Emporia, KS

Emporia gazette.com

Emporia Community Foundation announces 2023 grant recipients

More than $25,000 in grants was distributed to five area nonprofits by the Emporia Community Foundation Tuesday afternoon. According to a written release, the ECF Grants Committee "selected grants based on innovative and creative projects that are responsive to changing community needs in the areas of mental health, diversity training, social service, recreation, and benefitting animals."
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

About town

The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Government Matters Committee and League of Women Voters will host the first legislative dialogue for this session on Saturday, Feb. 18, in the conference rooms at Flint Hills Technical College, 3301 W. 18th Ave. Coffee will be available at 8 a.m. with the Dialogue beginning at 8:30 a.m. Senator Jeff Longbine and Representatives Dr. Duane Droge, Mark Schreiber, and Eric Smith have been invited to participate.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Library celebrates National Puzzle Day

Fans of jigsaw puzzles celebrated National Puzzle Day at the Emporia Public Library on Sunday afternoon. A selection of puzzles as well as snacks and drinks were set up in the large meeting room for the public to enjoy. “This is an opportunity for people to come hang out, socialize...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

K-State reopens Catholic Student Center since expansion

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is opening up its new Catholic Center this weekend. St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center will reopen for the first time in nearly 2 years due to construction for expansion. The center has been in the same location at the corner of Anderson...
MANHATTAN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

'Abstractive' reception coming Friday at EAC

The Emporia Arts Center will host an artist’s opening reception for "Abstractive," a collection of paintings by Wichita-based artist Jamie Briggeman, this week. The reception will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the Trusler Gallery located at 815 Commercial St. According to a written...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Roxanne Marie Thomas

Roxanne Marie Thomas, 67, passed away Friday evening at her home south east of Lebo with her family gathered around her. A celebration of Roxanne’s life will be held at 10:00 A.M, Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Lebo United Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow at Key West Cemetery, east of Lebo. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo.
LEBO, KS
Emporia gazette.com

EmporiYUM Restaurant Month is here

We hope you are hungry, because the fourth annual EmporiYUM Restaurant Month is here. Starting Feb. 1, The Emporia Gazette, US Foods, and the Flint Hills Technical College Culinary Arts program are celebrating restaurant month in Emporia, an annual month-long event that celebrates dining in Emporia. “With over 40 eateries...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Dr. Ernest Louis “Doc” Kratina, Jr.

Dr. Ernest Louis “Doc” Kratina, Jr., 77, of Delia, Kansas, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023. He was born July 9, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Ernest L. and Wilma J. (Hotzel) Kratina, Sr. He was a graduate of Seaman High School and received his doctorate from Kansas State University. He served in the U.S. Army, Kansas Army National Guard and Army Reserves for a total of 23 years of service, retiring at the rank of Colonel.
DELIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka gardening center Jackson’s Greenhouse changing ownership

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka gardening store is in new hands. Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center co-owner Dave Jackson says he and wife Annette are selling the business after 54 years. Jackson said in their weekly “Annette’s Tip” the store has been sold to Michael and Rachel Klenk.
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Arlene A. Evans

Arlene A. Evans, 86, died January 27, 2023, peacefully at her home. She was born August 26, 1936, in Marion, to Chester and Stasie Makovec. Arlene graduated from Cottonwood Falls High School in 1954. On August 24, 1957, she married Joe. E. Evans at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Strong...
COTTONWOOD FALLS, KS
Emporia gazette.com

William F. Cook

William F. Cook of Emporia died on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at his home. He was 95.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia finishes warm and wet January

A February warm-up is coming to the Flint Hills. But residents should be careful not to make things too hot. The National Weather Service advised Wednesday that gusty south winds could create “a few hours of very high grassland fire danger” Saturday afternoon.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Judge Wheeler receives state-wide recognition

Former Lyon and Chase County Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler was recently presented the Award for Judicial Excellence by the Kansas District Judges Association. The KDJA presented the award to Senior Judge Wheeler during a statewide conference for judges. Wheeler became a senior judge in August when he retired from the...
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

UPDATE: Travel plaza groundbreaking by April, Brown says

Plans for a travel plaza complex in west Emporia are moving forward, with names going on dotted lines. “Our travel plaza customer ... we signed contracts with him a few days ago,” Johnny Brown with Brown Stone Development said Monday. “We’ll break ground before April 1.”
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

New street closures to heavily impact downtown Topeka drivers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New closures will change the traffic pattern and heavily impact drivers in downtown Topeka. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Feb. 1, EMCON will continue with its Quincy St. project and will partially close the intersection of SE 6th and Quincy. In...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Fire called to structure fire in east Emporia Saturday

Full details are pending following a structure fire in east Emporia early Saturday evening. Emporia fire was called to 818 Sylvan Street around 6:40 pm Saturday. Details are sparse, however, Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says there were no injuries reported. The cause, origination point and damage estimates are...
EMPORIA, KS

