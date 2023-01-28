Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security cameraRoger MarshOcala, FL
Related
ocala-news.com
First Friday Art Walk returns to Downtown Ocala on February 3
The First Friday Art Walk will return to downtown Ocala this week. The event will take place on Friday, February 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in and around Ocala’s Historic Downtown Square. Here is a list of the activities that will be included:. Hands-on art activities and...
ocala-news.com
Community Foundation accepting nominations through February 1 for inaugural Inspire Gala
The Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County will host its inaugural Inspire Gala in March to honor members of the community for their efforts to create change and leave a lasting impact. The Inspire Gala will be held on Friday, March 3, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Hilton...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department loans historic badge to Marion County Museum of History and Archaeology
The historic badge belonging to the first known law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty in the City of Ocala is now on display at the Marion County Museum of History and Archaeology. The Ocala Police Department agreed to loan the badge of Ocala Town Marshal Burrell Dawkins...
mountdorabuzz.com
Lollygaggers Sports Pub & Grill opens in historic Eustis location
Filling a sprawling space in the heart of historic downtown, a new sports bar and restaurant opened last month in Eustis, marking the fourth location for the family-owned Florida chain. . The new Lollygaggers Sports Pub and Grill in downtown Eustis is a 10,800 sq. ft. building with a rich...
Citrus County Chronicle
Naha brings tastes of Japan to Crystal River
For all those who love Japanese food, try the new restaurant Naha in Crystal River. They serve sushi, hibachi meals and ramen dishes, plus salads and appetizers along with many other choices on their menu. Naha has been open for the past four months. It’s located where Mama Sally’s once...
Bay News 9
Clermont restaurant brings community together with a free meal
CLERMONT, Fla. — According to Save the Children Action Network, 77% of parents in rural areas are worried they might not be able to afford enough food to feed their family. But an Everyday Hero is tackling that fear, one meal at a time. What You Need To Know.
ocala-news.com
GRIT Strength Challenge at Fort King has been canceled
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department announced earlier today that the GRIT Strength Challenge at the Fort King National Historic Landmark has been canceled. The team-based strength and fitness competition was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fort King National Historic Landmark, which is located at 3925 E Fort King Street.
villages-news.com
Fox Squirrel On Hogeye Pathway In The Villages
This fox squirrel stopped his busy day to pose for a photo at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Armand Riendeau for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
WCJB
Gainesville woman may have largest Coke memorabilia collection
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Gainesville woman is vying for a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for a collection she started more than thirty years ago. A north Central Florida woman’s coke collection includes not only glass bottles from around the world, but toy cars, santas, Barbie and even a Cabbage Patch Doll.
ocala-news.com
Bernard Walt
Bernard Walt, 99, died unexpectedly January 22nd, 2023, from complications of pneumonia from pneumonia. He was born January 12th, 1924, in New York NY of Raphael and Goldie Walt graduated high school. Bernard served in the United States army during World War Two as an amphibian engineer with the 333rd Transportation Corps Harbor Craft Co. providing support to D-Day combatants in the 3rd Army in Normandy and Northern France. After the war he married Evelyn Smith on June 30th, 1951. They celebrated 60 years of marriage prior to her death in 2011.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hospital Board loses patience with Veterans Village nonprofit; wants $2.5 million back
Failure by Veterans Village of Citrus County to make progress in breaking ground for an affordable assisted living facility after a $2.5 million loan from the Citrus County Hospital Board has led the hospital trustees for demanding an accounting and its money back. The trustees voted unanimously to require Veterans...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Modern cabin rentals to open in High Springs
BHGRE Commercial recently announced that first-to-market Getaway—Modern Cabin Vacation Rentals will soon open in High Springs. Getaway cabins provide stays in nature where you can take a break from work and routines. The official opening date for the High Springs site has yet to be announced. BHGRE Commercial agents...
Citrus County Chronicle
Welcome to Our Home Citrus reference guide
Here’s your personal how-to, where-to guide to just about everything you need to feel right at home in Citrus County. So whether you just moved here, have lived here your entire life or are just visiting Citrus County for the first time, using Our Home should help you feel right at home.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Big Horse Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who has worked with horses all his life made his way to the horse capital of the world. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about Rudy Helmuth and his horse ranch.
WCJB
Commissioners to decide on a sand mine expansion in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - In 2008, 24 acres of land off Highway 328 in Marion County was permitted for agriculture use “for resource extraction” and residents like Scott Wood said all of sudden they started excavating. “It was ten to twelve trucks a week but the last...
February, 2023 Events in Lake County, Florida
If you're looking for something to do in February 2023 in Lake County, Florida, here are a few possibilities!. Fresh Friday Karaoke Takeover: come and sing karaoke at the Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg) from 5:30 - 8:00 pm and win prizes for the loudest applause (bring your friends). There will be a cash bar and $150 total in prizes.
wuft.org
The University of Florida holds the remains of thousands of Native American ancestors – the 11th largest holding in the U.S.
Some tribal leaders say the university’s efforts to return them should serve as a model. Above: Listen to a version of this story that aired on WUFT-FM. (Katie Hyson/WUFT News) In the University of Florida’s Museum of Natural History collections, along with wooly mammoth bones and megalodon teeth, sit...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Mouth watering Philly cheesesteaks and more
Father and son Joe and Josh Glendye fell into food service at a young age. Growing up in Pennsylvania, Joe would go to his grandmother’s house and make homemade pies and cakes with her. “Thinking back on it, she’s the reason I really got into making food,” Joe says....
mynews13.com
Tavares resident urging Lake County to clean impaired canals
TAVARES, Fla. — Many people move out to Lake County to take part in the nature scene, especially with the multitude of lakes in the area. But some of these bodies of water are impaired. Now a Tavares resident is speaking up, hoping the county does something about it.
villages-news.com
Unpleasant experience at the Old Mill Playhouse
This past week I and my two friends went to see a movie at the Old Mill Playhouse. Told that the doors open at 1p .m. sharp. Because we were unable to find parking, we arrived at 1:11!. There were NO SEATS AVAILABLE. ROW UPON ROW WAS SAVED! There should...
Comments / 0