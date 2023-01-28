On January 6, prices of large white eggs in cartons dropped from $7.50 per dozen to $7.37 per dozen in California, according to the USDA site. But even at those high prices, Ashley Hahn noticed an egg shortage by her Lakeside home. As she reached out to her fellow rural and livestock buddies on Facebook, she noticed different supermarkets throughout San Diego County had empty egg shelves and posted the photos online. Brittany P. said, "check Instacart; it shows sold-out eggs from lots of places. Celeste S. added, "Today at WinCo in San Marcos, if you bought more than one package of eggs, the price went up $5 more a carton."

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO