3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. PresidentsMadocLebanon, OH
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
atozsports.com
Proof showing the refs’ missed call that helped the Chiefs beat the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs put on another show in the AFC Championship Game for the second straight season. This time, it was the Cheifs who came out on top 23-20 and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons. When the...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Sporting News
Sean Payton trade grades: Broncos hire Russell Wilson's perfect coach, Saints score key draft capital
The Broncos needed to swing for the fences with their next head coach to make the most of having Russell Wilson at quarterback. They hit a grand slam by trading for and hiring Sean Payton. Although Denver gave some significant draft capital to land their 20th coach in franchise history,...
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sporting News
What Brock Purdy's UCL injury means for 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady rumors
The 49ers' hopes of competing in the 2023 NFC championship game were quashed when starter Brock Purdy left after just a few plays due to an elbow injury. Now, the team is hoping that injury won't have an impact on its 2023 season. Purdy was diagnosed with a fully torn...
Sporting News
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce clap back at 'Burrowhead' comments after beating Bengals: 'Burrowhead my a—'
Mike Hilton's comments at the end of the Bengals' divisional round win over the Bills gave the Chiefs bulletin board material for their revenge game Sunday against Cincinnati for the AFC championship. Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long after the game for Kansas City to revisit that material. Following the Chiefs'...
Sporting News
Five reasons why Chiefs' defense burned Joe Burrow in AFC championship game
Joe Burrow was close to leading the Bengals to a second consecutive AFC championship game victory in Kansas City. The Chiefs' defense made sure he wouldn't get to the finish line this time. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense turned in a gritty performance, fighting through injuries in the hosts'...
Sporting News
Bengals vs. Chiefs final score, results: Patrick Mahomes, KC heading to Super Bowl 57 after last-second win
A year after Evan McPherson closed out the AFC championship with a game-winning field goal, the shoe was on the other foot in Kansas City. Harrison Butker's 45-yard field goal with three seconds on the clock sent the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57, avenging a shocking defeat at the hands of this Bengals team 364 days ago.
Sporting News
Who is Joseph Ossai? Stats, contract, college & more to know about Bengals DE after costly penalty vs. Chiefs
The Bengals were just 17 seconds away from forcing yet another one of their games against the Chiefs to overtime when disaster struck on a Patrick Mahomes scramble. Mahomes, who was hobbled by a high-ankle sprain during the AFC championship game, gained five yards on a third-and-4 to keep the Chiefs' potential game-winning drive alive. However, there were just eight seconds left on the clock and Kansas City wasn't yet in field goal range, so it looked — at least momentarily — that Cincinnati would need to just get one or two more stops to force extra time.
Sporting News
NFL Pro Bowl schedule 2023: Times, TV channels, lineups for skills competition & flag football game
The 2023 Pro Bowl is getting a facelift in many ways. Gone are the days of a single exhibition game on Sunday for bragging rights, in are the days where the week's events lead to a cumulative score. The week leading up the flag football game on Sunday will feature...
Sporting News
Steve Young, NFL fans joke about 49ers' QB misfortune after Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson injuries
The 49ers injury issues at quarterback went from a mild concern to a catastrophic problem during their 31-7 NFC championship game loss to the Eagles on Sunday. San Francisco entered the game with two quarterbacks on its active roster: starter Brock Purdy and backup Josh Johnson. Both suffered injuries during the contest that led to the demise of the 49ers' offense.
Sporting News
Brock Purdy injury update: 49ers QB expected to miss six months with torn UCL, seeking second opinion on surgery
A dominant season for the 49ers ended with a whimper Sunday, when San Francisco dropped the NFC championship game 31-7 to end what was an outstanding season. The loss so one-sided partially because the 49ers lost the ability to throw the ball in the second half, after Brock Purdy was forced to return to the game with an injured arm when Josh Johnson was knocked out.
Sporting News
George Kittle, Kyle Shanahan, 49ers lament loss after injuries to Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson: 'Pretty s—y'
The 49ers came into the NFC championship feeling confident about their chances to beat the Eagles and move on to the Super Bowl. San Francisco's defense was the best in the league, and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy was playing at a high level guiding a versatile array of weapons. But...
Sporting News
Bengals' AFC championship game loss to Chiefs had an eerie ring to it with late penalty
Could the spirit of Vontaze Burfict have been haunting the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium?. Well, in the strictest sense, there is the fact Mr. Burfict still is very much alive. And beyond that, no matter how great the TV comedy is, we have no evidence "Ghosts" really are a thing.
Sporting News
Bengals' 5 biggest questions for 2023, from Joe Burrow's next contract to tough free-agent decisions
There were blown calls, missed calls and a replayed third down that is one of the most unacceptable calls in NFL history. Yet the Bengals still had a chance to win with Joe Burrow. Re-watching and breaking down all those judgment calls isn't going to help now. It won't hide...
Sporting News
Tyler Huntley's Pro Bowl nod has NFL world calling for cancellation of event: 'Time to be done with the Pro Bowl'
Should the NFL drop the Pro Bowl like it's hot? With Tyler "Snoop" Huntley getting a Pro Bowl selection on Tuesday, some seem to believe so. The Ravens quarterback was added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster Tuesday, replacing an injured Josh Allen — and displacing people's faith in the event.
Sporting News
Damar Hamlin launches 'plan to put back into the world' with challenge to LeBron James, Tom Brady and Michelle Obama
As Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovers after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati four weeks ago, he's continuing to use his platform for good. Hamlin announced Tuesday that he's partnering with the American Heart Association to promote "CPR awareness and education" by launching the "3 for Heart" challenge.
Sporting News
Travis Kelce calls out Cincinnati mayor, channels The Rock in epic post-AFC championship game speech: 'You jabroni!'
If proof was ever needed that the Chiefs tight end was a wrestling fan growing up, he gave it to everyone in crystal-clear HD on Sunday night. In the minutes after Kelce and the Chiefs turned in an AFC championship game win over the Bengals, Kelce turned in a short, sweet and memorable promo while hoisting the championship belt Lamar Hunt trophy.
