Friday evening marked the first year of an annual award celebrating the contributions of community partners to Flint Hills Technical College. The inaugural Prairie Fire Award ceremony honored Simmons Pet Food for their continued investments and partnership with the college.
Emporia gazette.com
'Abstractive' reception coming Friday at EAC
The Emporia Arts Center will host an artist’s opening reception for "Abstractive," a collection of paintings by Wichita-based artist Jamie Briggeman, this week. The reception will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the Trusler Gallery located at 815 Commercial St. According to a written...
Emporia gazette.com
Roxanne Marie Thomas
Roxanne Marie Thomas, 67, passed away Friday evening at her home south east of Lebo with her family gathered around her. A celebration of Roxanne’s life will be held at 10:00 A.M, Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Lebo United Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow at Key West Cemetery, east of Lebo. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo.
Emporia gazette.com
EmporiYUM Restaurant Month is here
We hope you are hungry, because the fourth annual EmporiYUM Restaurant Month is here. Starting Feb. 1, The Emporia Gazette, US Foods, and the Flint Hills Technical College Culinary Arts program are celebrating restaurant month in Emporia, an annual month-long event that celebrates dining in Emporia. “With over 40 eateries...
Emporia gazette.com
Dr. Ernest Louis “Doc” Kratina, Jr.
Dr. Ernest Louis “Doc” Kratina, Jr., 77, of Delia, Kansas, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023. He was born July 9, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Ernest L. and Wilma J. (Hotzel) Kratina, Sr. He was a graduate of Seaman High School and received his doctorate from Kansas State University. He served in the U.S. Army, Kansas Army National Guard and Army Reserves for a total of 23 years of service, retiring at the rank of Colonel.
WIBW
Topeka gardening center Jackson’s Greenhouse changing ownership
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka gardening store is in new hands. Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center co-owner Dave Jackson says he and wife Annette are selling the business after 54 years. Jackson said in their weekly “Annette’s Tip” the store has been sold to Michael and Rachel Klenk.
Emporia gazette.com
Arlene A. Evans
Arlene A. Evans, 86, died January 27, 2023, peacefully at her home. She was born August 26, 1936, in Marion, to Chester and Stasie Makovec. Arlene graduated from Cottonwood Falls High School in 1954. On August 24, 1957, she married Joe. E. Evans at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Strong...
Emporia gazette.com
William F. Cook
William F. Cook of Emporia died on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at his home. He was 95.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia finishes warm and wet January
A February warm-up is coming to the Flint Hills. But residents should be careful not to make things too hot. The National Weather Service advised Wednesday that gusty south winds could create “a few hours of very high grassland fire danger” Saturday afternoon.
Emporia gazette.com
Judge Wheeler receives state-wide recognition
Former Lyon and Chase County Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler was recently presented the Award for Judicial Excellence by the Kansas District Judges Association. The KDJA presented the award to Senior Judge Wheeler during a statewide conference for judges. Wheeler became a senior judge in August when he retired from the...
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Travel plaza groundbreaking by April, Brown says
Plans for a travel plaza complex in west Emporia are moving forward, with names going on dotted lines. “Our travel plaza customer ... we signed contracts with him a few days ago,” Johnny Brown with Brown Stone Development said Monday. “We’ll break ground before April 1.”
WIBW
Officers converge in search for individual Tuesday morning in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers from several local agencies were searching for a person early Tuesday in the Highland Park neighborhood of southeast Topeka, but hadn’t located the individual by late in the morning, authorities said. Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday to the 2800 block of S.E. Massachusetts...
WIBW
New street closures to heavily impact downtown Topeka drivers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New closures will change the traffic pattern and heavily impact drivers in downtown Topeka. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Feb. 1, EMCON will continue with its Quincy St. project and will partially close the intersection of SE 6th and Quincy. In...
Major changes coming to benefits for veterans, here’s what you need to know
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Changes are coming to veterans thanks to newly passed legislation. The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, or PACT Act, passed in August 2022. It severely changes what healthcare benefits look like for veterans across generations. The act assists combat veterans that were impacted by Agent Orange, the Gulf War or were exposed […]
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia boys wrestling takes third at Chanute, girls ninth at Junction City
The Emporia High School wrestling teams were in action on Saturday. The boys finished third at the SEK Invitational in Chanute with 150 points, just one point behind runner-up Shawnee-Mill Valley. Augusta won the event with 185 points.
KVOE
Emporia Fire called to structure fire in east Emporia Saturday
Full details are pending following a structure fire in east Emporia early Saturday evening. Emporia fire was called to 818 Sylvan Street around 6:40 pm Saturday. Details are sparse, however, Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says there were no injuries reported. The cause, origination point and damage estimates are...
Comments / 0