19 Charming Small Towns in Missouri that You Need to Visit (2023)
Did you know that Missouri has a thriving wine country and loads of outdoor activities?. The small towns in Missouri have rich histories that you can still learn about. If you haven’t considered a road trip through Missouri, you might want to. Plan to stop at some of these...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, February 1st, 2023
(Statewide) -- Missouri National Guard infantry soldiers are deploying to the Middle East. A ceremony is planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. at Pattonville High in Maryland Heights. The soldiers will do security operations while deployed. During the ceremony, as per tradition, the oldest soldier in the unit will be charged with carrying the American flag throughout the deployment and returning it safely. The youngest soldier will do the same with Missouri's state flag. The unit is led by Captain Joe Hanks and 1st Sergeant Michael Smith.
What is the Most Legendary Place to Stay in all of Missouri?
There is one hotel in Missouri that is more legendary than all the others, some of the most famous people in the world have stayed there at the hotel's peak. After all these years it is still a special place to stay when you're in the Show-Me State. According to...
Missouri Man Shares Video of Close Bear Encounter in the Ozarks
This Missouri man must have ice water coursing through his veins. He shared video of a close encounter he had with a big ole black bear in the Missouri Ozarks, but he didn't seemed to be concerned at all about the fact that an apex predator was just ahead of him on a trail.
30 Measurable Quakes Along Missouri’s New Madrid Fault in January
2023 is off to an active start along the New Madrid Fault Zone in Missouri as there have already been more than 30 measurable quakes in January alone. It's worth noting that there are likely many more than 30 earthquakes measured by the USGS in the New Madrid Fault area of Missouri in January in 2023. I limited the search to only those that were at least 1.0 magnitude or higher.
northwestmoinfo.com
Northeast Missouri Lawmaker Believes I-70 is Receiving Too Much Attention
(MISSOURINET) – Several transportation leaders applaud Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s proposal to expand Interstate Highway 70 to 6 lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. But one Missouri lawmaker thinks I-70 is getting TOO much attention at the detriment of other critical routes. Republican State Rep Louis Riggs...
Call of the Cryptid: Beaman Monster (gorilla-wolf-coyote thing) of Missouri
What is the Beaman Monster from the Sedalia area of Missouri? It’s another piece of evidence that people can’t get their story straight, but want to create a monster and call it “folklore.” In this case, it’s some extra-blurry Missouri folklore, but folklore nonetheless. Some sources online say it’s shaped like a gorilla, others maintain it looks like a wolf or coyote. So, at best, one might call it a gorilla-wolf-coyote thingie, aside from the Beaman Monster, or whatever official scientific name one might assign to a gorilla-wolf-coyote thingie.
Entire Missouri Neighborhood Saw Beast with Red Eyes in the Woods
It's easy to dismiss one person who claims to have witnessed something strange in the woods. However, it's more difficult in my opinion to ignore an entire Missouri neighborhood that claims it saw a beast with red eyes peering out of the woods. The brand new documentary from the YouTube...
Can you smoke marijuana in public in Missouri? Where weed isn’t allowed
While Missouri Amendment 3 permits marijuana use in private residences, it’s still against the law in parks, while walking along sidewalks, and in schools, both private and public.
Why One Man Built a Memorial to the Trail of Tears in Missouri
Have you ever had an event in your life so affect you that it changed the trajectory of your journey and sent you off into a new adventure? That happened to a Missouri man who had one singular moment affect him so deeply, he built a memorial to the Trail of Tears in Missouri.
‘Exploring Missouri’s German Heritage’ documents German history
Missouri Life Media’s documentary “Exploring Missouri’s German Heritage” maintains, with persuasive evidence, that among the contributors to Missouri history and contemporary culture “no other immigrant group has had a greater influence than the Germans.” Through a ninety-minute survey of agriculture, science, arts, education, religion, building practices, and wars, a diverse group of knowledgeable individuals describes the enduring German legacy.
A Missouri city is one of the Top 15 Places to get Married
A website ranked the best places to get married in the US this year, and a city in Missouri made the top 15. Which city in the Show-Me State is where you should say "I Do" this year?. According to 2023's Best Places to Get Married from WalletHub, St. Louis...
Missouri Has One of the Biggest Indoor Adventure Parks
Are your kids bouncing off the walls during these cold days of winter? You might want to look at taking them to the biggest indoor park in Missouri. Big Air Trampoline Park is located in Branson, Missouri, and is a 40-000 square foot facility for kids to burn all that burnt-up energy they have this winter. There are trampolines, rock climbing walls, and walls to bounce off of, and for all ages. You literally could spend hours upon hours in a place like this.
Missouri native to receive ‘Congressional Space Medal of Honor’
A Missouri astronaut is scheduled to receive the Congressional Space Medal of Honor on Tuesday. Alisa Nelson reports. To watch Tuesday’s ceremony at 3:15 p.m. CST, click here.
New area code coming to 816 region
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
Missouri National Guard infantry unit prepares for deployment to the Middle East
The Missouri National Guard announces it’s deploying soldiers to the Middle East. A deployment ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 at 10 a.m. for the Missouri Army National Guard’s 1-138th Infantry Regiment out of Kansas City. The ceremony will be held at the Pattonville High School in Maryland Heights.
Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 30th, 2023
(Statewide) -- Beginning this Wednesday, Ameren Missouri customers will pay more for electricity use. The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved the increase that begins February 1. For the average user, the fuel adjustment rate is currently $2.70. The new rate will increase to $6.27 for the average user. The commission says the fuel adjustment charges are intended to help companies deal with volatility in fuel pricing. Ameren Missouri provides service to about 1.3 million electric customers in central and eastern Missouri.
Can You Have Backyard Chickens in Missouri Cities? – It Depends
This is not a new question, but it's one that's taken on new meaning with the skyrocketing price of eggs. Can you have backyard chickens in Missouri cities? The truth is it's a more complicated answer than you might think. It depends on a number of factors. As CNN reported...
