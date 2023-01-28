ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, OR

Related
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER TREATED AT HOSPITAL FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE WRECK

One driver was treated at a hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:15 p.m. officers responded to a crash near the 1400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The investigation concluded that a female driver turned out of a parking lot in front of a second vehicle as that driver was turning into the parking lot from Garden Valley.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

4 DUII INCIDENTS BETWEEN FRIDAY AND EARLY SUNDAY

Roseburg Police cited 4 people on DUII charges between Friday night and early Sunday, in separate incidents. Information from RPD said 1 took place Friday night, 2 happened Saturday night and 1 was early Sunday. 3 of the citations were related to traffic accidents that had taken place. No one was injured in those accidents. 2 of the driver’s were also cited for driving while suspended.
KSLTV

Kidnapping suspect in custody after leading Nevada police in car chase

ELKO COUNTY, Nevada — An Oregon man is in police custody for possible kidnapping and other crimes committed across multiple states Monday. According to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Kyle Keith Martin from Lowell, Oregon, was spotted by one of their deputies as they responded to a found stolen car in Wells, Nevada.
WELLS, NV
KTVL

Multiple agencies search for attempted murder suspect between Roseburg and Eugene

Lane County, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were looking for attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster in between Roseburg and Eugene Tuesday morning. The search was confirmed by News10's sister station in Eugene. According to Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley, spokesperson for the Grants Pass Police Department, the U.S. Marshalls Service...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP

Roseburg Police jailed a man following a traffic stop Saturday night. An RPD report said just after 7:10 p.m. and officer initiated a traffic stop on a pickup with inoperable tail lights and no license plate, near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Chestnut Avenue. When officers walked up to the vehicle, the 28-year old driver said he was suspended.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Lane County deputies searching for robbery suspect

SAGINAW, Ore. -- After a woman allegedly robbed a store on Highway 99, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the suspect. According to the LCSO, at about 11:29 a.m. on January 28, deputies responded to a report of a robbery at a business on Highway 99 across from east Saginaw Road. When they arrived, investigators said they learned the suspect had taken an unknown amount of cash and a blue cash drop bag and headed south on foot.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED-MISDEMEANOR

A Roseburg man was jailed for driving while suspended-misdemeanor, by Roseburg Police early Tuesday. An RPD report said at 12:15 a.m. the 57-year old was contacted as he was parking his vehicle at Gaddis Park in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street. During his arrest, an officer allegedly located methamphetamine on his person. He was cited for unlawful possession of meth and for driving uninsured.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO FUGITIVES JAILED IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS

Two fugitives were jailed by the Roseburg Police Department after being contacted separately on Monday. An RPD report said at 5:00 a.m. officers contacted a 28-year old at his camp in the 400 block of Southeast Spruce Street and knew he had a warrant for his arrest. He was detained and held without bail.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Woman accused of manslaughter in Highway 58 crash out on bail

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman accused of causing the death of a child in a fatal crash back in November is out on bail as of Monday morning. According to Oregon State Police, in the evening of November 20, Amber Gonzalez-Riddle was headed west on Highway 58 when she crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with another car. Troopers said that car caught fire and, shortly after, was completely engulfed in flames after the occupants were removed. Troopers said Riddle had three passengers in her car, including an adult and two children in the back seat. According to OSP officials, a five-year-old passenger died in the crash, and her two other passengers plus the two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII AND CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Sutherlin Police jailed a man following an alleged DUII and criminal mischief incident Saturday night. An SPD report said just before 8:30 p.m. while investigating a disturbance, the 19-year old was allegedly found to be driving while intoxicated, and backed his pickup into a fence, causing damage, in the 1100 block of West Central Avenue.
SUTHERLIN, OR
kezi.com

Local business concerned about proposed changes to busy Eugene street

EUGENE, Ore. -- One business owner is sounding the alarm over proposed changes to Eugene’s Franklin Boulevard. The City of Eugene is looking to redesign the busy thoroughfare, with the latest project design showing several roundabouts replacing intersections with traffic lights, and the addition of a second EmX-only lane.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG LOW HITS TEENS IN JANUARY FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2017

It was 19 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport Monday morning. Data from National Weather Service in Medford said the last time Roseburg was in the teens in January, was on January 5th, 2017. The two prior times before that was in January of 2013 and January of 2011. News...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COOS COUNTY MAN JAILED ON RAPE CHARGES

A Coos County man has been jailed on rape and related charges following an alleged attack on Friday night. Sergeant Adam Slater of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year old Sigmund “Ray” Caswell is accused of committing a sexual assault against a female victim at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Airport Way in Lakeside. Slater said the suspect left the area on his bicycle. A probable cause warrant was issued for the suspect.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Sutherlin Police jailed a man for alleged disorderly conduct, following an incident on Saturday. An SPD report said just before 11:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Taylor Road where the suspect was allegedly intoxicated and engaging in tumultuous behavior on the porch of his residence. The man admitted to yelling and made verbal threats of violence while officers were on the scene.
SUTHERLIN, OR
kezi.com

Third suspect in deadly Eugene shooting arrested

EUGENE, Ore. – A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on the night of January 19 in a Eugene neigborhood, according to the Eugene Police Department. EPD announced on January 27 that Mridul Raghav, 21, of Eugene, was arrested in connection to...
EUGENE, OR
maritime-executive.com

DOT Turns Down $1.2B Grant for Coos Bay Container Terminal - For Now

The Port of Coos Bay has high hopes to build a brand new mega-container terminal on the Oregon coast, but its plans may have to wait for the next competitive round for federal funding. Last September, the port announced that it had reached an agreement with Missouri-based NorthPoint Development -...
COOS BAY, OR

