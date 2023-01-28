ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento R&B festival announces star-studded artist lineup for 2-day concert

By Marcus D. Smith
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Grammy-nominated artists Brent Faiyaz and Kehlani are among the headliners at Sol Blume, a two-day R&B festival in Sacramento that’s expected to draw tens of thousands of people to Discovery Park this spring.

The star-studded lineup includes Teyana Taylor, Jacquees, Coco Jones, Ella Mai, Joey Bada$$, Isaiah Rashad, Jessie Reyez, Chloe Bailey of musical sister-duo Chloe x Halle, among many others.

Several Northern California artists will perform, too, such as Kehlani, LaRussell, Noodles, Thuy, Christian Kuria, Marc E Bassy, and Samaria.

Tickets are expected to go on sale on Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. on www.solblume.com . General admission tickets are $200 and VIP tickets are $400. Payment plans, starting at $49, are available for two-day passes.

The artist lineup scheduled perform on April 29 are: Brent Faiyaz, Ella Mai, Isaiah Rashad, Joey Bada$$, Nao, Sabrina Claudio, Mariah The Scientist, Amber Mark, LaRussell, Rini, Mereba, Rejjie Snow, Alex Isley, Fana Hues, and Christian Kuria.

Artists performing on day two will consist of: Teyana Taylor, Kehlani, Jessie Reyez, Pink Sweat$, Chlöe, PinkPantheress, Thuy, Jacquees, Muni Long, Mahalia, Marc E Bassy, Destin Conrad, Arin Ray, FLO, Coco Jones, Noodles, Zae France, and Samaria.

Last year, the two-day event brought over 40,000 attendees from all over the world to Discovery Park to enjoy a picnic filled with soothing sounds from the top R&B artists in music.

Sol Blume was founded in 2017 by Sacramento-based concert promotions group, ENT Legends, and debuted its first ever festival in 2018.

The Sacramento Bee

