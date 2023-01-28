Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
Walter Hunter, age 72, formerly of Jacksboro
It is with great sadness that the family of Walter Maurice Hunter announce his sudden passing on Tuesday January 24th, 2023 at the age of 72. In his final days he was surrounded by his family who adored him more than anything in this world. Walter will be lovingly remembered...
1450wlaf.com
Sherry Claudette Chavis, age 64
Sherry Claudette Chavis, age 64 passed away on January 29, 2023. Sherry was a member of Chaska Church of God. She loved yard sales, she loved everyone she met, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Sherry is preceded in death by her father, Hubert Huckaby. She is survived...
1450wlaf.com
Howard Ray Asher, age 72, of Jellico
Age 72 of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Sunday January 29, 2023, at his home. He was born October 25, 1950, in Scott County, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements. “Your Family Funeral Home”
1450wlaf.com
La Follette to take on Chattanooga Prep tonight at Pigeon Forge
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – After school on Tuesday, the La Follette Owls put the finishing touches on their game plan for tonight’s match up with the Sentinels of Chattanooga Preparatory School. The Owls face the Sentinels for the first time in school history in a 7pm game at Pigeon Forge Junior High School. Prep, as the school is referenced for short, is an all-boys public charter school that opened in 2018.
1450wlaf.com
Michael “Biker Mike” Vernon Simering age 72
Michael “Biker Mike” Vernon Simering age 72, of Knoxville Tn went to be with the Lord on January 26, 2023. He loved to ride motorcycles and was a member of the Crossroads MC out of Baltimore Maryland. He grew up in the Catholic religion and served in the Marine Corps from 1968-1972 and 1972-1978.
1450wlaf.com
Basketball tonight! CC hosts Powell. Watch live over WLAF.
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Campbell is hungry for a win on the hardwood, and tonight is the next chance for the Cougars and Lady Cougars to chalk up a couple of victories. The team Campbell played just last Thursday, the Powell Panthers, is coming to Brown Gym tonight for District 3-AAAA contests. The JV game tips off at 4:30 followed by the Lady Cougars at 6pm and the Cougars and Panthers play in the 7:30 night cap. Connect to the WLAF – Lindsay’s Carpet & Paint Center video player to watch the Cougars and Lady Cougars live telecast.
1450wlaf.com
Campbell’s calling card of close games continues; double overtime
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Campbell’s Lady Cougars and Cougars had leads late in both their games on Tuesday at Brown Gym but just could not keep them. The Lady Cougars fell to Powell 49-44 while Powell nipped the Cougars 78-73 in double overtime. The Cougar JVs ran away from Powell in a 56-33 victory.
1450wlaf.com
Campbell High’s ACT ELITE Seniors announced
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – At Tuesday’s Cougar home basketball games, Campbell County High School recognized its outstanding group of Seniors who scored 21 or higher on their ACT tests. A score of 21 is indicative of college readiness. Those ACT ELITE Seniors from Campbell High are:. Allen, Hanna.
1450wlaf.com
The Campbell Co school lunch February menu released
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County School’s lunch menu has been released for the month of February. You can always find the school lunch menu here on WLAF via the radio every 15 minutes, in the mornings before school, or via the community tab right HERE on the web.
1450wlaf.com
Campbell County well represented at Cincinnati Boat Show
CINCINNATI, OH (WLAF) – This weekend’s annual Cincinnati Boat, Sport & Travel Show had a lot of Campbell County flavor. Representatives with the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism were on hand with 11 other Campbell County marinas and businesses along with County Mayor Jack, and his wife Michele, Lynch. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/30/2023-6AM)
1450wlaf.com
Valley View Elementary Cafeteria staff recognized
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Keeping the 5,165 students in the county fed is no easy task. Just ask any of the cafeteria staff at Campbell County Schools. That’s why WLAF is recognizing cafeteria staff throughout the county’s school district. There are about 75 cafeteria staff members for the 12 schools in the district.
1450wlaf.com
Valley View teaching assistants, janitors and cafeteria staff honored
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – WLAF continues its recognition of Campbell County School cafeteria workers, janitorial staff and teaching assistants. They keep students fed, buildings clean and offer their support to students and teachers alike. Custodial staff work hard to keep all 12 school buildings clean for more than 5,000...
1450wlaf.com
Matthew has Moore about what’s happening around town
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN (WLAF) – Now, you can also access local public service announcements to 1450wlaf.com/psa, or you can access them by going to the community tab. There are several events that happen around town each week, and I’m keeping you in the loop about what’s going on in our neck of the woods. Each week, I will share local happenings, and you’ll be up-to-speed. If you have an event that you’d like to share with the rest of Campbell County, give us a call at 423.562.1450 or send us an email to wlaf@1450wlaf.com.
1450wlaf.com
It’s time to celebrate 2022 Cougar Football
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Tonight has been set aside to honor 2022 Campbell County High School Football. Players, coaches, cheerleaders, the band and fans will be celebrated on Monday at 6pm at the annual banquet at the Ball Farm. Admission is $10 each and includes a meal. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/30/2023-6AM)
1450wlaf.com
Traffic stop by CC Sheriff’s Deputy leads to two arrests
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A woman from Rocky Top and her passenger, a man from Jacksboro, were arrested as the result of a routine traffic stop by a Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy. The deputy pulled over the car last Wednesday on old Highway 63 at Caryville. It was...
1450wlaf.com
There’s a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY thru Wednesday morning
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – A mixed bag of winter weather develops tonight and lingers through mid-morning Wednesday. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST TUESDAY TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY…. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch or less...
