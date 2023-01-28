ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

ocala-news.com

First Friday Art Walk returns to Downtown Ocala on February 3

The First Friday Art Walk will return to downtown Ocala this week. The event will take place on Friday, February 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in and around Ocala’s Historic Downtown Square. Here is a list of the activities that will be included:. Hands-on art activities and...
OCALA, FL
mountdorabuzz.com

Lollygaggers Sports Pub & Grill opens in historic Eustis location

Filling a sprawling space in the heart of historic downtown, a new sports bar and restaurant opened last month in Eustis, marking the fourth location for the family-owned Florida chain. . The new Lollygaggers Sports Pub and Grill in downtown Eustis is a 10,800 sq. ft. building with a rich...
EUSTIS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Naha brings tastes of Japan to Crystal River

For all those who love Japanese food, try the new restaurant Naha in Crystal River. They serve sushi, hibachi meals and ramen dishes, plus salads and appetizers along with many other choices on their menu. Naha has been open for the past four months. It’s located where Mama Sally’s once...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Bay News 9

Clermont restaurant brings community together with a free meal

CLERMONT, Fla. — According to Save the Children Action Network, 77% of parents in rural areas are worried they might not be able to afford enough food to feed their family. But an Everyday Hero is tackling that fear, one meal at a time. What You Need To Know.
CLERMONT, FL
ocala-news.com

GRIT Strength Challenge at Fort King has been canceled

The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department announced earlier today that the GRIT Strength Challenge at the Fort King National Historic Landmark has been canceled. The team-based strength and fitness competition was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fort King National Historic Landmark, which is located at 3925 E Fort King Street.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Fox Squirrel On Hogeye Pathway In The Villages

This fox squirrel stopped his busy day to pose for a photo at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Armand Riendeau for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
WCJB

Gainesville woman may have largest Coke memorabilia collection

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Gainesville woman is vying for a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for a collection she started more than thirty years ago. A north Central Florida woman’s coke collection includes not only glass bottles from around the world, but toy cars, santas, Barbie and even a Cabbage Patch Doll.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Bernard Walt

Bernard Walt, 99, died unexpectedly January 22nd, 2023, from complications of pneumonia from pneumonia. He was born January 12th, 1924, in New York NY of Raphael and Goldie Walt graduated high school. Bernard served in the United States army during World War Two as an amphibian engineer with the 333rd Transportation Corps Harbor Craft Co. providing support to D-Day combatants in the 3rd Army in Normandy and Northern France. After the war he married Evelyn Smith on June 30th, 1951. They celebrated 60 years of marriage prior to her death in 2011.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Modern cabin rentals to open in High Springs

BHGRE Commercial recently announced that first-to-market Getaway—Modern Cabin Vacation Rentals will soon open in High Springs. Getaway cabins provide stays in nature where you can take a break from work and routines. The official opening date for the High Springs site has yet to be announced. BHGRE Commercial agents...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Welcome to Our Home Citrus reference guide

Here’s your personal how-to, where-to guide to just about everything you need to feel right at home in Citrus County. So whether you just moved here, have lived here your entire life or are just visiting Citrus County for the first time, using Our Home should help you feel right at home.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Horse Capital TV highlights Big Horse Ranch

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who has worked with horses all his life made his way to the horse capital of the world. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about Rudy Helmuth and his horse ranch.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Commissioners to decide on a sand mine expansion in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - In 2008, 24 acres of land off Highway 328 in Marion County was permitted for agriculture use “for resource extraction” and residents like Scott Wood said all of sudden they started excavating. “It was ten to twelve trucks a week but the last...
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Mouth watering Philly cheesesteaks and more

Father and son Joe and Josh Glendye fell into food service at a young age. Growing up in Pennsylvania, Joe would go to his grandmother’s house and make homemade pies and cakes with her. “Thinking back on it, she’s the reason I really got into making food,” Joe says....
EUSTIS, FL
mynews13.com

Tavares resident urging Lake County to clean impaired canals

TAVARES, Fla. — Many people move out to Lake County to take part in the nature scene, especially with the multitude of lakes in the area. But some of these bodies of water are impaired. Now a Tavares resident is speaking up, hoping the county does something about it.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Unpleasant experience at the Old Mill Playhouse

This past week I and my two friends went to see a movie at the Old Mill Playhouse. Told that the doors open at 1p .m. sharp. Because we were unable to find parking, we arrived at 1:11!. There were NO SEATS AVAILABLE. ROW UPON ROW WAS SAVED! There should...

