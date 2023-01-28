ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Groundhog Capital of the World getting ready for Groundhog Day

By Chris Mertes
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vsWPa_0kUV9F4t00

The City of Sun Prairie is preparing to celebrate the 75th Annual Groundhog Day Prognostication on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Downtown Sun Prairie’s Cannery Square with a new master of ceremonies, new elected officials, and more.

The annual event draws crowds from near and far to gather in anticipation of whether or not there will be another six weeks of winter.

Because Jimmy has an extremely high accuracy rating in his predictions, folks will want to be sure to attend.

The ceremony begins bright and early at 6:50 a.m. with the Prognostication taking place during sunrise at 7:11 a.m. Jimmy’s announcement about winter’s duration will be announced from the stage and translated into sign language.

This year’s master of ceremonies will be Rebecca Ribley, who is the Wake Up Wisconsin co-anchor at WKOW Channel 27. The audience is sure to have some fun with Ribley as she engages with the crowd and throws a weather pun or two their way.

The color guard will kick off the ceremony performing to the national anthem. This is followed by declarations from Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser and a Gubernatorial Proclamation from Gov. Tony Evers presented by State 46th Assembly Rep. Melissa Ratcliff declaring it officially Groundhog Day in the State of Wisconsin.

Additional elected officials scheduled to be present include city council members, Senator Melissa Agard, and more.

Wilderness Walk Zoo and Western Town serve as the official handlers of Jimmy the Groundhog.

The City of Sun Prairie is grateful for the ongoing partnership.

“I always enjoy engaging with the community at this event as we eagerly await Jimmy’s prediction,” said Esser, who — by legend — is the only Sun Prairie resident who can speak groundhogese. “This is a tradition that highlights the quirkiness and fun of our community.”

The fun continues even after Jimmy exits the event. Local shops in Downtown Sun Prairie will be presenting Groundhog Day offerings that should not be passed up! To catch a peek at some of these deals, check out the Visit Sun Prairie and Downtown Sun Prairie Facebook pages where information will be posted.

The official Prognostication video will also be shared on those pages.

A great addition to local deals is taking advantage of photo ops with all the special guests that include Jimmy the Groundhog Mascot, Sun Prairie East Curt the Cardinal, and Sun Prairie West Wolf.

“I love to keep the people in anticipation of my winter weather prediction,” said Jimmy the Groundhog, through interpreter Esser. “I invite everyone to come out, grab some hot cocoa, and enjoy an early morning of fun.”

To access the event page, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/521516576612944/?ref=newsfeed .

To learn more about the history of Groundhog Day, please visit https://cityofsunprairie.com/840/Groundhog-Day .

