Ye Loyal Krewe of Grace O’Malley celebrates 30th anniversary

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a touchy subject for some. Who is the first “all-female” Krewe to participate in Gasparilla?

The Krewe of Alegria was formed in 1986 and their website proclaims, “Tampa’s first all-female Gasparilla krewe.

Ye Loyal Krewe of Grace O’Malley says they were the first all-female Krewe to be admitted to the Gasparilla parade.

This year, Ye Loyal Krewe of Grace O’Malley celebrates its 30th anniversary. The Krewe was founded at a time when the Gasparilla parade was dominated by men.

“So, that’s when the call was to change up Gasparilla a little bit, so they thought this is what we should do,” said Kelly Floyd, who joined the Krewe in 2005. “I really didn’t know if I wanted to. Rachel was 10, so single mom, 10-year-old, how much can I give to this?” Floyd asked.

She became so involved she eventually became “The O’Malley,” or President, of her Krewe. Her Daughter Rachael, who was 10 when Kelly joined, is the incoming O’Malley. Rachel is now 30 years old, the year Ye Loyal Krewe of Grace O’Malley celebrates its 30th anniversary.

“Going to the parade when I was 10 was all about catching beads,’ said Rachel.

Now she is prepared to take over as the head of the largest all-female Krewe that participates in Gasparilla, first or not.

For Kelly, having her daughter lead the Krewe brings her membership full circle.

“Now she’s ready to take the reigns and it’s kind of nice because I can step back knowing the Krewe is in good hands going forward,” Kelly said.

