Marquette making move to new building after more than a century

VIRGINIA—A cross crowns the arched doorway, another adorns a peaked feature of the structure’s apex. Each brick during construction was laid carefully by hand.

When completed in 1917, Marquette Catholic School stood on a solid foundation. Not just the building itself. Turn-of-the-century immigrant families who envisioned the raising of a Catholic school in Virginia set the bedrock for forthcoming generations of students schooled in the faith.

Today’s parishioners and Catholic education supporters have lately felt a deep connection to those visionary families of the past. Iron Range Catholics are now on a similar mission—working to establish a new, durable foundation for generations to come.

That footing will be grounded in a new Catholic school location.

The pre-kindergarten through eighth grade Marquette Catholic School in Virginia recently reached an agreement with a global real estate investment trust to purchase the 60,000-square-foot Virginia facility currently being leased by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (BCBS).

School and parish representatives made the official announcement Friday, stating that the total cost for the property and necessary renovations is estimated at $4.9 million.

Marquette’s future home off West Chestnut Street—adjacent to the Minnesota North College-Mesabi Range, Virginia campus—will not only provide room to grow, but also the space it has urgently needed for its current enrollment as the student population has nearly doubled during the last several years.

The endeavor of moving from the three-story, 105-year-old building into the office space, constructed in 2002, which will be converted into a modern school, has been a labor of love and devotion for those involved, said the Rev. “Father Brandon” Moravitz, church and school pastor.

Holy Spirit Catholic Church parishioners and Marquette families have expressed how they consider it “the greatest gift of their lifetime.”

After all, the project “is laying the foundation for the next 100 years,” Moravitz said. “It’s an incredible gift for our kids and our kids’ kids”—providing “an education model that is Christ-centered and faith-filled.”

The BCBS building has largely been vacant since 2020, when employees were sent to work at home during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. That has since transitioned into a permanent arrangement for the Virginia BCBS workforce, which was not reduced with the workplace shift and will not be affected by the Marquette purchase.

Simply in terms of numbers, what the former BCBS facility can provide to the school is manyfold.

The building is nearly double the size of the current school, which totals 33,000 square feet.

It will double the number of classrooms from 11 to 22.

Restroom stalls will increase from nine (none of which are handicapped accessible) to 25, with handicapped accessibility.

Parking slots will boost from 30 to 416.

And the campus size will increase from its current 1.77 acres to 15 acres.

What that means in the long run for Marquette is a far more safe, secure and accessible facility for students and staff; ample outdoor space; and so much potential for the growth of school and community programs, including the possibility of adding a high school one day and supplementary athletic and extracurricular activities.

Partial renovations are expected to be completed in time to open the doors to students for next school year, and Marquette is embarking on a capital campaign to fund the project, officials said. Nearly $1 million in reserves is already dedicated to the project; the remainder will come from the campaign, expected to take place April through June, with pledges fulfilled over a three-year period.

Private schools do not receive any state per-pupil or government funding. Catholic schools rely on tuition, fundraising and donations to cover costs.

“The hope is to have students there in the fall,” or at the latest by Christmas time, said Marquette Principal Lisa Kvas. Further construction will then continue.

The facility is “a wonderful space for us to build out a modern school that still has a Catholic feel to it, with opportunities to grow and expand and not be stacked like cordwood,” she said.

Marquette’s current enrollment is 210. Just a handful of years ago, there were roughly half that many students, Kvas noted. The school also added seventh and eighth grades over the past few years, but class sizes in other grades have also been multiplying.

“Every inch of the building is used,” Kvas said. A teacher’s lounge that had just been created three years ago was converted into a first grade classroom for space purposes.

While continued growth remains an objective, “we really just want to have our basic needs met,” said the principal. That includes enough bathrooms, adequate space for teachers and students to teach and learn effectively, and accessibility.

Many of the students are excited for additional restrooms and for the school to be all one level, she said, which speaks to the fact that “the basics” are a priority.

The school does not have an elevator, which has been a hindrance not only for those with accessibility issues, but for students with sprained ankles or broken legs. Carrying a fellow student’s books or helping someone on the stairs “builds teamwork,” but a single-level building, with handicapped accessible entrances, classrooms and restrooms, “will be more practical and safer all around,” Kvas said.

The school’s current auditorium is also overcrowded, used for STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) classes, art and library. Sometimes multiple activities take place and “it feels like a circus in there,” she said.

The new location will have plenty of space to build out science and STEM labs, a fine arts room, and other amenities, such as a school kitchen and cafeteria not shared with the church, office space and a secure and welcoming entrance.

Lack of space, however, is not the only issue necessitating Marquette’s move.

