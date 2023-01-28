Read full article on original website
mainepublic.org
First-of-its-kind model for protecting affordable rental housing in rural Maine hailed as success
A nonprofit is taking over a few dozen rental units in Thomaston under a first-of-its kind model for preserving affordable housing properties that long received federal subsidies. Maine has about 7,700 rental units at more than 300 properties that are part of a U.S. Agriculture Department Rural Development program, which...
mainebiz.biz
Lewiston’s tallest building planned for residential redevelopment
After turning over three times in three years, the new owner of Lewiston’s tallest building plans to convert it from office to residential use. Jason Hutchins bought 145 Lisbon St. from JL Dale LLC for $600,000. Frank Carr of Maine Realty Advisors represented the deal. “We’ll do a renovation,...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Tuesday
I was really happy to hear from Wiscasset’s Lynn Maloney near press time Tuesday morning. New developments on Wiscasset’s coaching front and on Monday’s closure of Wiscasset Community Center (now reopened) due to a scarlet fever exposure had already made our newspapers’ usual busy Tuesday morning busier, which happens sometimes. Then Maloney told us that, due to that WCC closure, St. Philip’s Church on Hodge Street opened its doors to Wiscasset Female Charitable Society, which was scheduled to have its annual potluck dinner Monday night, Jan. 30 at WCC.
WMTW
90-year-old bridge between Topsham, Brunswick to be replaced
The all-clear has been given to replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Topsham and Brunswick. Work on the bridge could begin this spring after the Maine Department of Transportation was told the best solution would be to replace the 90-year-old bridge. The new bridge will have sidewalks on both...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Ring-necks in Winter in Maine
There have been lots of warnings in the news about the lack of ice on lakes and rivers in Maine this winter. Many traditionally frozen lakes and rivers have either frozen only for a short time or have had portions that have not frozen at all. The Kennebec River, which is usually frozen solidly enough to have smelt shacks on it in Randolph, just above the bridge in Gardiner, was almost completely open as of the late January this year.
Extremely Popular Waterville, Maine Restaurant Reopens at Brand New Location
The wait is finally over for fans of a wicked-popular Waterville, Maine restaurant. You may remember that just under a month ago, we told you that two Waterville businesses were looking to get out of their current locations, with one business taking over the other's spot. Well, it's finally happened!...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Kernan Cross
Kernan Cross, a long-time Midcoast businessman and fixture in several community performing arts groups, passed away Jan. 13, 2023 in Brunswick. A native of central New York, he resided in Boothbay Harbor from 1973 until a recent move to Wiscasset. He was 75. Kernan’s open manner earned many friends. Customers...
New and Very Large Convenience Store Now Open in Portland, Maine
In April 2022, this swath of land on Forest Avenue across from the former Tortilla Flats Mexican Restaurant was cleared. And we learned that a new convenience store called the "Queen Bee Food Mart" would be opening there in the fall. It took through the fall to complete, but the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Advocates call for additional emergency shelter as frigid cold nears
PORTLAND, Maine — A cold blast is expected to bring frigid temperatures to Maine and New England at the end of the week, and it's causing concern for those working with people experiencing homelessness in southern Maine. "Every day we're seeing people come into our community space with really...
penbaypilot.com
Metalsmith works out of tiniest little jewelry store in Rockland
ROCKLAND—With fewer than 200 square feet on 497 Main Street, Dana Ruth, a self-taught metalsmith and studio jeweler, has everything she needs to make her art and she couldn’t be any more pleased to be in Rockland, Maine. At the height of the pandemic, she packed her dog...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from climate-driven collapse
Bailey Pennell digs for quahogs, also known as hard clams, in Freeport. Photo by Annie Ropeik. The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck.
Old Gas Station in Portland, Maine, is Transformed Into a Pizza, Bar & Grill
There's an old gas station on Forest Avenue that had the pumps removed and instead of filling tanks, it is filling glasses at a new pizza, bar & grill. The station has been on Forest Avenue for as long as I can remember, all the way back to the days when someone pumped your gas for you, cleaned your windshield, and could even take your car into their garage for a tune-up or a tire rotation.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘4 Artists 4 Stories’ at River Arts
River Arts in Damariscotta is featuring a group show in the River Room,“4 Artists 4 Stories,” running from Feb. 2 through March 1. This colorful show brings four pleasing points of view together for a delightful display. An artist’s reception will be on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 2 to 4 p.m.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Robert H. Baird Sr.
Robert Hall Baird Sr. passed away and went to be with the Lord on Dec. 31, 2022. With family by his side at Lincoln Health Hospital in Damariscotta, Maine after a brief illness at the age of 96 years old. He was born on April 14, 1926, in Edgecomb, Maine...
Construction on New Maine Turnpike Exit 35 Begins in February
There's a brand new exit on the Maine Turnpike that will begin construction in February that aims to alleviate some of the traffic issues in the region, but it will take some time before it's completed. Sargent Corporation will begin construction on a new Exit 35 in Saco at a...
Stop throwing tomatoes in the cemetery, Bath Parks & Recreations says
BATH, Maine — The Bath Parks & Recreation Department is asking members of the public to stop throwing tomatoes and onions in the Oak Grove Cemetery. The vegetables are reportedly being dumped in other areas of the city as well, the department said in a Facebook post on Friday.
Lizzy Gets Into Verbal Altercation at Local Drive Thru
Let's talk about drive-thrus, shall we? Yesterday I ordered something on my mobile app and proceeded to the drive thru, happily. Mobile order makes it easy for you to arrive at the spot and just grab your food or drink of choice. You pay ahead on the app and place your order and it's ready for you the moment you arrive. It makes it so convenient for me as I am always in a rush to get to my destination.
WMTW
Maine GOP elects new party chair
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Republican party has a new leader. In Augusta on Saturday, the Maine GOP elected former state Rep. Joel Stetkis to serve as chair. Stetkis is a builder from Canaan who served four consecutive terms in the Maine House. Stetkis, a former Maine House assistant...
