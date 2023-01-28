Read full article on original website
An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
CDC Study: Reports of Serious Adverse Events After Updated COVID-19 Booster Shot Among Children Rare
A new review of safety data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found just two incidents of serious adverse events following the nearly 1 million updated COVID-19 booster shots administered to children ages 5-11 since October. The study, which was published Thursday by the CDC, examined more than...
CDC identifies possible safety issue with Pfizer's updated COVID-19 vaccine
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said there is a possible safety issue with the bivalent Covid-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech, but it's unlikely it represents a true risk. The agency said it continues to recommend people stay up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccines. The CDC...
Joe Mercola and Robert F Kennedy Jr claim that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer — they're wrong
On Robert F Kennedy Jr's awful website, The Defender, the quack Joe Mercola writes that the COVID-19 vaccine boosters cause cancer. Seriously, he wrote that. The article is filled with a metric tonne of false claims, but I want to just focus on cancer since that's the basic claim made by Mercola. If I spent all of my typing skills writing a 25,000-word post about every false claim made by this quack, I would be exhausted.
Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes
Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
Vaccine Expert Says Additional COVID Boosters Not Required For Young, Healthy People
Booster shots targeting virus strains "that might disappear a few months later" are impractical for healthy, young people, Dr. Paul A. Offit said.
Vaccines That All Adults Over 65 Should Get
Vaccines are preparations that give you immunity to a specific disease. According to Centricity Research, vaccines are usually made from a weakened or inactivated form of the microbe that causes the disease, or a piece of the microbe's genetic material. When a vaccine is administered, it stimulates a person's immune...
FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year
Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
What to Know About Pfizer's and Moderna's Bivalent COVID Boosters
Updated COVID boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are available to everyone 6 months and older. Some adults can get Novavax for a booster instead. As the virus mutates, boosters have become necessary to restore protection given by the original vaccines or past infections. What's next. Viruses like COVID-19 spread really...
New cancer vaccine ‘kills and prevents deadly disease at the same time’
A magic jab that kills - and prevents - brain cancer has been developed by scientists. The new jab provides fresh hope to the thousands of Brits diagnosed with the deadly disease each year. The treatment works by genetically editing cancer cells and transforming them into cancer killers and vaccines,...
The FDA just approved a new Alzheimer's drug that's set to be a blockbuster
The new drug, called Leqembi, slowed the rate of cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients by 27%.
Here’s How Long You’re Contagious With The Latest COVID Variant
It can be hard to know if you’re putting others at risk, but there are rules you can follow to help protect those around you.
Moderna and FDA 'withheld trial data' on covid-19 booster shot so it could win $5bn contract
Moderna and the Food and Drug Association (FDA) have been accused of concealing data during the approval process for the pharma giant's bivalent Covid booster.
FDA joins investigation into contaminated cough syrups that killed 300 kids
The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that they are partnering with the World Health Organization and other international partners to investigate the source of contaminated cough syrups that have killed more than 300 children in Asia and Africa. The international reports of contaminated products were announced by the WHO on Oct. 5, 2022. Over-the-counter cough syrups sold in several countries were found to be tainted with diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which are toxic to humans. According to Reuters, most of the children who died were under 5 years old and the cause of death was acute kidney injury. There is no...
The FDA is proposing a move to annual COVID shots. Some experts worry it’s too soon, and too simple of an approach
The virus has not yet fully settled into a pattern of seasonality and may never, experts caution.
Do celery seeds begin to unblock blocked arteries? Find out what the experts say
Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. No, celery seeds do not unblock blocked arteries however they may potentially have antioxidant properties which can help to protect the body from free radicals (harmful components that can damage the body and cells).
Moderna says its RNA vaccine was nearly 84% effective in preventing symptoms in adults 60 and older
Moderna said a late-stage trial found that its vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus was 84% effective in preventing at least two symptoms in adults ages 60 and older.
Chinese researchers develop the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab, sparking ethical debate.
Chinese scientists have apparently shocked the globe by successfully creating the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab. This terrifying event took place in China in 2021 after a group of researchers from the United States and Spain journeyed there to circumvent laws prohibiting such study in their own countries.
FDA Panel Endorses Simplification of COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy
PFE - Free Report) /BioNTech (. MRNA - Free Report) or protein-based vaccine developed by Novavax (. NVAX - Free Report) . It also recommended simplifying the immunization schedule for the administration of these vaccines. The VRBPAC suggested that, based on available immunogenicity and effectiveness data, the bivalent vaccines fulfill...
