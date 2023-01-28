ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Ye Loyal Krewe of Grace O’Malley celebrates 30th anniversary

By Jeff Patterson
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ZDKE_0kUVAElm00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a touchy subject for some. Who is the first “all-female” Krewe to participate in Gasparilla?

The Krewe of Alegria was formed in 1986 and their website proclaims, “Tampa’s first all-female Gasparilla krewe.

Ye Loyal Krewe of Grace O’Malley says they were the first all-female Krewe to be admitted to the Gasparilla parade.

This year, Ye Loyal Krewe of Grace O’Malley celebrates its 30th anniversary. The Krewe was founded at a time when the Gasparilla parade was dominated by men.

“So, that’s when the call was to change up Gasparilla a little bit, so they thought this is what we should do,” said Kelly Floyd, who joined the Krewe in 2005. “I really didn’t know if I wanted to. Rachel was 10, so single mom, 10-year-old, how much can I give to this?” Floyd asked.

She became so involved she eventually became “The O’Malley,” or President, of her Krewe. Her Daughter Rachael, who was 10 when Kelly joined, is the incoming O’Malley. Rachel is now 30 years old, the year Ye Loyal Krewe of Grace O’Malley celebrates its 30th anniversary.

“Going to the parade when I was 10 was all about catching beads,’ said Rachel.

Now she is prepared to take over as the head of the largest all-female Krewe that participates in Gasparilla, first or not.

For Kelly, having her daughter lead the Krewe brings her membership full circle.

“Now she’s ready to take the reigns and it’s kind of nice because I can step back knowing the Krewe is in good hands going forward,” Kelly said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
marrymetampabay.com

Romantic White and Gold Downtown Tampa Wedding | JW Marriott Water Street

Marie and Rob's downtown Tampa wedding featured an elegant evening that began with a traditional Catholic ceremony followed by dinner and dancing in a candlelit hotel ballroom along the waterfront Tampa skyline. “The main design inspiration for our wedding was to make a large ballroom feel intimate, unique, and inclusive....
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Meet the captain of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. - There wouldn't be Gasparilla without the pirates who invade the Bay each year. The history of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla dates back over a century and some of the members who try to capture the city have been a part of the tradition for decades. Hundreds...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

The Clearwater home of late 'Cheers' actress Kirstie Alley is now for sale

A home owned by the late actress Kirstie Alley is now on the market in Clearwater. According to property records, the gated waterfront home is owned by Alley's trust, and was purchased by the actress in 2000 for $1.5 million from singer Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away earlier this month due to an apparent cardiac arrest.
CLEARWATER, FL
10NEWS

LIVE BLOG: Gasparilla Parade of Pirates makes its way down Bayshore Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla — Ahoy mates! Arrgh you ready for Gasparilla Pirate Fest 2023! 🏴‍☠️. Stay updated with everything going on! Click here for your full guide to Gasparilla. 6:12 p.m. - Although the parade may be wrapping up, there are still stages at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and MacDill Park that will feature live entertainment after the parade until 8 p.m.
TAMPA, FL
SuncoastPost

Tzeva opens in Sarasota on February 8

Tzeva (1255 North Palm Avenue) is pleased to announce that it will open its doors on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The 74-seat restaurant features modern Mediterranean cuisine with Israeli influences that shine in beautifully plated dishes full of bright colors, unique flavors, and global spices that combine cultural traditions and modern touches. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
SARASOTA, FL
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida

FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
DUNEDIN, FL
Longboat Observer

New restaurant concept to open in downtown Sarasota

There’s a lot that goes into creating a new restaurant. Especially one that seats 74. That’s exactly what the Art Ovation Hotel Autograph Collection in downtown Sarasota has been busy with as it prepares to open Tzeva on Feb. 8. The Mediterranean restaurant infused with Israeli influences will...
SARASOTA, FL
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do in Sarasota

Sarasota is a city bordering the Gulf of Mexico, just about 60 miles (95 km) south of Tampa. Before Sarasota became one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Sunshine State, it was home to Native tribes, including the Calusa, Tocobaga, and Timucuan. The name “Sarasota” comes from a 1700s Spanish map, which named the area “Zara Zota,” or “a place of dancing.” Throughout history, Sarasota has gained other nicknames, including “Circus City,” as a nod to the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circuses, which used the city as their winter headquarters.
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

136K+
Followers
28K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy