ETOnline.com

Kyle Smaine, Pro Freestyle Skier, Dead at 31

The ski world has lost a shining star. Kyle Smaine, a freestyle skier who won gold at the Kreischberg 2015 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships, has died. The athlete was 31 years old. Kyle was killed in an avalanche while skiing in Japan, action sports photographer Grant Gunderson...
Vogue Magazine

The 2023 European and U.S. National Figure Skating Championships Come to a Thrilling End

The European Figure Skating Championships concluded on Saturday with the free dance and the women’s free skate. Loena Hendrickx of Belgium, the reigning world silver medalist, hoped to move up to gold here but was disappointed to settle for second place. Anastasiia Gubanova became the first Georgian skater to win gold at Europeans; Kimmy Repond of Switzerland remained in third place. In ice dance, Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri won gold, with crowd-pleasers Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson of the U.K., skating to Lady Gaga, in second place; Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis, on home ice in Finland, won bronze.
The Independent

Bilateral amputee, 67, goes for gold after rediscovering love for table tennis

A 67-year-old who rediscovered his passion for table tennis as a bilateral amputee has described his “unbelievable” journey as he aims to become a world champion.Simon Heaps, from Milford on Sea, Hampshire, is a self-funded table tennis player and has raised more than £60,000 in an effort to compete in tournaments around the globe, sealing himself a top 30 spot on the International Table Tennis Federation’s Para World Rankings.But Mr Heaps, who first picked up a bat aged eight, stopped playing at 32 and has only found success in the last four years playing in a wheelchair after losing both...
The Independent

Dubai Desert Classic prize money: How much does Rory McIlroy win for DP World Tour title?

Rory McIlroy pipped Patrick Reed to Dubai Desert Classic victory after an incident-filled event in the United Arab Emirates.The pair, two vocal players on opposing sides of the LIV Golf schism, had a high-profile clash last week ahead of the event, with Reed responding to being snubbed by McIlroy by flicking a tee at the Northern Irishman.It felt fitting, then, that it was the two players vying for the crown come the delayed final round in Dubai, with the American producing a fine final round to put the pressure on the four-time major winner, who had led by three shots...
sportstravelmagazine.com

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Opening Match Moved to Larger Stadium

Football Australia has announced Stadium Australia will host the CommBank Matildas’ opening match of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup against the Republic of Ireland on July 20. The opening day match will see Australia play in the largest venue of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup following...
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Photos

Alex Morgan is trending on social media for a pretty funny reason on Monday afternoon. A popular United States soccer fan group announced that they do not support "the wave." Morgan's National Women's Soccer League team, San Diego Wave FC, took exception to the comment (of course, the fan group was ...
WASHINGTON STATE
gripped.com

Familiar Faces Win Canada’s High Performance Bouldering Competition

On January 28 and 29, Climbing Escalade Canada (CEC) held their 2023 High Performance Bouldering Competition. CEC is the national governing body for comp climbing in Canada, as recognized by the Canadian Olympic Committee and the IFSC. At the invite-only comp, climbers earned points based on their final rankings—as they do in all big national comps. These points determine which climbers are invited to join Canada’s High Performance Program, an elite group of athletes training to represent Canada in IFSC World Cup and Olympic competition.
CBC News

Bronze-medal winning Canadian curlers at World University Games navigate busy start to year

Curlers Owen Purcell and Adam McEachren of Dalhousie University have had an eventful — and dramatic — start to the calendar year. Purcell, a skip from Halifax, N.S., and second McEachren, of Truro, N.S., compete on both the Dalhousie men's curling team that won bronze for Canada at the 2023 FISU Winter World University Games in Lake Placid, N.Y., earlier this month, as well as Team Purcell.
Hypebae

Meet Megan LaMothe -- The Woman Changing The Golf Game

Megan LaMothe never asked for any handouts. As a small business owner she’s earned every success and taken every failure on the chin. LaMothe is the founder and CEO of Foray Golf, a lifestyle apparel brand founded in 2016 that stands out in the golf space by making products for women, by women.
gripped.com

The First Ski Descent of the North Face of Mount Robson

The first ski descent of the north face of Mount Robson (Yuh-hai-has-kun). was by Ptor Spricenieks and Troy Jungen in 1995. In the book 50 Classic Ski Descents of North America, Sprincenieks said, “Yuh-hai-has-kun is the original Shuswap name for Mount Robson, meaning ‘Mountain of the Spiral Road.’ As the King of the Rockies, it always seemed more fitting and respectful for it to be called by its traditional name rather than after some colonialist fur trapper who never climbed it.”
skimag.com

Four-Buckle Boots Are About to Become a Relic of the Past

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+ Sign up for Outside+ today. When Bill Johnson won the gold in the 1984 Olympic men’s downhill in modern-day Bosnia, he...

