ETOnline.com
Kyle Smaine, Pro Freestyle Skier, Dead at 31
The ski world has lost a shining star. Kyle Smaine, a freestyle skier who won gold at the Kreischberg 2015 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships, has died. The athlete was 31 years old. Kyle was killed in an avalanche while skiing in Japan, action sports photographer Grant Gunderson...
The 2023 European and U.S. National Figure Skating Championships Come to a Thrilling End
The European Figure Skating Championships concluded on Saturday with the free dance and the women’s free skate. Loena Hendrickx of Belgium, the reigning world silver medalist, hoped to move up to gold here but was disappointed to settle for second place. Anastasiia Gubanova became the first Georgian skater to win gold at Europeans; Kimmy Repond of Switzerland remained in third place. In ice dance, Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri won gold, with crowd-pleasers Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson of the U.K., skating to Lady Gaga, in second place; Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis, on home ice in Finland, won bronze.
NBC Sports
Ilia Malinin wins U.S. Figure Skating Championships despite quadruple Axel miss
McKeever was put on paid administrative leave from her job as head women’s swimming coach in May after an Orange County Register report that 20 current or former Cal swimmers said McKeever verbally and emotionally bullied her swimmers. “I strongly believe this is in the best interests of our...
Slow-Motion Video Fuels Patrick Reed Penalty Controversy in Dubai
Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee broke down slow-motion video of Patrick Reed's Saturday tee shot that became lodged in a palm tree, and the images only add to the uncertainty around the ruling Reed was given.
Bilateral amputee, 67, goes for gold after rediscovering love for table tennis
A 67-year-old who rediscovered his passion for table tennis as a bilateral amputee has described his “unbelievable” journey as he aims to become a world champion.Simon Heaps, from Milford on Sea, Hampshire, is a self-funded table tennis player and has raised more than £60,000 in an effort to compete in tournaments around the globe, sealing himself a top 30 spot on the International Table Tennis Federation’s Para World Rankings.But Mr Heaps, who first picked up a bat aged eight, stopped playing at 32 and has only found success in the last four years playing in a wheelchair after losing both...
Dubai Desert Classic prize money: How much does Rory McIlroy win for DP World Tour title?
Rory McIlroy pipped Patrick Reed to Dubai Desert Classic victory after an incident-filled event in the United Arab Emirates.The pair, two vocal players on opposing sides of the LIV Golf schism, had a high-profile clash last week ahead of the event, with Reed responding to being snubbed by McIlroy by flicking a tee at the Northern Irishman.It felt fitting, then, that it was the two players vying for the crown come the delayed final round in Dubai, with the American producing a fine final round to put the pressure on the four-time major winner, who had led by three shots...
sportstravelmagazine.com
2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Opening Match Moved to Larger Stadium
Football Australia has announced Stadium Australia will host the CommBank Matildas’ opening match of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup against the Republic of Ireland on July 20. The opening day match will see Australia play in the largest venue of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup following...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Photos
Alex Morgan is trending on social media for a pretty funny reason on Monday afternoon. A popular United States soccer fan group announced that they do not support "the wave." Morgan's National Women's Soccer League team, San Diego Wave FC, took exception to the comment (of course, the fan group was ...
CBC News
Mark McMorris breaks record for most Winter X Games medals with slopestyle gold
Canadian snowboard star Mark McMorris made history on Sunday at the 2023 Winter X Games in Aspen, Colo. The 29-year-old from Regina successfully defended his slopestyle gold, breaking a tie with American Jamie Anderson for the most Winter X Games medals with 22. McMorris, who was the oldest competitor in...
tennisuptodate.com
Niemeier into Last 16 at Open 6E Sens Métropole de Lyon, set to face Osorio Serrano for Quarter-Final spot
Jule Niemeier is into the Last 16 of Open 6E Sens Métropole de Lyon after seeing off Olga Danilovic from Serbia in the first round on Monday. Niemeier sealed a 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 win over Danilovic and will now face Camila Osorio Serrano in the next round who dumped out one of the favourites for the tournament in Alize Cornet.
tennisuptodate.com
Former Wimbledon finalist, Sabine Lisicki set for first action of 2023 today in Mexico City playing ITF 40k tournament
Heading into 2023 aiming to revive her fortunes sitting just outside the top 400, former Wimbledon finalist in Sabine Lisicki will play her first match of 2023 later today at an ITF 40k tournament in Mexico City. Lisicki will face Italian qualifier, Verena Meliss in the opening round on Cancha...
Zwift launches Scotland, the new world designed specifically for the 2023 Esports World Championships
Zwift Scotland features five new routes for training and racing including a crit circuit in Glasgow, which will also host the real-life 2023 UCI World Championships
gripped.com
Familiar Faces Win Canada’s High Performance Bouldering Competition
On January 28 and 29, Climbing Escalade Canada (CEC) held their 2023 High Performance Bouldering Competition. CEC is the national governing body for comp climbing in Canada, as recognized by the Canadian Olympic Committee and the IFSC. At the invite-only comp, climbers earned points based on their final rankings—as they do in all big national comps. These points determine which climbers are invited to join Canada’s High Performance Program, an elite group of athletes training to represent Canada in IFSC World Cup and Olympic competition.
CBC News
Bronze-medal winning Canadian curlers at World University Games navigate busy start to year
Curlers Owen Purcell and Adam McEachren of Dalhousie University have had an eventful — and dramatic — start to the calendar year. Purcell, a skip from Halifax, N.S., and second McEachren, of Truro, N.S., compete on both the Dalhousie men's curling team that won bronze for Canada at the 2023 FISU Winter World University Games in Lake Placid, N.Y., earlier this month, as well as Team Purcell.
Genie Bouchard Rocks Ab-Baring Two-Piece Set at Pegasus World Cup
The tennis pro wore a preppy outfit at the horse racing event.
Hypebae
Meet Megan LaMothe -- The Woman Changing The Golf Game
Megan LaMothe never asked for any handouts. As a small business owner she’s earned every success and taken every failure on the chin. LaMothe is the founder and CEO of Foray Golf, a lifestyle apparel brand founded in 2016 that stands out in the golf space by making products for women, by women.
gripped.com
The First Ski Descent of the North Face of Mount Robson
The first ski descent of the north face of Mount Robson (Yuh-hai-has-kun). was by Ptor Spricenieks and Troy Jungen in 1995. In the book 50 Classic Ski Descents of North America, Sprincenieks said, “Yuh-hai-has-kun is the original Shuswap name for Mount Robson, meaning ‘Mountain of the Spiral Road.’ As the King of the Rockies, it always seemed more fitting and respectful for it to be called by its traditional name rather than after some colonialist fur trapper who never climbed it.”
skimag.com
Four-Buckle Boots Are About to Become a Relic of the Past
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+ Sign up for Outside+ today. When Bill Johnson won the gold in the 1984 Olympic men’s downhill in modern-day Bosnia, he...
