Read full article on original website
Related
Ultra-processed foods – like cookies, chips, frozen meals and fast food – may contribute to cognitive decline
Researchers are trying to understand whether ultra-processed foods erode brain health in the aging process.
WISH-TV
Building good habits and core strength with Firefighter Tim
Let’s get fit with Firefighter Tim! He joined Monday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to share some workouts that will help build core strength. News 8’s Kayla Sullivan put the workout to the test. You can try these techniques in the gym or at home. Are you up for the challenge?
WISH-TV
Doctor: Learning the brain and how it functions
The brain is one of the most powerful parts of the body!. High-Performance Neuro Socio Psychologist, Dr. Conor Hogan, joined All Indiana on Monday to talk about the brain and how it functions. You can learn more about Dr. Hogan’s work by checking out his book, “The Gym Upstairs: The...
Comments / 0