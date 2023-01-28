ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Man Utd transfer news: Marcel Sabitzer completes loan move from Bayern Munich

Manchester United have completed the loan signing of Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich. The 28-year-old joins Erik ten Hag's squad until the end of the season following Christian Eriksen's long-term injury and a short-term problem for Scott McTominay. Sabitzer has made 54 appearances for Bayern since joining in...
NBC Sports

Premier League transfer news, live! Complete list of January transfers so far

The January transfer window has again seen big-name imports into the Premier League, and the final hours of the window are seeing a flurry of deals take place. Chelsea spent big, once again, while Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo and Arsenal added Trossard, Jorginho and Jakub Kiwior. [ TRANSFER NEWS: Liverpool...
SB Nation

Everton Transfer Deadline Day: Live Blog | Betting on Beto

Looks like Everton are talking to Udinese for striker Beto. Reece Welch is going on loan for the remainder of the season to MK Dons. If you’re just logging into our live blog here, Everton have not only not signed anyone, they don’t even look remotely close to any players out there either.
BBC

Wednesday's transfer gossip: Maddison, Maguire, Barella, Ziyech, Skriniar, Zaniolo

Manchester City are planning a move for Leicester City's 26-year-old England midfielder James Maddison in the summer. (Mail) A loan move to Inter Milan was never an option for 29-year-old Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, who will stay at Old Trafford until at least the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano)
BBC

Premier League transfers: Record spending set to be extended on deadline day

The Premier League transfer window closes on Tuesday at 23:00 GMT - and there are some potential deals in the pipeline which could further extend the record amount already paid out. About £550m has been spent this month, shattering the 2018 record of £430m. The English Football League...
FOX Sports

Jorginho joins Premier League leader Arsenal from Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Italy international Jorginho joined Arsenal from Chelsea for a reported 12 million pounds ($14.75 million) on Tuesday, a deadline-day move that gives the Premier League leaders an extra option in midfield in their bid to win a first top-flight title since 2004. Arsenal made a late...
BBC

SWPL: Glasgow City held by Rangers as chasing Celtic beat Hearts

Glasgow City's lead at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League was trimmed to three points after a draw with Rangers, who drop to third. Celtic held on to defeat fourth-placed Heart of Midlothian, despite a second-half surge from the Edinburgh side. Aberdeen shifted up to ninth with a...
BBC

'All quiet on eastern Manchester front'

It should be all quiet on the eastern (Manchester) front today. The Blues aren’t expecting much business. The chances of anyone coming in are below slim-to-none and exits are unlikely too, except for Joao Cancelo, whose loan move to Bayern Munich should be completed later. He’s already posted on...
SB Nation

Summarizing Tottenham Hotspur’s January 2023 transfer window

Well, I’ve certainly seen busier transfer deadline days as a Tottenham Hotspur fan. (I’ve also seen... several... substantially less busy days.) The January window has slammed shut and we did have some movement — a couple of players in, a few players out on loan, and one player weirdly waived entirely (and possibly for a hilarious reason)
BBC

FA Cup: Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United - Egan's late strike denies Wrexham victory

John Egan's stoppage-time goal rescued Sheffield United against non-league Wrexham in a frenetic FA Cup fourth-round tie. Oli McBurnie headed home Tommy Doyle's corner to give United an early lead. Goals from James Jones and Tom O'Connor put the Welsh side ahead before Oliver Norwood equalised for the Blades, who...
Reuters

Soccer-Lazio lose ground after 1-1 draw with Fiorentina

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Lazio missed the chance to move up to second in Serie A when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Fiorentina at home on Sunday. Maurizio Sarri's side are now in third place with 38 points, 12 behind leaders Napoli who were playing later on Sunday. Fiorentina are 12th with 24 points.

