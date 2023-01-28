FORECAST: Sunny skies to stick around Saturday with cool temps
- We can expect a decent start for Sunday before rain moves in.
- Showers will linger on and off throughout the next several days.
- There have been 5.30 inches of rain so far this month. The average is about 2.50 inches.
- Temperatures are expected to be mild but trend cooler toward the end of the week.
