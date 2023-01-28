Read full article on original website
Bill Would Open High School Sports Transfer Portal
The West Virginia State Senate has approved and sent to the House of Delegates a bill that would significantly expand the ability of high school athletes to transfer between schools. SB 262 would allow an athlete to transfer to a new school one time without losing any eligibility. “I think...
State higher education officials hope Promise applications pick up
CHARLSETON, W.Va. West Virginia’s Promise Scholarship and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) deadline is March 1. West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission Senior Director of Financial Aid Brian Weingart said they are hoping for additional Promise applicants from high schools across the state. “Our numbers are...
Coaches, SSAC fear chaos with proposed bill to adjust sports transfer rules
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Coaches and the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission are not thrilled with a bill moving in the Legislature which would liberalize the transfer rules in high school sports. Some even believe Senate Bill 262 would create a defacto high school transfer portal and manifest the...
