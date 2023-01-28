Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
Appeals court upholds restraining order on Illinois gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois appellate court on Tuesday upheld a temporary restraining order on enforcement of the state’s three-week-old law banning semiautomatic weapons, enacted largely in response to the mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. A three-judge panel...
WHEC TV-10
Congressional candidate accused of campaign violation
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Republican candidate for a western North Carolina congressional seat in 2020 has been accused by federal prosecutors of a campaign finance violation, and she’s signed a plea agreement, court records say. Lynda Bennett is charged with willingly and knowingly accepting on her campaign’s...
WHEC TV-10
Former U.S. Sen. David Durenberger, a Minnesota Republican who espoused a progressive brand of politics, has died at 88
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. David Durenberger, a Minnesota Republican who espoused a progressive brand of politics, has died at 88. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Comments / 0