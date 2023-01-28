While temperatures in southeast Wyoming on Monday will be slightly warmer than yesterday, but once the sun goes down wind chills will once again plunge to between -20 and -30. In regard to the weekend, meteorologist Don Day told Townsquare Media that as of 6am on Monday, Cheyenne had recorded an official low of -9, although Day cautioned that the low could still plunge lower yet this morning. He also said Cheyenne officially received 6.6 inches of snow over the weekend. Day said this month will go down as one of the five snowiest and wettest Januarys in Cheyenne's recorded history.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO