kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER TREATED AT HOSPITAL FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE WRECK
One driver was treated at a hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:15 p.m. officers responded to a crash near the 1400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The investigation concluded that a female driver turned out of a parking lot in front of a second vehicle as that driver was turning into the parking lot from Garden Valley.
kqennewsradio.com
4 DUII INCIDENTS BETWEEN FRIDAY AND EARLY SUNDAY
Roseburg Police cited 4 people on DUII charges between Friday night and early Sunday, in separate incidents. Information from RPD said 1 took place Friday night, 2 happened Saturday night and 1 was early Sunday. 3 of the citations were related to traffic accidents that had taken place. No one was injured in those accidents. 2 of the driver’s were also cited for driving while suspended.
kptv.com
Lane County man arrested for hitting his dad in the head with cast-iron pan
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man is accused of hitting his dad in the head with a frying pan during a fight in Mapleton on Monday, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Just after 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a fight in the...
KSLTV
Kidnapping suspect in custody after leading Nevada police in car chase
ELKO COUNTY, Nevada — An Oregon man is in police custody for possible kidnapping and other crimes committed across multiple states Monday. According to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Kyle Keith Martin from Lowell, Oregon, was spotted by one of their deputies as they responded to a found stolen car in Wells, Nevada.
KTVL
Multiple agencies search for attempted murder suspect between Roseburg and Eugene
Lane County, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were looking for attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster in between Roseburg and Eugene Tuesday morning. The search was confirmed by News10's sister station in Eugene. According to Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley, spokesperson for the Grants Pass Police Department, the U.S. Marshalls Service...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a traffic stop Saturday night. An RPD report said just after 7:10 p.m. and officer initiated a traffic stop on a pickup with inoperable tail lights and no license plate, near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Chestnut Avenue. When officers walked up to the vehicle, the 28-year old driver said he was suspended.
KVAL
Lane County Sheriff: 23-year-old man assaults father with frying pan, replica firearm
MAPLETON, Ore. — Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a dispute in the 11700 block of Maple Ave. in Mapleton. "One caller mentioned they overheard what sounded like gunshots during the dispute," LCSO said. Deputies arrived and contacted 23-year-old Steen Joseph...
kezi.com
Lane County deputies searching for robbery suspect
SAGINAW, Ore. -- After a woman allegedly robbed a store on Highway 99, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the suspect. According to the LCSO, at about 11:29 a.m. on January 28, deputies responded to a report of a robbery at a business on Highway 99 across from east Saginaw Road. When they arrived, investigators said they learned the suspect had taken an unknown amount of cash and a blue cash drop bag and headed south on foot.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED-MISDEMEANOR
A Roseburg man was jailed for driving while suspended-misdemeanor, by Roseburg Police early Tuesday. An RPD report said at 12:15 a.m. the 57-year old was contacted as he was parking his vehicle at Gaddis Park in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street. During his arrest, an officer allegedly located methamphetamine on his person. He was cited for unlawful possession of meth and for driving uninsured.
kpic
Owner of abandoned motorhome in the Elliott State Forest arrested on outstanding warrant
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office says the owner of a motorhome parked in the Elliott State Forest for months was found to have an active warrant and arrested. Deputy Robert Baker was at the motorhome following up on a complaint that the vehicle had been...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO FUGITIVES JAILED IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS
Two fugitives were jailed by the Roseburg Police Department after being contacted separately on Monday. An RPD report said at 5:00 a.m. officers contacted a 28-year old at his camp in the 400 block of Southeast Spruce Street and knew he had a warrant for his arrest. He was detained and held without bail.
kezi.com
Woman accused of manslaughter in Highway 58 crash out on bail
EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman accused of causing the death of a child in a fatal crash back in November is out on bail as of Monday morning. According to Oregon State Police, in the evening of November 20, Amber Gonzalez-Riddle was headed west on Highway 58 when she crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with another car. Troopers said that car caught fire and, shortly after, was completely engulfed in flames after the occupants were removed. Troopers said Riddle had three passengers in her car, including an adult and two children in the back seat. According to OSP officials, a five-year-old passenger died in the crash, and her two other passengers plus the two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII AND CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Sutherlin Police jailed a man following an alleged DUII and criminal mischief incident Saturday night. An SPD report said just before 8:30 p.m. while investigating a disturbance, the 19-year old was allegedly found to be driving while intoxicated, and backed his pickup into a fence, causing damage, in the 1100 block of West Central Avenue.
kezi.com
Local business concerned about proposed changes to busy Eugene street
EUGENE, Ore. -- One business owner is sounding the alarm over proposed changes to Eugene’s Franklin Boulevard. The City of Eugene is looking to redesign the busy thoroughfare, with the latest project design showing several roundabouts replacing intersections with traffic lights, and the addition of a second EmX-only lane.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG LOW HITS TEENS IN JANUARY FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2017
It was 19 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport Monday morning. Data from National Weather Service in Medford said the last time Roseburg was in the teens in January, was on January 5th, 2017. The two prior times before that was in January of 2013 and January of 2011. News...
kqennewsradio.com
COOS COUNTY MAN JAILED ON RAPE CHARGES
A Coos County man has been jailed on rape and related charges following an alleged attack on Friday night. Sergeant Adam Slater of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year old Sigmund “Ray” Caswell is accused of committing a sexual assault against a female victim at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Airport Way in Lakeside. Slater said the suspect left the area on his bicycle. A probable cause warrant was issued for the suspect.
kezi.com
Intense police chase with shots fired at officers ends with standoff at rural home, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- An intense chase Thursday night with shots fired at police that ended in a standoff and gunfire at a rural home south of Eugene has one suspect in jail and another recovering in the hospital, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, an officer stopped a truck...
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Sutherlin Police jailed a man for alleged disorderly conduct, following an incident on Saturday. An SPD report said just before 11:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Taylor Road where the suspect was allegedly intoxicated and engaging in tumultuous behavior on the porch of his residence. The man admitted to yelling and made verbal threats of violence while officers were on the scene.
kezi.com
Third suspect in deadly Eugene shooting arrested
EUGENE, Ore. – A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on the night of January 19 in a Eugene neigborhood, according to the Eugene Police Department. EPD announced on January 27 that Mridul Raghav, 21, of Eugene, was arrested in connection to...
maritime-executive.com
DOT Turns Down $1.2B Grant for Coos Bay Container Terminal - For Now
The Port of Coos Bay has high hopes to build a brand new mega-container terminal on the Oregon coast, but its plans may have to wait for the next competitive round for federal funding. Last September, the port announced that it had reached an agreement with Missouri-based NorthPoint Development -...