In addition to the need for more restrooms, the aging building requires a complete update to the heating, ventilation and air cooling system, roof repairs, and upgrades to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

More than a year ago, a leadership team including Morvatiz, the Marquette school board and finance committee, and Bishop Daniel Felton, of the Catholic Diocese of Duluth, joined to investigate expansion possibilities.

Consultants estimated the cost to make the necessary updates to the current school at $8 million. And, with a landlocked campus, there would be no room for growth.

Building a new structure—or finding a location to do that—was also not feasible.

Kvas said the study estimated the school would need about 60,000 square feet of space to meet its development goals. Right around that time, the group learned about the BCBS building. “And here comes 60,000 square feet of space,” she said. “Some people might say the stars aligned. We say it was God’s providence.”

“God doesn’t call you to something you’re not ready for,” Moravitz said. Marquette was more than ready.

The priest said he has driven over to the BCBS parking lot more than once and sat there “with tears in my eyes,” envisioning “kids running and playing.”

The 15 acres of property will provide “a world of opportunity for us,” Kvas said. Besides building a playground and having plenty of safe space for parking and picking up and dropping off students,the school has obtained materials to build two greenhouses on the site, which allows the possibility of starting a school- to-table program. Part of the area consists of wetlands, where students could study the ecosystem and conduct science labs. The school could also potentially form future partnerships with the adjacent college.

Moravitz said he becomes emotional thinking about Marquette’s rebirth knowing how many people have prayed about the situation and the vastness of support from throughout the community. “I have so much hope and joy.”

Parishioners, surrounding Catholic parishes and pastors, school families and alumni are not the ones advocating for the move. Non-Catholics, community members and leaders, and representatives from the public school systems alike have expressed their backing of Marquette’s transition and overall vision, he said.

“They recognize that private Catholic education is another outlet for bringing overall growth to the community and providing more educational options and opportunities,” not to mention forming young leaders raised with compassion and morals, Moravitz said.

Marquette, he pointed out, is a regional school, drawing students from many parts of the Range, including Cook, Chisholm, and the East Range.

Its new location will also be closer to highway access, making the campus even more accessible.

According to Marquette’s “frequently asked questions” project materials: “As we continue to fortify relationships with surrounding communities, we will continue to explore ways we can offer transportation for students and families throughout the Iron Range. When there is a clear commitment from students/families in a neighboring area, we will work with those families to strategize on transportation. We know the value a Catholic education provides, and we want to make it possible for any student in the area to have access to it.”

The estimated capacity at the new facility is 550, which would allow enrollment to double and classroom sections to be added. Plans are to have separate elementary and middle school space, with age-appropriate amenities for each. And, perhaps, a future secondary Catholic school at the property.

A temporary chapel for up to about 250 people is included in the building renovation design. School Masses are set to be held at the on-site chapel, with weekend Masses continuing at the current church.

However, a new church on the campus is a future venture. Stained glass from the old St. John’s Catholic Church, which was part of the Marquette/Holy Spirit campus off of Third Street South before being demolished in 2019 to make way for a new, safe playground, are some of the relics that would be installed in the new holy setting.

Temporary plans are to have indoor space for physical education classes at the new location, with a long-range goal of adding a gymnasium and field house.

For now, officials said the school will stay with its current system of receiving meals from the school district. However, a full-service kitchen is also included in future arrangements.

Kvas said staff members are overjoyed about the move, but noted they collectively have said: “It’s a gift. It’s not an expectation.” Teachers and administration have adjusted through the years and would have continued to do so, she said. “I love our staff. Their wages are not the same as in a public school setting, but they are here to serve our students. They want to be here, and they’ve made the best of everything” despite the cramped quarters and other challenges. “They are grateful for what’s coming.”

Teresa Appelwick, president and CEO of the regional Laurentian Chamber of Commerce, said she expects Marquette’s metamorphosis to be beneficial to the community.

“Education is a critical aspect of economic development and workforce attraction. Currently, with Marquette Catholic School busting at the seams, it only makes sense for them to expand,” she said. “We have fantastic public and charter education in our communities, and the private education offered at Marquette is as important of a piece to the puzzle as other school options in our community, as we know that public school is not the only choice for many of our employees and residents.”

When parents relocate for a job, “school choice and quality make the top of the considerations list,” Appelwick added. “Even after accepting a job offer, choosing where to live as a family is often attached to a school choice. Expanding the influence of Marquette’s high-quality, private education in our region brings an opportunity to attract a workforce.”

Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr., a Holy Spirit parishioner, agreed, saying while the city is not involved “in any way” in the acquisition, he personally supports Catholic education as another alternative to charter and public school education.

“We need economic development and we need all kinds of options” to attract families and businesses, Cuffe said. An expanded Catholic school “adds to the living and working environment in the city.”

The BCBS building “has been for sale for a long time, and there hasn’t been any suitors for it,” he noted, adding there could be eventual opportunities for a tax-paying economic development entity at the former school campus.

