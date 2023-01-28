ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

Who is Joseph Ossai? Stats, contract, college & more to know about Bengals DE after costly penalty vs. Chiefs

The Bengals were just 17 seconds away from forcing yet another one of their games against the Chiefs to overtime when disaster struck on a Patrick Mahomes scramble. Mahomes, who was hobbled by a high-ankle sprain during the AFC championship game, gained five yards on a third-and-4 to keep the Chiefs' potential game-winning drive alive. However, there were just eight seconds left on the clock and Kansas City wasn't yet in field goal range, so it looked — at least momentarily — that Cincinnati would need to just get one or two more stops to force extra time.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Steve Young, NFL fans joke about 49ers' QB misfortune after Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson injuries

The 49ers injury issues at quarterback went from a mild concern to a catastrophic problem during their 31-7 NFC championship game loss to the Eagles on Sunday. San Francisco entered the game with two quarterbacks on its active roster: starter Brock Purdy and backup Josh Johnson. Both suffered injuries during the contest that led to the demise of the 49ers' offense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sporting News

Brock Purdy injury update: 49ers QB expected to miss six months with torn UCL, seeking second opinion on surgery

A dominant season for the 49ers ended with a whimper Sunday, when San Francisco dropped the NFC championship game 31-7 to end what was an outstanding season. The loss so one-sided partially because the 49ers lost the ability to throw the ball in the second half, after Brock Purdy was forced to return to the game with an injured arm when Josh Johnson was knocked out.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sporting News

Travis Kelce calls out Cincinnati mayor, channels The Rock in epic post-AFC championship game speech: 'You jabroni!'

If proof was ever needed that the Chiefs tight end was a wrestling fan growing up, he gave it to everyone in crystal-clear HD on Sunday night. In the minutes after Kelce and the Chiefs turned in an AFC championship game win over the Bengals, Kelce turned in a short, sweet and memorable promo while hoisting the championship belt Lamar Hunt trophy.
CINCINNATI, OH

