Since 2020 I have been defending myself as a party-in-interest against legal action initiated by Tom Myette against the town of Boothbay Harbor, connected with property I own at 14 Todd Avenue. As an area native who has enjoyed the Boothbay region my whole life, I am excited to contribute to the commerce of the downtown area. Along with the staff at Newcastle Realty, I have been overwhelmed by how welcoming the community has been, and the positive comments about our building.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO