Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be metCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot downCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Coming to terms with the black Daughters of the American RevolutionJuliette FairleyRoanoke, VA
Related
WSLS
Roanoke’s Starcade celebrates fourth anniversary with $4 admission
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Starcade turned four years old on Tuesday. To celebrate the occasion, the local business knocked the admission price down to $4. Director Aimee Simmons said although it’s a Tuesday, that hasn’t kept the crowd away. She said they’re happy to see the show of support from families.
WDBJ7.com
Trust House shelter, home to 29 residents in Roanoke, closes
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The last of the Trust House residents moved out of the building on Tuesday afternoon. The parent company, ARCH, announced earlier this month that the shelter would close on January 31. 29 residents will now go to apartment housing, the Rescue Mission or other shelters across...
WSLS
Meet February’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: The Harrison Museum of African American Culture
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a new month so you know what that means: it’s time to choose a new 3 Degree Guarantee recipient. This February, each time we are right on the money with our weather forecast, we will donate to the Harrison Museum of African American Culture.
WSLS
Roanoke’s Rescue Mission in need of volunteers
ROANOKE, Va. – The Rescue Mission of Roanoke is looking for more volunteers to help meet the rising demand of people in need. They said they need volunteers specifically during lunchtime, between the hours of 11 a.m to 1:30 p.m., but those hours are flexible. They’re also looking for...
WDBJ7.com
The Hangout expands opportunities for entertainment in year two
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hangout Sports Bar and Lounge is approaching its second anniversary in February. 2022 had quite a bit in store for the business. “The plan last year was to get started on cutting out the woods, which we did starting around February of last year. We continued on throughout the summer until we got the stage and everything finalized, where we could actually have this balance out here. Then we started in the fall time with the inside expansion,” said Lori Edwards, owner and operator of The Hangout.
WSLS
Feb. 1, 2023 Picture of the Day
Thanks to Patty Lovelace for sending today’s Picture of the Day from Salem. Want to see your pictures featured on air and online? You can send your pictures here through Pin It.
WDBJ7.com
Space Rabbit Coffee opens drive-thru in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Space Rabbit Coffee has opened a new brick-and-mortar location in Christiansburg. The coffee business has operated out of a mobile trailer since 2020. It now has a drive-through building in Christiansburg. Space Rabbit offers a variety of coffee drinks and made-in-house donuts. Owners say they are...
WSLS
Roanoke ABC Store officially opens in downtown
ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia ABC celebrated the grand opening of their new Downtown Roanoke location today. The location on Campbell Avenue is the newest store in the ABC network. This is not the first time an ABC store has lived in this building. The original Roanoke ABC store resided...
wfxrtv.com
Street Dog Coalition opens free pet care clinic in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Street Dog Coalition is opening a Free Pet Care Clinic on February 1. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Lucky Avenue, the clinic will offer services including physical exams, vaccinations, pet supplies, and spay/neuter vouchers for pet owners who are experiencing or at risk for homelessness. The Street Dog Coalition has teamed up with Angels of Assisi to provide a mobile unit and pet food from their food pantry.
WSLS
Special Olympics recognizes local schools for inclusion initiatives
SALEM, Va. – The 2023 New River Polar Plunge is less than one month away, as plungers prepare to be freezin’ for a reason to support the athletes and programs of Special Olympics Virginia. Schools in Southwest Virginia are also involved in spreading Special Olympics’ message of inclusion...
WSLS
Duck Donuts Valentine’s Day assortment now available
Love is in the air at Duck Donuts. Starting Feb. 1 and lasting until Valentine’s Day, you can grab the shop’s limited-time donut Love Assortment. Sweet treats for this year’s donuts include chocolate icing with raspberry drizzle, vanilla icing with limited-time love sprinkles and a candied rose and strawberry icing with mini chocolate chips.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Meet Smiley, Tyra, and Cheerio at the Lynchburg Humane Society
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Shelters across the country and here at home in Central and Southwest Virginia are quickly filling up with animals looking for their forever homes. Furry Friends on WFXR News gives our local shelters a chance to show off their adorable adoptable pets in hopes their forever family is watching!
WSLS
Virginia Military Institute students donate to Lexington, Rockbridge County schools
LEXINGTON, Va. – Virginia Military Institute students are giving back to local schools. The rats, also known as freshmen, gathered over 700 school supplies to donate to kids in need at Lexington City and Rockbridge County Schools. The donation was a part of their “Rat Unity” event. They started...
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham walking group provides friendship, fitness
After her husband died, Angeles Atkinson had time to fill. She also wanted to become more physically active, so she and a friend, Courtney Tucker, joined a Wednesday walking group in Danville. Initially, it began at 6 p.m., so it worked with their schedules, as both women live in Chatham.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke region receives funding for 26-mile scenic rail trail
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke region has received funding from the General Assembly to build a new trail that will run through Botetourt and Craig counties. The Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail will parallel Craigs Creek and run 26 miles from New Castle in Craig County to Eagle Rock in Botetourt County.
WDBJ7.com
Two bills tied to western Virginia advance in Richmond
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bills with special significance for western Virginia continue to advance In the General Assembly. One would authorize a major transformation of Catawba Hospital. The second would make the Virginia Museum of Transportation a state agency. The vote was 19 to 0 in the House Health...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke community brainstorms solutions to address homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A community forum on homelessness in Roanoke City was held Sunday at Oakland Baptist Church. Around 50 people attended the meeting. Those who attended heard from organizations about their efforts and challenges in addressing homelessness. But the big topic was affordable housing. The Homeless Assistant Team known...
wfxrtv.com
Down By Downtown music festival is coming to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Spring is just a few months away and Downtown Roanoke is preparing for a weekend full of melodies. One of the many events includes the Down By Downtown four-day music festival starting on April 20. The festival features live music such as rock, funk, and...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke talent show cost draws concern from local leaders
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The latest plan from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is drawing some concerns from members and the mayor. They are planning to host a talent show for youth in the Star City but the idea isn’t the issue. It’s the cost - $25 thousand.
WAVY News 10
North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island is temporarily closed
MANTEO, N.C (WAVY) – The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island will be closed from January 30 through February 3. The aquarium is closing for small life support renovations and preparations for future exhibits. Staff will be on-site for training, renovating life support systems on the Close Encounter stingray...
Comments / 0