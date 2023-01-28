Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Basketball Notebook: Bennett knows ‘Hoos have work to do on defensive end
Syracuse shot 64 percent in the first half, had 26 points in the paint, and no, Tony Bennett was not pleased. “I think the first half, none of us were pleased with our defensive focus, tenacity. The way we have to play, when you give 26 points in the paint, that’s not going to get it done,” Bennett told reporters after the 67-62 win on Monday night.
Former Virginia Tech TE enrolls at Tennessee, teaming up with brother
After entering the NCAA transfer portal in May, a former Virginia Tech tight end has decided to return to his hometown and play at Tennessee. Cody Duncan, who played at Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic High School, recently joined the Vols as a preferred walk-on and started spring-semester classes at Tennessee last week.
2023 Football Schedule released for Virginia Tech Hokies
GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) released the matchups for the 2023 football season. The Virginia Tech Hokies’ schedule is as follows: *Denotes ACC Conference matchup All game times are TBA. The Hokies will host their annual Spring Game, presented by PSMI, on Saturday, April 15 at 3 p.m. in Lane Stadium.
Augusta Free Press
Nigel Pack shoots #23 Miami to 92-83 win over Virginia Tech
Miami guard Nigel Pack missed a three-point shot two minutes into the game, then didn’t shoot the ball again until the 7:35 mark of the second half. Pack scored 17 points in a torrid five-minute stretch, the last make putting #23 Miami up eight, and the ‘Canes held on for a 92-83 win over Virginia Tech on Tuesday in Coral Gables.
UVA basketball: Tony Bennett breaks down Syracuse win, discusses strength of ACC, Virginia Tech matchup
Virginia and coach Tony Bennett improved its win streak to seven Monday with a hard-fought 67-62 road win over Syracuse, the Cavaliers' fifth-straight win at JMA Wireless Dome. With the win, Virginia improved to 17-3 overall and moved a full game ahead of Pittsburgh for solo second in the ACC (9-2) behind Clemson (10-1).
Augusta Free Press
What did we just see? Five observations from #4 Virginia’s 67-62 win at Syracuse
Virginia struggled to find answers with the post D. Jesse Edwards had a quiet night in Virginia’s 73-66 win over Syracuse back on Jan. 7 – four points on 2-of-5 shooting. He did have 10 rebounds, but on the offensive end, he was an afterthought, if even that.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia up two spots to fourth in coaches poll, at sixth in AP Top 25
UVA (16-3, 8-2 ACC) also moved up one spot in the AP Top 25, to sixth. The Cavaliers had a light week, with just one game – a 76-57 win over Boston College on Saturday. Virginia has two road games this week – tonight at Syracuse, and Saturday at Virginia Tech.
Augusta Free Press
Syracuse battles, but #4 Virginia makes the big plays, steals one in the Dome
The beat goes on for Syracuse, another big game, another huge opportunity to take a giant step in the right direction. At the end, just another crushing defeat in a season quickly becoming on the brink for the Orange. Tonight, Syracuse battled #4 Virginia for 40 minutes, holding as much...
Augusta Free Press
Preview: #6 Virginia has quick turnaround with Big Monday date at Syracuse
Syracuse has already lost four games at home, but North Carolina needed some help from the officials to escape the Dome with a 72-68 win last week. The Orange (13-9, 6-5 ACC) get sixth-ranked Virginia (16-3, 8-2 ACC) Monday night (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) with both teams on the short turnaround from games on Saturday.
SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to #6 Virginia
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse men’s basketball team played toe to toe with #6 Virginia but the Orange just couldn’t finish the job, falling at home 67-62. Judah Mintz had a game-high 20 points and Jesse Edwards finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Jayden Gardner paced Virginia with 17 points and eight boards. […]
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Basketball: #12 Virginia Tech holds off late Virginia rally in 72-60 win
UVA (14-8, 3-8 ACC) had already rallied once in the game, narrowing what had been a 15-point first-half margin to six at the break. Tech (17-4, 7-4 ACC) then built up a 13-point lead in the third, with the Cavaliers chipping it down to a four-point deficit with six minutes left in the game.
Augusta Free Press
UVA Innovator of the Year is diabetes pioneer Marc Breton
Marc Breton is associate professor of psychiatry and neurobehavioral sciences at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and co-founder and associate director of research of the UVA Center for Diabetes Technology. He is the 2022 Edlich-Henderson Innovator of the Year, an endowed award which recognizes university faculty members whose...
earnthenecklace.com
Justin McKee Leaving WSLS-TV: Where Is the Roanoke Meteorologist Going?
Justin McKee has been forecasting the weather and communicating the information on WSLS 10 News in an informative and engaging way for three years. But now, the meteorologist has decided to depart from the Roanoke, Virginia station for an exciting opportunity. As soon as the news broke that Justin McKee was leaving WSLS-TV, 10 News viewers started looking for answers. They are curious to know if he will also leave the broadcasting industry. So, here’s what the meteorologist has to say about his exit from WSLS-TV.
Popular food chain set to open another new location in Virginia
A popular food chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia in early February. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the rapidly expanding food chain Crumbl Cookies will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Lynchburg, according to an event posting on the company's Facebook page.
wfxrtv.com
Why Virginia has fewer avian flu cases than other states.
Protocols and practices put into place by a special task force are regarded as a national model to fight avian flu. Why Virginia has fewer avian flu cases than other …. Protocols and practices put into place by a special task force are regarded as a national model to fight avian flu.
NBC 29 News
Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mark Mincer, the former owner of Mincer’s on the UVA Corner, has passed away. He was 60 years old. Mincer was battling brain cancer. On a page dedicated to updates on his battle, a post read that Mincer died peacefully Saturday, January 28, surrounded by loved ones.
WDBJ7.com
Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday so students and staff can attend a memorial service for a longtime employee. Claudia Huffman died Friday, according to the school division, which she served more than 20 years as a volunteer, substitute teacher, soccer coach and instructional assistant at McCleary Elementary School.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke region receives funding for 26-mile scenic rail trail
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke region has received funding from the General Assembly to build a new trail that will run through Botetourt and Craig counties. The Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail will parallel Craigs Creek and run 26 miles from New Castle in Craig County to Eagle Rock in Botetourt County.
cbs19news
Bradbury Cafe brings back Charlottesville favorite
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Bradbury Cafe has brought back a Charlottesville menu favorite to make your Fridays a little sweeter. Spudnuts are officially back on the menu at Bradbury Cafe. Spudnuts are doughnuts made from potato flour, and they're worth spending a little extra time at the gym for. Pastry...
schillingshow.com
Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event
Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
