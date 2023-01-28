Read full article on original website
Warriors Defeat Flyers 62-41
BRROKLINE – The Framingham High boys basketball team travelled to Brookline yesterday for a game against the Warriors of Brookline High. “Encouraging moments but not enough to compete with a really good Brookline team,” Tweeted coach Jason Gosselin. Framingham is now 3-9 this season.
Brookline Delivers Third Conference Loss To Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls basketball team hosted Brookline High last night. Framingham High is now 10-6 overall and 6-3 in the Bay State League.
Belmont Defeats Framingham 4-2
BELMONT – The Framingham High girls hockey team lost to Belmont High yesterday 4-2. Senior Amber Welch scored both goals for the Flyers. Mikal Franklin made 30 saves in net during the loss. Framingham is now 6-4-1 overall. The Flyers are 6-1-1 in the Bay State Conference.
Desmarais Breaks Her Own Framingham High Record at MSTCA Coaches Invitational
BOSTON – Framingham High junior Abby Desmarais broke her own Framingham High indoor track & field record today at the MSTCA Coaches Invitational meet at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. The Framingham High junior won the 55-meter dash event in 7.18 seconds. Desmarais broke her own 55-meter Framingham...
Burgess Sets Framingham High Indoor Mile Record
BOSTON – Framingham High senior Sam Burgess set the Framingham High School indoor mile record today, January 29, at the coaches track meet at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. Burgess finished second in the mile event at the MSTCA Coaches Invitational meet. His time was 4:18.58 minutes, a...
Framingham State Wants To Add Women’s Ice Hockey; Searching For Head Coach
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University wants to add women’s ice hockey to its athletic department for the 2023-2024 school year. The problem is finding a head coach. The University has been advertising for one since last year. “The University is planning to add a women’s ice hockey program....
Framingham Freshman Finishes 6th in Mile Event at State Coaches Meet
BOSTON – Framingham High freshman Sasha Lamakina finished sixth in the mile at the state coaches meet this weekend at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. Wellesley sophomore Charlotte Tuxbury won the race in 5:06.77 minutes. Wellesley’s Emma Tuxbury finished third in 5:09.81 minutes. Andover senior Molly Kiley...
Richard Huwe, 89, Air Force & Army Veteran, MCI Framingham Guard
ASHLAND – Richard Huwe, 89, of Ashland passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, with his family by his side. He was the husband of Susan (Thibodeau) Huwe for 40 years. Richard served his country honorably with the US Air Force from 1952-56 and then transferring to the US Army retiring in 1974 as a Chief Warrant Officer.
Garrett William Niland, 68, Framingham State Athletic Hall of Fame Member
ASHLAND – Garrett William Niland, 68, of Ashland and formerly Hopkinton, passed away peacefully at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham surrounded by his loving family on january 28, 2023. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Nancy (Norton) and George Niland. He was the beloved husband...
Joseph Edmund Minihan, Jr., 64, Special Education Teacher
HOLLISTON – Joseph Edmund Minihan, Jr., 64, of Falmouth and a former longtime resident of Holliston, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2023, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Boston, son of the...
Increased Police Presence at Framingham High Today
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High families were told there was an “increased police presence at Framingham High School during dismissal today” january 31. “This was out of an abundance of caution, as the safety of staff and students was not compromised. We will continue to collaborate with the Framingham Police Department as they follow-up on the information received,” said Framingham School administration to families in an email.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, February 1, 2023
1 Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky delivered his State of the City address last night to a large crowd at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building. In attendance was Senate President Karen Spilka, all four Framingham state representatives, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Superintendent of schools Bob Tremblay, City Council Chair Phil Ottaviani Jr. and 9 other City Councilors, and a majority of the School Committee members.
Merilyn G. Thompson, 87, Registered Nurse For 60 Years
FRAMINGHAM – Merilyn G. Thompson, 87, of Medway and formerly of Millis and Holliston, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Merilyn was born in Sellersville, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Ada (Cooley) and Joseph Gallagher. She was the companion of 20 years to Lou Raneri.
Framingham Mayor Sisitsky: State of the City is Strong
FRAMINGHAM – Good evening and welcome to my second State of the City address. It has been an honor to serve as your Mayor for the past 13 months. I am profoundly grateful for all of the support I have received during this time. I would like to thank all of our dedicated City employees who work every day to serve the entire community. You go above and beyond to make sure that the needs of our residents are met. I am grateful and honored to work alongside you. To the City Council, thank you for your partnership and dedication to your constituents. To our Legislative delegation, to the School Committee; and everyone who serves on a Board or Commision, my sincere gratitude. And to my team in the Mayor’s office, Mike, Renan, Jesse, PJ, Ryan, Becca, Heather, and Jenn, who keeps the office running smoothly, my sincere gratitude for your constant hard work and dedication. And to everyone who entrusted me to hold this esteemed office; and most of all, my family; thank you for giving me the opportunity to make a positive impact for Framingham! I’ve always said, when we work together, we can accomplish so much… and that is why, I am happy to report tonight, that the state of our City is strong!
Arthur F. Malone, 78, U.S. Army Reservist
ASHLAND – Arthur F. Malone, 78 of Ashland passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023. He was the husband of Maryann (Holmes) Malone for 56 years. Arthur served his country honorably in the Army Reserve. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, James Malone of Portsmouth,...
MWRTA Holding Meeting Thursday Night For Framingham Students Who Need A Bus To School
FRAMINGHAM – Need a lift to school? The MetroWest Regional Transit Authority has a bus for you. Last Fall, the MWRTA stepped up to help get some high school students to school, who didn’t have a school bus. Now, the MWRTA and the Framingham Public School district have...
Framingham Elementary Principal Finalist in Another District
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham elementary school principal, who has been in the district for almost 20 years, is a finalist for a principal post in another district. “I recently learned of an interesting opportunity for a principalship in a nearby school district. Yesterday afternoon, I was named a finalist for this position,” wrote Potter Road Elementary Principal Larry Wolpe.
Kick-Off Campaign For Simon For Lincoln-Sudbury School Committee on Saturday
SUDBURY – Lincoln-Sudbury School Committee candidate Ravi Simon announced on Sunday that his campaign would be hosting a kick-off event at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 4 at First Parish of Sudbury at 327 Concord Road in Sudbury. The host committee, made up of Lincoln and Sudbury residents, includes...
Framingham Police: Pedestrian Struck at Worcester Road & California Avenue
FRAMINGHAM – An adult male was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road, over the weekend, said Police. The man was struck on January 28 at 7:19 p.m. at the intersection of Worcester Road and California Avenue in Framingham. The man was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center...
Framingham Chief Dutcher Graduates From Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Management Training Program
STOW – More than three dozen fire service leaders from across Massachusetts graduated Friday, January 27, from the 28th class of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Chief Fire Officer Management Training Program. The four-month program for new chief officers and chief officer candidates is delivered jointly by the Massachusetts...
