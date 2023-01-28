Amazon (AMZN -1.01%) seems intent on being a big player in healthcare. Although it pulled the plug on its telehealth business last year, the company doesn't appear to be giving up on the industry. It has a pending acquisition of primary care company 1Life Healthcare (also known as One Medical) that could close this year. It was also recently rumored to be in talks to acquire home health company Signify Health before losing out to CVS Health.

2 HOURS AGO