WIBW
New information released in 2017 Neosho Rapids human remains case
NEOSHO RAPIDS, Kan. (WIBW) - New information has been released about the circumstances of a skull found in 2017 that has yet to be identified. Kansas Missing and Unsolved released new details on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in a case opened in 2017 after a human skull was found on a bank by Neosho Rapids in Lyon County.
Geary County Booking Photos Jan. 30
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Marco Michael-Morales, Probation violation, Arrested 1/27. Timothy Smith, Interference with law enforcement...
Emporia gazette.com
Sutton faces added charges in 2020 shooting
A motion hearing was held Tuesday in a 2020 Emporia robbery and shooting. Prosecutors now accuse two men of attempted murder. Lance Sutton, 26, of Emporia was convicted in August 2021 of aggravated burglary and aggravated burglary. He now awaits trial for attempted second-degree murder and three additional counts. All...
Passenger killed in Wichita crash during deputy pursuit; driver arrested for alleged murder
Harry Rediker’s car “left the roadway” at Hoover and Taft in Wichita, where it slammed into the pole, fatally injuring his passenger, 38-year-old Lindsey Garmon of Wellington, the release says.
Wichita deputy police chief criticized for role in text message scandal takes a new job
He will be taking a small pay cut.
Emporia gazette.com
KBI searches for Cervantes
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is searching for a Lyon County man who has been missing since last week. Jossue Cervantes-Medina, 22, was last seen last Wednesday. He’s described as white with black hair and brown eyes, standing five-foot-10 and weighing 200 pounds. The KBI had no photo of...
Emporia gazette.com
Motion would keep shooting suspect's past out of trial
The attorney for a Chase County shooting suspect wants almost any mention of his criminal record barred from his trial. Fred Meier filed a motion Tuesday on behalf of Eric McClure, who's charged with firing at an SUV and wounding a passenger last May.
Sheriff's Deputies respond to rollover accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 11700 block of Burley Hill Road for a single vehicle non-injury accident at 9:50 a.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Rodrick Atkins, Ogden, was traveling westbound when he lost control of his 2006 Ford Ranger due to ice on the roadway. The vehicle rolled over and was later removed from the scene by Buds Wrecker Service.
Woman, baby, 2 officers injured in late-night Wichita crash
Four people were injured when a Wichita Police Department SUV crashed with a car just before midnight Sunday in Wichita.
KVOE
Two arrested after allegedly burglarizing old Cedar Point school building
Two people, including a woman from Eureka, have been arrested on suspicion of breaking into Cedar Point’s former school building. Chase County Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman says deputies received a report of people “dressed in all black” getting inside the building shortly before 6 pm Saturday. Less than 10 minutes later, deputies arrived to find a white pickup outside the building and two people using flashlights inside. Deputies then contacted both suspects as they were taking unspecified items out of the building.
Emporia gazette.com
Two arrested for Cedar Point school theft
Two people were under arrest Sunday on charges of stealing items from the old Cedar Point school in western Chase County. They also face drug charges. Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman reported Sunday that the suspects entered the building shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday wearing “all black” and carrying flashlights. One Facebook report claimed the suspects carried a box of items.
KVOE
Former Lyon County chief judge receives prestigious honor from Kansas Courts System
Former Lyon County chief judge Merlin Wheeler has obtained a state honor for judicial excellence. The Kansas Courts System announced Wheeler has received the Kansas District Judges Association Award for Judicial Excellence. Wheeler retired from the Lyon County District Court bench in August after over 30 years of legal service as judge, including 25 years as the Fifth District’s chief judge. He became a senior judge after retirement, traveling the state to adjudicate cases as needed.
WIBW
4 arrested after drugs found when apartment, car searched in Council Grove
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Council Grove and a pair from Manhattan were arrested over the weekend after separate searches both yielded the discovery of drugs in an apartment and a vehicle. The Council Grove Police Department says that around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, officials...
Four people injured in crash southwest of Wichita
Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of K-42 and 135th Street West just before noon Tuesday.
Manhattan man hospitalized after rear-end crash
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 5a.m. Tuesday in Riley County. A 2008 Ford Fusion driven by Bryce Radar, 20, of Hillsboro was traveling in the 5600 Block of Eureka Drive outside Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The Ford rear-ended...
Emporia gazette.com
Flint Hills Technical College Prairie Fire award honors Simmons Pet Food
Friday evening marked the first year of an annual award celebrating the contributions of community partners to Flint Hills Technical College. The inaugural Prairie Fire Award ceremony honored Simmons Pet Food for their continued investments and partnership with the college.
KVOE
Heater issue leads to fire call in west Emporia
A reported structure fire in west Emporia led to a non-fire-related issue after an investigation Sunday morning. The fire at 301 Wilson was reported around 9 am. Emporia Fire Capt. Michael Nunley says there was an unspecified heater issue inside the home. While there was no fire, firefighters had to “open up” an interior wall to make sure where the source of any concerns was located.
KAKE TV
Shooting critically injures 57-year-old woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that critically injured a Wichita woman. At approximately 3:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1400 block of S. George Washington Blvd. When they got to the scene, they located the 57-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.
KVOE
FOUR SEASONS FIRE: Cause officially undetermined
The cause of the Jan. 20 fire at Emporia’s Four Seasons Apartments complex, 2230 Prairie, is officially undetermined. Fire broke out in apartment 2A on the building’s lowest level, causing several residents to await rescue from their balconies. Sixteen families were displaced, with most returning to their homes by Jan. 22 or Jan. 23.
Wichita woman, 22, killed when car goes over Kellogg barrier and onto Washington
The incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday.
