Bernard Walt, 99, died unexpectedly January 22nd, 2023, from complications of pneumonia from pneumonia. He was born January 12th, 1924, in New York NY of Raphael and Goldie Walt graduated high school. Bernard served in the United States army during World War Two as an amphibian engineer with the 333rd Transportation Corps Harbor Craft Co. providing support to D-Day combatants in the 3rd Army in Normandy and Northern France. After the war he married Evelyn Smith on June 30th, 1951. They celebrated 60 years of marriage prior to her death in 2011.

OCALA, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO