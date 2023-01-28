Read full article on original website
Preview: Unintended Consequences In ‘Avatar- Adapt Or Die’ TPB
Years into the advent of the Avatar program on Pandora, pressure to bridge the divide between human and Na’vi has hit a peak. Dr. Grace Augustine realizes the best way to ease tensions is to learn from one another. She begins negotiations to open a school for Na’vi children, but her plans to repair relations leads to unintended consequences.
Family Ties – Previewing ‘Bloodline: Daughter Of Blade’ #1
“IT’S IN HER BLOOD… Brielle Brooks is a good kid, no matter what her teachers say—it’s not her fault she’s developing vampiric super powers and the undead want to brawl! And as if problems at school aren’t enough, Bri’s got a wild ride ahead of her…she’s about to discover she’s the daughter of the infamous vampire hunter and Daywalker known as BLADE!”
Kickstarting Comics: ‘Witchblade Complete Collection’ Vol. 3 Launching This Week
Top Cow Productions, Inc., have announced their latest Witchblade collection to be crowdfunded on Kickstarter is open for business. Well, open for pre-register at least. The Witchblade Complete Collection Vol. 3 will feature the following:. “a new limited collectible hardcover of iconic series and a backer only preview edition of...
Preview: The Secret Origin Of Avenger Prime Revealed In ‘Avengers’ #65
“AVENGERS ASSEMBLE, PART SIX: THE SECRET OF AVENGER PRIME. He is the most important Avenger in the Multiverse. He’s spent years manning a watchtower at the heart of all creation all by himself. Now his story can be told, as he suddenly finds himself no longer alone, but instead surrounded by an unbelievable gathering of heroes.”
One Final Wish In Your First Look At ‘Specs’ #4
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Specs #4, the final issue in their series from writer David M. Booher, artist Chris Shehan, colorist Roman Stevens, and letterer Jim Campbell. In the midst of Ted still being a suspect for murder with the town against him, a sequence of...
Advance Review: Exploring The Backstory In `Rogue Sun’ #10
A backstory dominates this issue – both in terms of action and artwork. Most of the book focuses on exposition and character development, but at the expense of some good old-fashioned fighting. Overall. 7.5/10. Exploring characters’ backstories is an essential part of any ongoing series. Understanding where he or...
‘Saga’ #61 Is The Latest Image Comic To Get A Second Printing
Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples’ bestselling, multiple award winning series Saga newest issue, Saga #61 has sold out and about to get a second printing. And, again, other than that, and a statement from Vaughn, that’s about it. “Fiona and I are so grateful to readers and...
Previewing ‘Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty’ #9
“Captain America and his allies put their best infiltration tactics to the test to free lower Manhattan from A.I.M.’s grasp. But the battleground is not what it seems and the Outer Circle not so easily surprised. Can Steve Rogers uncover a lurking enemy—or will his friends face doom at the hands of the Outer Circle’s most deadly soldier?”
Previewing ‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ #3
SHE’S A REAL RABBLE ROUSER! For years, she’s schemed in the shadows…now RABBLE is finally ready to unleash an assault on everything and everyone MILES MORALES loves—but why does she hate SPIDER-MAN so dang much?! What secrets from Spidey’s past still stand to be revealed? To survive her, first Spidey’ll need to survive the SCORPION. Miles. Can’t. Save. Everyone”.
Has Manga Become The New ‘Heavy Metal’?
Some long-time comics readers feel that the current offerings aren’t as subversive as they used to be. Magazines such as Heavy Metal or 2000 AD exposed an older generation of readers to more provocative takes on the Scifi, fantasy, and horror genres. Heavy Metal magazine provided illicit escapism, soft-core smut, hardcore gore, and housed some of comics’ greatest artists.
Advance Review: It’s Raining Angels In `Blood Tree’ #1
Comics veteran Peter J. Tomasi knows how to grab an audience. Just a few pages into his newest series, Blood Tree, a New York City detective finds himself saving several local politicians from a fallen angel. Literally. Close enough, anyway. This “angel” – actually a man with wings sewn onto...
