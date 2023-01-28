Read full article on original website
SE Wyoming Can Expect Dangerous Cold, Blowing Snow Into Wednesday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about blowing snow and dangerously cold weather into Wednesday, Feb. 1. Dangerously cold wind chill temperatures are in place across the area this morning! Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories are in effect for the entire area until 9AM. Several locations have reported wind chills below -30F so far today. Avoid being outside with any exposed skin this morning. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly. In addition, strong winds of 50 to 60+MPH in the wind prone areas are producing significant blowing/drifting snow and near ground blizzard conditions. Impacts from blowing snow will continue through tonight and into Wednesday in these areas.
More snow is expected across southeast Wyoming today, with up to 8 inches of new snow possible in some areas. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
Arctic cold air settles in tonight and Monday
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies are expected with some patchy blowing snow conditions possible early in the evening. No snow showers are expected. Winds will be breezy for the early evening hours before calming down into the late-night hours. Low temperatures decrease down between -10 and -30 with wind chills as low as -30 and -40 possible.
WYOMING — High winds will create significant blowing and drifting snow, poor visibility, and possible whiteout/blizzard conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday. Alternate routes and travel times are encouraged. These impacts include: Very strong and gusty winds and recent snowfall will produce high...
Very cold arctic temperatures roll in tonight
We currently see temperatures across the region only getting into the single digits for Sunday with wind chills already well below zero.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, before Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming reopens. Currently, both lanes between Cheyenne and Wheatland and the southbound lanes between Wheatland and Glendo are closed due to winter conditions.
Many Wyoming highways had closed before that last big weekend storm, 01/28-01/29. That was due to blowing snow that left drifts and large patches of ice across interstates and highways. Over the weekend, almost every road in the state of Wyoming was closed because of the storm.
-20 to -30 Wind Chills Expected In SE Wyoming Monday Night
While temperatures in southeast Wyoming on Monday will be slightly warmer than yesterday, but once the sun goes down wind chills will once again plunge to between -20 and -30. In regard to the weekend, meteorologist Don Day told Townsquare Media that as of 6am on Monday, Cheyenne had recorded an official low of -9, although Day cautioned that the low could still plunge lower yet this morning. He also said Cheyenne officially received 6.6 inches of snow over the weekend. Day said this month will go down as one of the five snowiest and wettest Januarys in Cheyenne's recorded history.
Eight Feet Of Snow, 50 Below Zero, And Every Road Closed: Welcome To Wyoming!
This last cold snap was a big one. But, not an odd one. After all, this is Wyoming. But how's this to end the month? In some parts of the state, the temperature got down to nearly 50 degrees below zero on Tuesday morning and in another part of the state, almost eight feet of snow fell.
Weather impact high on regional roads with more snow, bitter cold on the way
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Weather impacts remain high on roadways across northeastern Wyoming with additional snowfall expected through Saturday. As of Jan. 28, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is advising of slick roads accompanied by snowfall and blowing snow on every major highway in the Gillette area, the only exception being North Highway 59 to the Montana border which currently shows moderate weather impacts.
Snowmobiler’s Paradise: Storm Dumps Seven Feet Of Snow Over Weekend At Snowy Range
Fresh powder is a coveted commodity in the snowmobiling business, and riders in the Snowy Range are over their heads in the bounty of recent storms. "We're hearing reports of up to 7 feet of powder up near the top of...
Interstate 80 mayhem: Two major pile ups cause extended closure, shelters to open
LARAMIE — The Red Cross of Wyoming has set up more temporary shelters this winter than in recent years, a representative said Monday after multiple incidents on Interstate 80 left dozens of vehicles stranded last weekend. "This has been a much worse winter than years before," Stephanie Munoz, the...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, January 29, 2023
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken in Fort Laramie by Burt Smith.
People are getting frustrated. Signs are popping up all over. "TURN BACK - YOU'RE GPS IS WRONG!" Let's just hope drivers actually read those signs rather than just blowing by them. It's not like it was easier in the past. Old paper maps and mistakes. People got confused and lost...
Next major snowfall event arrives Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Weather Alerts: Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for the following: Lower Yampa River Basin-Central Yampa River Basin includes the cities of Rangely, Dinosaur, Craig, Hayden, and Meeker, until 5 pm Monday, January 30. Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys-West Elk...
Western Montana school delays - Feb. 1, 2023
With winter weather impacting road conditions, some Western Montana schools will delay start times today.
Multiple highways closed due to high winds and blowing snow
ASHTON — Multiple highways in eastern Idaho are closed Sunday due to high winds and blowing snow. The Idaho Transporation Department reports the following closures: Interstate 15 from Dubois to the Montana State Line. U.S. Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line. Idaho Highway 47 from Ashton...
"Near impossible" travel: 30 inches of snow expected on Colorado mountain pass
Reaching all that fresh powder in Steamboat Springs might sound appealing to slopegoers this weekend, but the National Weather Service is already posting warnings about how difficult traveling a main route into the city will be. According to the NWS, between 24 and 30 inches of snow are expected to land on Rabbit Ears Pass between Friday morning and Sunday morning, as a major winter storm hits parts of northwest and northern Colorado. Wind will further lower visibility.
Blizzard conditions, multiple crashes close swaths of Wyoming interstates
CASPER, Wyo. — Hundreds of miles along all three interstates in Wyoming are closed Thursday night due to winter conditions and crashes, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closures come ahead of a forecast weekend-long snow event across the state. All major routes between Cheyenne and Rock...
Southern Wyoming has one of the best wind resources in the county, and the Cowboy State is known for having a business-friendly environment. All the wind turbines springing up give the appearance that building a wind farm in Wyoming is easy.
