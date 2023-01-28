Read full article on original website
BBC
Man Utd transfer news: Marcel Sabitzer completes loan move from Bayern Munich
Manchester United have completed the loan signing of Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich. The 28-year-old joins Erik ten Hag's squad until the end of the season following Christian Eriksen's long-term injury and a short-term problem for Scott McTominay. Sabitzer has made 54 appearances for Bayern since joining in...
NBC Sports
Premier League transfer news, live! Complete list of January transfers so far
The January transfer window has again seen big-name imports into the Premier League, and the final hours of the window are seeing a flurry of deals take place. Chelsea spent big, once again, while Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo and Arsenal added Trossard, Jorginho and Jakub Kiwior. [ TRANSFER NEWS: Liverpool...
SB Nation
Everton Transfer Deadline Day: Live Blog | Betting on Beto
Looks like Everton are talking to Udinese for striker Beto. Reece Welch is going on loan for the remainder of the season to MK Dons. If you’re just logging into our live blog here, Everton have not only not signed anyone, they don’t even look remotely close to any players out there either.
BBC
Napoli 2-1 Roma: Giovanni Simeone's late goal keeps hosts on course for first Serie A title since 1990
Giovanni Simeone's late goal helped Napoli to a narrow win over Roma and saw them open up a 13-point gap at the top of Serie A. Victor Osimhen's volley gave Luciano Spalletti's side an early lead but Roma levelled through Stephan El Shaarawy. However the hosts, chasing a first Scudetto...
BBC
Wednesday's transfer gossip: Maddison, Maguire, Barella, Ziyech, Skriniar, Zaniolo
Manchester City are planning a move for Leicester City's 26-year-old England midfielder James Maddison in the summer. (Mail) A loan move to Inter Milan was never an option for 29-year-old Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, who will stay at Old Trafford until at least the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano)
BBC
Arsenal transfer news: Jorginho moves from Chelsea to the Gunners in a deal worth £12m
Arsenal have signed Italy midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea in a £12m deal. The 31-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Napoli in 2018, was in the last six months of his Blues' contract. He passed a medical on Tuesday and signed an 18-month contract with the option of a further year.
BBC
Premier League transfers: Record spending set to be extended on deadline day
The Premier League transfer window closes on Tuesday at 23:00 GMT - and there are some potential deals in the pipeline which could further extend the record amount already paid out. About £550m has been spent this month, shattering the 2018 record of £430m. The English Football League...
FOX Sports
Jorginho joins Premier League leader Arsenal from Chelsea
LONDON (AP) — Italy international Jorginho joined Arsenal from Chelsea for a reported 12 million pounds ($14.75 million) on Tuesday, a deadline-day move that gives the Premier League leaders an extra option in midfield in their bid to win a first top-flight title since 2004. Arsenal made a late...
BBC
SWPL: Glasgow City held by Rangers as chasing Celtic beat Hearts
Glasgow City's lead at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League was trimmed to three points after a draw with Rangers, who drop to third. Celtic held on to defeat fourth-placed Heart of Midlothian, despite a second-half surge from the Edinburgh side. Aberdeen shifted up to ninth with a...
Joao Cancelo's 'Hunger For Success' Is Why He Joined Bayern Munich
Manchester City have officially confirmed that full-back Joao Cancelo has joined German Champions Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season and he has spoken to the Bundesliga sides media.
BBC
Tottenham transfer news: Pedro Porro arrives for medical before move from Sporting Lisbon
Sporting Lisbon full-back Pedro Porro is in London for a medical before a move to Tottenham. The Spain international, who can also play as a wing-back, will join on loan, but the deal includes an obligation to buy for 45m euros (£40m) this summer. The 23-year-old, linked with Spurs...
Anthony Gordon must earn support of Newcastle fans, says Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe believes Anthony Gordon has the passion and talent to make a big impact at Newcastle after his transfer from Everton
BBC
'All quiet on eastern Manchester front'
It should be all quiet on the eastern (Manchester) front today. The Blues aren’t expecting much business. The chances of anyone coming in are below slim-to-none and exits are unlikely too, except for Joao Cancelo, whose loan move to Bayern Munich should be completed later. He’s already posted on...
SB Nation
‘We need to give something back to the fans’ - Sean Dyche promises an Everton side ‘that can wear the badge with pride’
Sean Dyche has promised an Everton side “that works, that can fight and wear the badge with pride”, acknowledging that the club owes something to the fans after a difficult few months. Dyche was finally confirmed as Everton manager on Monday and said one of his priorities was...
SB Nation
Summarizing Tottenham Hotspur’s January 2023 transfer window
Well, I’ve certainly seen busier transfer deadline days as a Tottenham Hotspur fan. (I’ve also seen... several... substantially less busy days.) The January window has slammed shut and we did have some movement — a couple of players in, a few players out on loan, and one player weirdly waived entirely (and possibly for a hilarious reason)
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United - Egan's late strike denies Wrexham victory
John Egan's stoppage-time goal rescued Sheffield United against non-league Wrexham in a frenetic FA Cup fourth-round tie. Oli McBurnie headed home Tommy Doyle's corner to give United an early lead. Goals from James Jones and Tom O'Connor put the Welsh side ahead before Oliver Norwood equalised for the Blades, who...
Soccer-Lazio lose ground after 1-1 draw with Fiorentina
Jan 29 (Reuters) - Lazio missed the chance to move up to second in Serie A when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Fiorentina at home on Sunday. Maurizio Sarri's side are now in third place with 38 points, 12 behind leaders Napoli who were playing later on Sunday. Fiorentina are 12th with 24 points.
