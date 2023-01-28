ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols will be laid to rest in Memphis on Wednesday

The funeral for Tyre Nichols is set to be held in Memphis on Wednesday, roughly three weeks after he died following a beating by police that was caught on video and sparked a wave of protests and calls for accountability nationwide. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver Nichols' eulogy, and...
MEMPHIS, TN

