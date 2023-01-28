ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox35orlando.com

Calls for police reform after Tyre Nichol's death

Memphis police released videos showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by five police officers during a traffic stop. He died days later. Dr. David Thomas, Professor of Criminal Justice at Florida Gulf Coast University, explains the importance of releasing the videos to the public.
