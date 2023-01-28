ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

Charleston County non-profits among recipients of Dominion Energy grants

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded environmental stewardship grants to five non-profit organizations in Charleston County. According to a Jan. 31 press release, Dominion Energy awarded over $236,000 environmental stewardship grants to 15 organizations across South Carolina for environmental programs / projects. More...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley County's new 1% tax to begin in March

BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — The Sales & Use Tax rate in Berkeley County will increase by one percent on March 1st. The one percent tax is the Education Capital Improvement Tax following voters' approval last fall. Due to the change, residents will pay nine percent instead of eight percent.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston County Council votes to move forward with Mark Clark Completion

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After nearly 42 years, Charleston County Council has voted to move forward with the Mark Clark Completion Project. Councilmembers voted 5-3 on Tuesday to move forward with the project, which will cost nearly $2 billion. The council will use $75 million from the Transportation Sales Tax for preliminary work.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Large law enforcement presence reported on Rivers Ave.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston responded to an incident on Rivers Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on Rivers Avenue near Cosgrove Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation breathes new life into historic West Columbia funeral home location

West Columbia – McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, a family-owned funeral and cremation service company based in Charleston, announces its expansion into the historic State Street Chapel of West Columbia and is now open for business. Many will remember this location as the original Thompson Funeral Home, located at 200 State Street.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

Police searching for runaway teen from Summerville last seen on Friday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Summerville Police Department are attempting to track down a runaway teen last seen last week. According to a report, the mother of Katie Prince reported her missing after she didn't attend school on Friday. Katie was last seen at her home on Longleaf Drive earlier in the day.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Burning trash fire spreads to nearby Colleton County property

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An unattended trash pile fire burned acres of forest, before reaching a neighbor’s property in Colleton County on January 17.  Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) believe the fire was started by children burning a trash pile at a residence on Robin Drive.  According to CCFR, crews were dispatched to an outdoor fire […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Lottery ticket sold on Daniel Island nets Lowcountry couple $500K

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A husband and wife got quite the return on investment after spending $10 on a lottery ticket at a Daniel Island gas station. The couple traded one Alexander Hamilton and got back roughly 5,000 Benjamin Franklins. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winning...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Mobile hygiene services for those in need in the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-profit is bringing a mobile truck with services including laundry, haircuts, a café and warm showers to those experiencing homelessness in Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston Counties. Starting in 2020, Jean’s Angels has worked to promote the well-being of people experiencing homelessness. The organization...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies investigating Monday afternoon shooting in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting in the Hollywood area. Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a male victim was shot at a home off Highway 162 around 1:00 p.m. The victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina with a non-life-threatening injury. No arrests have […]
HOLLYWOOD, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Design unveiled for new $50M MUSC building in downtown Charleston

The next College of Health Professions building at the Medical University of South Carolina will be a new, modern medical education facility in the heart of downtown Charleston. Providing classrooms, laboratories, common spaces and support spaces for faculty, staff and students, the building will accommodate the university’s substantial growth in...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy