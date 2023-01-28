ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dreamingloud100
4d ago

Mr. Sharpton this is nothing new for the City of Memphis/MPD behavior, the MPD prey on the Citizens of Memphis especially the people with disability perfect example is MRPP, the City of Memphis Government is a friends, family and church organization, and are some of the biggest hypocrites, that will steal, lie, and kill, and won't think anything of crime, because they know nothing is going to happen to them because the entities criminal behavior has been going on for decades.

Chase Robin
3d ago

what Tyre friends are saying that the news int talking about is Tyre was sleep with the ball head cops wife..and this was personal....

Reply(5)
RadarOnline

Laid To Rest: George Floyd's Family & Biden White House Officials To Attend Tyre Nichols' Funeral In Memphis

The family of late George Floyd and four Biden White House officials are set to attend the funeral services of Tyre Nichols on February 1 in Memphis, Tennessee, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Floyd family's presence at the celebration of life is a haunting reminder of continued acts of police brutality since Floyd's 2020 death sparked outrage across the country. Almost a month after five Memphis police officers beat Nichols, 29, to death after a traffic stop, the young man will be laid to rest. Prior to their announcement about heading to Memphis for the funeral service, the Floyd family...
New York Post

Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’

Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
WREG

Woman accused of attacking child with hammer, threatening grandmother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they were called to a Hickory Hill home after a woman threatened to kill her grandmother and hit her child with a hammer. Cheyjuana Perry, 31, is facing charges of domestic abuse, child abuse and neglect, and vandalism. When officers arrived at the apartment on Bald Eagle Drive, they said […]
TMZ.com

Tyre Nichols' Stepdad Denies Rumor Tyre Had Affair with Officer's Wife

Tyre Nichols was NOT having a relationship with the wife of one of the Memphis police officers involved in his brutal beating ... according to his stepdad, who is addressing a rumor that's all over the Internet. Tyre's stepfather, Rodney Wells, denied the scandalous accusation Tuesday during a prayer vigil...
WREG

Armed robbery shakes up Cooper Young neighbors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired and a man robbed in an early-evening robbery on a street in Cooper-Young. According to a police report, the robbery happened on Oliver near Cox around 7 p.m. Monday. A man told police he was walking on the sidewalk when a black, four-door car pulled up next to him. […]
WREG

Seventh officer in Tyre Nichols case relieved of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a seventh officer was relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols but did not name the officer. MPD released a statement Monday with additional information about their findings in the investigation. The seventh officer has not been identified and their role in the incident has […]
WREG

MPD ‘hiring failure’ blamed in Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The president of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission says the death of Tyre Nichols after a brutal arrest by Memphis Police showed the results of a “hiring failure” by the police department. Bill Gibbons said the Memphis Police Department is sometimes hiring people who don’t have the character and values needed to […]
TMZ.com

Rich Dollaz Defends Daughter After Shooting Charge, Brings Up TRO

Rich Dollaz has his daughter Ashley Trowers' back after her arrest for allegedly shooting at her ex in Memphis ... insisting she's a domestic violence victim who acted in self-defense. The "Love & Hip Hop" alum hopped on "TMZ Live" Monday and emphatically claimed Ashley only fired out of fear,...
