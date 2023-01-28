Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
boothbayregister.com
Updates on BEC decisions
I’m writing to update you on decisions made at the recent Building Exploratory Committee (BEC) Meeting. The BEC was formed by our school’s Board of Trustees and CSD School Board to examine options for the future of our PreK-12 schools for voter consideration as a referendum. The committee...
boothbayregister.com
Tuesday
I was really happy to hear from Wiscasset’s Lynn Maloney near press time Tuesday morning. New developments on Wiscasset’s coaching front and on Monday’s closure of Wiscasset Community Center (now reopened) due to a scarlet fever exposure had already made our newspapers’ usual busy Tuesday morning busier, which happens sometimes. Then Maloney told us that, due to that WCC closure, St. Philip’s Church on Hodge Street opened its doors to Wiscasset Female Charitable Society, which was scheduled to have its annual potluck dinner Monday night, Jan. 30 at WCC.
Several proposed bills in Maine legislature aim at helping renters
AUGUSTA, Maine — Martin Ali has lived at Redbank Village apartments for the last year and a half. He remembers the spotlight his complex was in vividly. "Since we came here, we started looking for a new place," Ali said. He added that his rent hikes weren't as severe as others had it.
boothbayregister.com
Resolving the matter at 14 Todd Ave.
Since 2020 I have been defending myself as a party-in-interest against legal action initiated by Tom Myette against the town of Boothbay Harbor, connected with property I own at 14 Todd Avenue. As an area native who has enjoyed the Boothbay region my whole life, I am excited to contribute to the commerce of the downtown area. Along with the staff at Newcastle Realty, I have been overwhelmed by how welcoming the community has been, and the positive comments about our building.
fiddleheadfocus.com
President Jackson, ACAP President highlight emergency energy relief
AUGUSTA, Maine — On Jan. 24, Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, joined Jason Parent from Aroostook County Action Program and representatives from Maine Community Action Programs, MaineHousing, and Maine Energy Marketers Association, for a press conference at the State House celebrating bipartisan efforts to keep working families and older Mainers warm this winter.
boothbayregister.com
Winter/Spring youth acting classes at The Waldo
Imagination comes to life at The Waldo! Enrollment is now open for a range of youth acting classes. All classes are held after-school and will run for 12 weeks beginning the last week of February. The classes are designed for age ranges 1st-3rd, 4th-6th, 7th-12th, and a new class just for kindergartners. No previous experience is needed to join.
mainepublic.org
First-of-its-kind model for protecting affordable rental housing in rural Maine hailed as success
A nonprofit is taking over a few dozen rental units in Thomaston under a first-of-its kind model for preserving affordable housing properties that long received federal subsidies. Maine has about 7,700 rental units at more than 300 properties that are part of a U.S. Agriculture Department Rural Development program, which...
boothbayregister.com
LincolnHealth, Healthy Lincoln County partner on postpartum Narcan project
Healthy Lincoln County is pleased to be partnering with LincolnHealth to offer first aid kits to all postpartum families as part of the Perinatal Quality Collaborative for Maine (PQC4ME). The statewide project spearheaded by Nell Tharpe, CNM and Dr. Jay Naliboff, provides postpartum families with a take-home first aid kit....
mainebiz.biz
Lewiston’s tallest building planned for residential redevelopment
After turning over three times in three years, the new owner of Lewiston’s tallest building plans to convert it from office to residential use. Jason Hutchins bought 145 Lisbon St. from JL Dale LLC for $600,000. Frank Carr of Maine Realty Advisors represented the deal. “We’ll do a renovation,...
Advocates call for additional emergency shelter as frigid cold nears
PORTLAND, Maine — A cold blast is expected to bring frigid temperatures to Maine and New England at the end of the week, and it's causing concern for those working with people experiencing homelessness in southern Maine. "Every day we're seeing people come into our community space with really...
WMTW
Maine non-profit says social media algorithms are silencing their message
PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine nonprofit says social media algorithms are silencing their message. In a fast-paced world of "likes" and "going viral," the group says they are struggling to keep up. It could end up showing the struggles Maine families are facing. The Portland-based nonprofit "Birth Roots" helps...
boothbayregister.com
Feb. 1 update: Midcoast adds 15 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
Edgecomb church sub sale Feb. 11
The Edgecomb Community Church’s Mission Committee is holding a Sub Sale on Saturday, Feb. 11. Ham and cheese with assorted vegetables on a 6-inch sub roll is offered along with a bag of chips, soda or water, and a Valentine cookie all for a $10 donation. All proceeds will benefit the mission committee’s local efforts to bring assistance to those in need. Such efforts include fuel assistance, clothing for those in need, gifts for the elders at Edgecomb Green, support for the Edgecomb Eddy School children and staff, and other needs as they arise.
boothbayregister.com
American Legion Post 36
A reminder that The 4 Chaplain Ceremony is at 10 a.m. on Feb. 4. It would be a real tribute to all those who lost their lives on the Troop Ship Dorchester during World War II, specifically to the four chaplains who were true heroes, giving up their lives to save many onboard. If you attend, you gain a whole new appreciation for our Chaplain Corps. They didn’t just preach the word, they lived the word, a rabbi, priest, and two protestants!
observer-me.com
Maine GOP chair ousted after bad 2022 election
AUGUSTA, Maine — Former Maine Assistant House Minority Leader Joel Stetkis ousted Maine Republican Party Chair Demi Kouzounas on Saturday after a bad 2022 election for the party. Stetkis, who lives in Canaan, beat Kouzounas, a Saco dentist, with 57 votes out of 83 members of the Republican state...
WMTW
90-year-old bridge between Topsham, Brunswick to be replaced
The all-clear has been given to replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Topsham and Brunswick. Work on the bridge could begin this spring after the Maine Department of Transportation was told the best solution would be to replace the 90-year-old bridge. The new bridge will have sidewalks on both...
boothbayregister.com
Just sayin’ ... America first
Before our political leaders let our country go completely down the drain, if you support another country, it’s all well and good. However, fly an American flag first for the proud veterans, especially for those who gave their lives and made it possible for you to do so. No...
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Region Food Pantry needs more volunteers
The Boothbay Region Food Pantry needs more able-bodied volunteers. It needs strong people able to lift heavy boxes and to help setting up and taking down the tables and chairs needed for Friday distributions. In addition, many times there are other large deliveries of food to be distributed. Potential volunteers should call the food pantry at 207-350-2962 for more information and to sign up to help.
boothbayregister.com
Ring-necks in Winter in Maine
There have been lots of warnings in the news about the lack of ice on lakes and rivers in Maine this winter. Many traditionally frozen lakes and rivers have either frozen only for a short time or have had portions that have not frozen at all. The Kennebec River, which is usually frozen solidly enough to have smelt shacks on it in Randolph, just above the bridge in Gardiner, was almost completely open as of the late January this year.
boothbayregister.com
Fred E. Bergquist
Fred E. Bergquist passed away Jan. 29, 2023, at the of age 86. He was born May 12, 1936. He graduated from Boothbay Harbor High School in 1954 and the University of Maine with a bachelor of arts degree in mathematics in 1964, with many courses in physics and electrical engineering. He was awarded a certificate in Management Development from the University of Hartford. He served in the U.S. Navy 1958-1962 as an aviation electronics technician, based in Florida, and shipped on several aircraft carriers.
Comments / 0