“God will reveal the next step for the current building,” Moravitz said.

Additionally, Appelwick said, vacant structures, such as has been the case with the BCBS building, “come with increased maintenance costs in time due to neglect, impart a negative connotation to the community, and can even discourage new development. We want to see development and growth. One project can have quite the positive impact, which ripples through a community.”

—-

Marquette’s capital campaign, dubbed “Put Out into the Deep and Let Down Your Nets,” seeks to reach out to the entire regional Catholic community, as well as local philanthropists and area foundations.

Once the campaign begins raising funds, a progress “thermometer” will be placed in the gathering spaces of all supporting parishes and at Marquette Catholic School.

Cutting operation and maintenance costs of the current facility will also provide some savings that can be applied to the new building, according to Marquette campaign materials. “We also believe that the support of surrounding parishes will continue to grow. Finally, the growth in enrollment—which remains consistent—will continue to support school operations. It is also worth noting that we established a long-range sustainability committee to explore the additional costs associated with the project.”

Moravitz said Bishop Felton and the Diocese of Duluth strongly support Marquette’s efforts to expand Catholic education on the Range, and Felton has pledged personal financial support.

The bishop has stated that he imagines a more cohesive diocese, where “by breaking away from parochialism, we will collaboratively grow the culture of healing, hope and joy.”

Marquette’s tuition is expected to increase “gradually” during the next three years, according to provided materials, “directing the dollars to improve our curriculum, support school operations and increase teacher salaries. Provided our capital campaign’s success meets expectations, the increase will not be applied toward the purchase of the new building. That being said, we are committed to making Catholic education affordable to everyone and finding resources to support tuition assistance for those who need it.”

Marquette has consistently retained lower tuition rates than most Catholic schools in the state.

Dr. Michael Miskovich, of Virginia, who attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Grand Rapids, said he and wife, Rachel, knew first-hand the value of a Catholic education, and therefore enrolled their children at Marquette. They currently have four kids at the school—Mylan, in sixth grade, Mable in fifth, Michael in third, and Millie in pre-K.

“Catholic school was a gift for us, and we wanted the same thing for our kids,” he said. In a Catholic setting, youngsters are able to pray in school, learn and talk about their faith, attend Mass and receive the Eucharist—all while “still getting a good education,” said the local dentist.

Catholic school teaches development of the moral character and is based on the whole human person—mind, body and soul, he said.

The family is looking forward to the new facility, Miskovich said. “It’s a gift that they get to have a new and healthy place with more space to grow.”

And his children “are super pumped” for “more room to run and play and for something new to look forward to.” More bathrooms and no stairs—plus being closer to home—are a few of the things they are anticipating.

Marquette seventh graders Audrey Axelson and Mila Flatley, who have both attended the school since pre-K and will be among the first graduating class at the new facility, said they are happy about the move.

“I’m excited for bigger classrooms and more bathrooms,” Audrey said,

“It would be awesome if we could have a high school. I’ve prayed for that to happen,” Mila said. “Catholic education is the key for all of us to be great people when we grow up.”

Attending Mass and being able to “pray over your friends” are some of things they appreciate most about attending a Catholic school, they said.

“We are equipping people to become disciples,” Bishop Felton said of Catholic schooling. “Marquette is an institute for placing ourselves in the Holy Spirit, who uses us to create a place where our children can be educated as students and citizens. But most importantly become disciples of the Holy Spirit to create healing, hope and joy for our communities.”

“Holy Spirit Catholic Church has been a longstanding good citizen of Virginia, and Fr. Brandon Moravitz is working to increase the fruit of what they are already providing to their happy families and students in our communities,” Appelwick said. The priest “understands impact—whether in the life of one person, or in an entire community—and understands what he is asking his parish and community to sign onto. He often lives life in the ‘go big THEN go home’ mentality. There is no ‘or’ for him.”

Moravitz points out that this endeavor is truly a group effort, however—and one for the greater good.

“I’m overwhelmed by the tremendous support in our Catholic community but also by the community at large,” Kvas said. “We certainly honor the legacy of our current facility and the 105 years of generations of students served there. It has been such a gift, even though we have outgrown and outlived it.”

More than a century ago, she said, “settlers and iron mining families had the dream and the grit and commitment to establish a Catholic school here.” It is now up to current families to carry on where they left off.

“It’s an honor,” Miskovich said. “Generations before us built the schools and churches, and we are called on for the next generation, to be able to do this for the next generation”—and those to come.

“This new facility will allow us to continue to grow and dream up many more possibilities,” Moravitz said. “I’m forever grateful to God for truly dropping this opportunity upon us from the ‘heavens.’”

And, the pastor said, he might also add that the school is moving into a building that formerly, just so happens to fittingly have “‘cross’ in its name.”