FORECAST: Sunny skies to stick around Saturday with cool temps

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app

  • We can expect a decent start for Sunday before rain moves in.
  • Showers will linger on and off throughout the next several days.
  • There have been 5.30 inches of rain so far this month. The average is about 2.50 inches.
  • Temperatures are expected to be mild but trend cooler toward the end of the week.