‘Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless’ Arrives This Fall
Recently, NIS America celebrated its 30th anniversary with a special livestream packed with tons of exciting news, new merch and more. One of the bigger reveals was the announcement of a new Disgaea game, Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless. Return to the Netherworld and the historical Japanese inspired land...
Stepping Into The Light – Previewing ‘Silver Surfer: Ghost Light’ #1
“Toni Brooks and her family have moved into the quiet town of Sweetwater. But nothing is quite what it seems with their new home. What mystery did Toni and her family unravel that would call upon the Sentinel of the Spaceways—the Silver Surfer?! And just who or what is GHOST LIGHT? Eisner award winner John Jennings and artist, Valentine De Landro (Bitch Planet) introduce a new Marvel superhero 54 years in the making!”
Image Comics Announces New Kaiju Comic ‘The Giant Kokjü’ By ‘Deadpool’ Duo Duggan And Koblish
Deadpool creators — Gerry Duggan and Scott Koblish—reunite once again to give fans a new giant monster series, The Giant Kokjü. This three issue miniseries that sees Hollywood attacked by big ass monsters. Who wouldn’t want that? I couldn’t think of a better city to destroy.
Previewing Marvel’s ‘Wakanda’ #5 Final Issue
Art by: Natacha Bustos, Keith Champagne, Jordie Bellaire, Andrew Dalhouse. “The dramatic conclusion of the Wakanda anthology! After the events of WAKANDA #1, Okoye has a message for the rest of the world: Wakanda is NOT without protectors. And in this daring story by Brandon Thomas and José Luís, Okoye will teach anyone who questions that just how painfully mistaken they are—and just how unrivaled her dedication to Wakanda really is. How far will she go to protect her country? And don’t miss the conclusion of HISTORY OF THE BLACK PANTHERS, bringing an end to the comprehensive look at Panthers past, present and future!”
The Law Of Equivalent Exchange Ch 59: “The Immoral Alchemist”
The flashback to the Ishbalan war gets darker in Fullmetal Alchemist chapter 59, as we see what Ed and Al’s military comrades were obliged to do in it, even as they wondered “What is our goal here? Why are we destroying Ishbal?”. Comicon thanks The Law of Equivalent...
Into The Dreamscape Of Viv Vision: Previewing ‘Scarlet Witch’ #2
“SCARLET WITCH BATTLES DREAMQUEEN! Wanda Maximoff is no stranger to grief, so when Viv Vision stumbles through Wanda’s door, exhausted and terrified of the nightmares playing her mother’s death on repeat, Wanda dives into Viv’s dreams to find the cause of the android’s suffering. And it turns out Viv isn’t alone in her mind… Scarlet Witch faces off against DREAMQUEEN in a reality-bending battle for Viv’s freedom! PLUS! This issue includes a special super-heroic back-up story featuring Scarlet Witch and Storm celebrating Black History Month!”
Paul Rainey’s ‘Why Don’t You Love Me?’ Is Mind-Bogglingly Brilliant Mundanity
Paul Rainey’s Why Don’t You Love Me? is out right now from Drawn & Quarterly and it’s a book that will definitely feature on so many best of year lists – and here I’m going to tell you (again) why that is. Now, I already...
Gundam, Promare, And The Need For Yaoi/Yuri Escapist Fantasy
After revisiting Promare and discovering Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, I noticed that they have several aspects in common. Both anime focus on giant robots and have a suggested Yaoi/Yuri relationship between the main characters. Anime exploring same-sex relationships or the mecha genre isn’t exactly new territory. However, since there’s been a lot of friction online when discussing “queer themes” in genre fiction and geek culture I decided to highlight these anime.
Director Stanley Bowman Faked The Moon Landing In Dark Horse Comics’ ‘Project Monarch’ Next Fall
Michael Avon Oeming and Victor Santos are ready to get you to believe anything in their newest graphic novel, Project Monarch. Oeming and Santos team up for a new action satire pitted in the world of conspiracy theories with the two sharing work on art and coloring with Oeming writing the story.
