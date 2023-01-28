ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

Augusta Free Press

Virginia Basketball Notebook: Bennett knows ‘Hoos have work to do on defensive end

Syracuse shot 64 percent in the first half, had 26 points in the paint, and no, Tony Bennett was not pleased. “I think the first half, none of us were pleased with our defensive focus, tenacity. The way we have to play, when you give 26 points in the paint, that’s not going to get it done,” Bennett told reporters after the 67-62 win on Monday night.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WVNS

2023 Football Schedule released for Virginia Tech Hokies

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) released the matchups for the 2023 football season. The Virginia Tech Hokies’ schedule is as follows: *Denotes ACC Conference matchup All game times are TBA. The Hokies will host their annual Spring Game, presented by PSMI, on Saturday, April 15 at 3 p.m. in Lane Stadium.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Nigel Pack shoots #23 Miami to 92-83 win over Virginia Tech

Miami guard Nigel Pack missed a three-point shot two minutes into the game, then didn’t shoot the ball again until the 7:35 mark of the second half. Pack scored 17 points in a torrid five-minute stretch, the last make putting #23 Miami up eight, and the ‘Canes held on for a 92-83 win over Virginia Tech on Tuesday in Coral Gables.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Preview: #6 Virginia has quick turnaround with Big Monday date at Syracuse

Syracuse has already lost four games at home, but North Carolina needed some help from the officials to escape the Dome with a 72-68 win last week. The Orange (13-9, 6-5 ACC) get sixth-ranked Virginia (16-3, 8-2 ACC) Monday night (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) with both teams on the short turnaround from games on Saturday.
SYRACUSE, NY
Augusta Free Press

UVA Innovator of the Year is diabetes pioneer Marc Breton

Marc Breton is associate professor of psychiatry and neurobehavioral sciences at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and co-founder and associate director of research of the UVA Center for Diabetes Technology. He is the 2022 Edlich-Henderson Innovator of the Year, an endowed award which recognizes university faculty members whose...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
earnthenecklace.com

Justin McKee Leaving WSLS-TV: Where Is the Roanoke Meteorologist Going?

Justin McKee has been forecasting the weather and communicating the information on WSLS 10 News in an informative and engaging way for three years. But now, the meteorologist has decided to depart from the Roanoke, Virginia station for an exciting opportunity. As soon as the news broke that Justin McKee was leaving WSLS-TV, 10 News viewers started looking for answers. They are curious to know if he will also leave the broadcasting industry. So, here’s what the meteorologist has to say about his exit from WSLS-TV.
ROANOKE, VA
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain set to open another new location in Virginia

A popular food chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia in early February. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the rapidly expanding food chain Crumbl Cookies will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Lynchburg, according to an event posting on the company's Facebook page.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Why Virginia has fewer avian flu cases than other states.

Protocols and practices put into place by a special task force are regarded as a national model to fight avian flu. Why Virginia has fewer avian flu cases than other …. Protocols and practices put into place by a special task force are regarded as a national model to fight avian flu.
ROANOKE, VA
NBC 29 News

Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mark Mincer, the former owner of Mincer’s on the UVA Corner, has passed away. He was 60 years old. Mincer was battling brain cancer. On a page dedicated to updates on his battle, a post read that Mincer died peacefully Saturday, January 28, surrounded by loved ones.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday so students and staff can attend a memorial service for a longtime employee. Claudia Huffman died Friday, according to the school division, which she served more than 20 years as a volunteer, substitute teacher, soccer coach and instructional assistant at McCleary Elementary School.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke region receives funding for 26-mile scenic rail trail

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke region has received funding from the General Assembly to build a new trail that will run through Botetourt and Craig counties. The Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail will parallel Craigs Creek and run 26 miles from New Castle in Craig County to Eagle Rock in Botetourt County.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Bradbury Cafe brings back Charlottesville favorite

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Bradbury Cafe has brought back a Charlottesville menu favorite to make your Fridays a little sweeter. Spudnuts are officially back on the menu at Bradbury Cafe. Spudnuts are doughnuts made from potato flour, and they're worth spending a little extra time at the gym for. Pastry...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event

Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

