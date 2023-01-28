FFA Booster Club receives approval from school board, launches campaign to raise money for ag building

Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Community Foundation announces 2023 grant recipients
More than $25,000 in grants was distributed to five area nonprofits by the Emporia Community Foundation Tuesday afternoon. According to a written release, the ECF Grants Committee "selected grants based on innovative and creative projects that are responsive to changing community needs in the areas of mental health, diversity training, social service, recreation, and benefitting animals."
Flint Hills Technical College Prairie Fire award honors Simmons Pet Food
Friday evening marked the first year of an annual award celebrating the contributions of community partners to Flint Hills Technical College. The inaugural Prairie Fire Award ceremony honored Simmons Pet Food for their continued investments and partnership with the college.
Library celebrates National Puzzle Day
Fans of jigsaw puzzles celebrated National Puzzle Day at the Emporia Public Library on Sunday afternoon. A selection of puzzles as well as snacks and drinks were set up in the large meeting room for the public to enjoy. “This is an opportunity for people to come hang out, socialize...
Judge Wheeler receives state-wide recognition
Former Lyon and Chase County Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler was recently presented the Award for Judicial Excellence by the Kansas District Judges Association. The KDJA presented the award to Senior Judge Wheeler during a statewide conference for judges. Wheeler became a senior judge in August when he retired from the...
EmporiYUM Restaurant Month is here
We hope you are hungry, because the fourth annual EmporiYUM Restaurant Month is here. Starting Feb. 1, The Emporia Gazette, US Foods, and the Flint Hills Technical College Culinary Arts program are celebrating restaurant month in Emporia, an annual month-long event that celebrates dining in Emporia. “With over 40 eateries...
Roxanne Marie Thomas
Roxanne Marie Thomas, 67, passed away Friday evening at her home south east of Lebo with her family gathered around her. A celebration of Roxanne’s life will be held at 10:00 A.M, Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Lebo United Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow at Key West Cemetery, east of Lebo. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo.
About town
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Government Matters Committee and League of Women Voters will host the first legislative dialogue for this session on Saturday, Feb. 18, in the conference rooms at Flint Hills Technical College, 3301 W. 18th Ave. Coffee will be available at 8 a.m. with the Dialogue beginning at 8:30 a.m. Senator Jeff Longbine and Representatives Dr. Duane Droge, Mark Schreiber, and Eric Smith have been invited to participate.
William F. Cook
William F. Cook of Emporia died on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at his home. He was 95.
UPDATE: Travel plaza groundbreaking by April, Brown says
Plans for a travel plaza complex in west Emporia are moving forward, with names going on dotted lines. “Our travel plaza customer ... we signed contracts with him a few days ago,” Johnny Brown with Brown Stone Development said Monday. “We’ll break ground before April 1.”
Emporia boys wrestling takes third at Chanute, girls ninth at Junction City
The Emporia High School wrestling teams were in action on Saturday. The boys finished third at the SEK Invitational in Chanute with 150 points, just one point behind runner-up Shawnee-Mill Valley. Augusta won the event with 185 points.
Two arrested for Cedar Point school theft
Two people were under arrest Sunday on charges of stealing items from the old Cedar Point school in western Chase County. They also face drug charges. Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman reported Sunday that the suspects entered the building shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday wearing “all black” and carrying flashlights. One Facebook report claimed the suspects carried a box of items.
Kobach calls for ban on 'foreign ownership' of farmland
More than 600 acres of farmland in Chase and Greenwood Counties would become unlike any others, if a proposal by the Kansas Attorney General becomes law. Kris Kobach announced in a statement Thursday that he will offer legislation to “ban foreign ownership of land” across the state.
'Abstractive' reception coming Friday at EAC
The Emporia Arts Center will host an artist’s opening reception for "Abstractive," a collection of paintings by Wichita-based artist Jamie Briggeman, this week. The reception will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the Trusler Gallery located at 815 Commercial St. According to a written...
Jesus C. Aranda
Jesus C. Aranda of Emporia died on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia. He was 88. Jesus was born on February 24, 1934 in Guanajuato, Mexico the son of Augustin and SanJuana Carreras Aranda. He married Aurora Guerra in 1957 in Mexico. She died on July 8, 2012 in Topeka, Kansas.
Emporia finishes warm and wet January
A February warm-up is coming to the Flint Hills. But residents should be careful not to make things too hot. The National Weather Service advised Wednesday that gusty south winds could create “a few hours of very high grassland fire danger” Saturday afternoon.
Sutton faces added charges in 2020 shooting
A motion hearing was held Tuesday in a 2020 Emporia robbery and shooting. Prosecutors now accuse two men of attempted murder. Lance Sutton, 26, of Emporia was convicted in August 2021 of aggravated burglary and aggravated burglary. He now awaits trial for attempted second-degree murder and three additional counts. All...
Arlene A. Evans
Arlene A. Evans, 86, died January 27, 2023, peacefully at her home. She was born August 26, 1936, in Marion, to Chester and Stasie Makovec. Arlene graduated from Cottonwood Falls High School in 1954. On August 24, 1957, she married Joe. E. Evans at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Strong...
KBI searches for Cervantes
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is searching for a Lyon County man who has been missing since last week. Jossue Cervantes-Medina, 22, was last seen last Wednesday. He’s described as white with black hair and brown eyes, standing five-foot-10 and weighing 200 pounds. The KBI had no photo of...
Motion would keep shooting suspect's past out of trial
The attorney for a Chase County shooting suspect wants almost any mention of his criminal record barred from his trial. Fred Meier filed a motion Tuesday on behalf of Eric McClure, who's charged with firing at an SUV and wounding a passenger last May.
Lady Hornets Complete Season Sweep of Hillcats with 68-43 Win
Three Lady Hornets reached double figures as Emporia State defeated Rogers State 68-43 on Sunday afternoon at White Auditorium. Emporia State began the game on a 13-4 run that lasted nearly seven minutes which was capped by a Kylee Scheer three to give the Lady Hornets a nine-point lead. The Lady Hornets led the Hillcats 15-8 through the first quarter as Emporia State limited Rogers State to just four field goals in the opening period.
