Southwick, MA

Hiring event for new Prim3 St3akhous3 in Southwick

By Ashley Shook, Emma McCorkindale
 4 days ago

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be an in-person hiring event for the new Prim3 St3akhous3 on Saturday.

Southwick woman dies in New Year’s Eve accident on College Highway

This sibling-owned steak and seafood restaurant is set to open in February and is hosting a hiring event on Saturday for front and back of house staff, according to Prim3 St3akhous3. They offer flexible hours, training, competitive pay, and benefits. This new restaurant will mix culinary arts, the art of mixing cocktails, visual arts, and music to help provide an escape from daily life with creations from travels across the world.

The restaurant will have locally sourced dry-aged steaks, as well as a table-side dessert service. Prim3 St3akhous3 will be open year-round and will utilize their patio for PRIM3 Tiki, with specialty drinks and some live music.

Their food will be a reflection of the owner's Portuguese heritage and their love of traveling the world to bring new flavors. Prim3 St3akhous3 is set to open at the former Lakelife 101 in Southwick in February with their hours being Wednesday through Sunday, 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Prim3 St3akhous3 is hiring for the following positions:

– Waitstaff / Servers

– Dishwashers

Cooks

– Prep cooks

– Bartender

Their new head Chef is TK Salzer from Southwick. After attending Paul Smith’s College for their culinary program, TK took some time to travel and explore other creative options only to come full circle to his true passion, which is being in the kitchen and creating flavors. TK has been involved with numerous different companies and restaurants spanning from “mom & pop” style to fine dining cuisine

The hiring event for Prim3 St3akhous3 will be taking place on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Lakelife 101 on Point Grove Road in Southwick. To fill out an application, visit their website .

