Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Warriors Defeat Flyers 62-41

BRROKLINE – The Framingham High boys basketball team travelled to Brookline yesterday for a game against the Warriors of Brookline High. “Encouraging moments but not enough to compete with a really good Brookline team,” Tweeted coach Jason Gosselin. Framingham is now 3-9 this season.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Belmont Defeats Framingham 4-2

BELMONT – The Framingham High girls hockey team lost to Belmont High yesterday 4-2. Senior Amber Welch scored both goals for the Flyers. Mikal Franklin made 30 saves in net during the loss. Framingham is now 6-4-1 overall. The Flyers are 6-1-1 in the Bay State Conference.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Burgess Sets Framingham High Indoor Mile Record

BOSTON – Framingham High senior Sam Burgess set the Framingham High School indoor mile record today, January 29, at the coaches track meet at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. Burgess finished second in the mile event at the MSTCA Coaches Invitational meet. His time was 4:18.58 minutes, a...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Increased Police Presence at Framingham High Today

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High families were told there was an “increased police presence at Framingham High School during dismissal today” january 31. “This was out of an abundance of caution, as the safety of staff and students was not compromised. We will continue to collaborate with the Framingham Police Department as they follow-up on the information received,” said Framingham School administration to families in an email.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, February 1, 2023

1 Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky delivered his State of the City address last night to a large crowd at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building. In attendance was Senate President Karen Spilka, all four Framingham state representatives, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Superintendent of schools Bob Tremblay, City Council Chair Phil Ottaviani Jr. and 9 other City Councilors, and a majority of the School Committee members.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Merilyn G. Thompson, 87, Registered Nurse For 60 Years

FRAMINGHAM – Merilyn G. Thompson, 87, of Medway and formerly of Millis and Holliston, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Merilyn was born in Sellersville, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Ada (Cooley) and Joseph Gallagher. She was the companion of 20 years to Lou Raneri.
MEDWAY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Mayor Sisitsky: State of the City is Strong

FRAMINGHAM – Good evening and welcome to my second State of the City address. It has been an honor to serve as your Mayor for the past 13 months. I am profoundly grateful for all of the support I have received during this time. I would like to thank all of our dedicated City employees who work every day to serve the entire community. You go above and beyond to make sure that the needs of our residents are met. I am grateful and honored to work alongside you. To the City Council, thank you for your partnership and dedication to your constituents. To our Legislative delegation, to the School Committee; and everyone who serves on a Board or Commision, my sincere gratitude. And to my team in the Mayor’s office, Mike, Renan, Jesse, PJ, Ryan, Becca, Heather, and Jenn, who keeps the office running smoothly, my sincere gratitude for your constant hard work and dedication. And to everyone who entrusted me to hold this esteemed office; and most of all, my family; thank you for giving me the opportunity to make a positive impact for Framingham! I’ve always said, when we work together, we can accomplish so much… and that is why, I am happy to report tonight, that the state of our City is strong!
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Arthur F. Malone, 78, U.S. Army Reservist

ASHLAND – Arthur F. Malone, 78 of Ashland passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023. He was the husband of Maryann (Holmes) Malone for 56 years. Arthur served his country honorably in the Army Reserve. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, James Malone of Portsmouth,...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Elementary Principal Finalist in Another District

FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham elementary school principal, who has been in the district for almost 20 years, is a finalist for a principal post in another district. “I recently learned of an interesting opportunity for a principalship in a nearby school district. Yesterday afternoon, I was named a finalist for this position,” wrote Potter Road Elementary Principal Larry Wolpe.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Chief Dutcher Graduates From Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Management Training Program

STOW – More than three dozen fire service leaders from across Massachusetts graduated Friday, January 27, from the 28th class of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Chief Fire Officer Management Training Program. The four-month program for new chief officers and chief officer candidates is delivered jointly by the Massachusetts...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

