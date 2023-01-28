Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Orangeburg County School District Offering Open Enrollment for Education Advancement Programs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents with children in the Orangeburg County School District looking for ways to help prepare their children for college, will be glad to know that the district is hosting open enrollment for several programs that do just that. Enrollment for Orangeburg Advance College, as well as...
abcnews4.com
Charleston County non-profits among recipients of Dominion Energy grants
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded environmental stewardship grants to five non-profit organizations in Charleston County. According to a Jan. 31 press release, Dominion Energy awarded over $236,000 environmental stewardship grants to 15 organizations across South Carolina for environmental programs / projects. More...
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County's new 1% tax to begin in March
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — The Sales & Use Tax rate in Berkeley County will increase by one percent on March 1st. The one percent tax is the Education Capital Improvement Tax following voters' approval last fall. Due to the change, residents will pay nine percent instead of eight percent.
abcnews4.com
Charleston County Council votes to move forward with Mark Clark Completion
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After nearly 42 years, Charleston County Council has voted to move forward with the Mark Clark Completion Project. Councilmembers voted 5-3 on Tuesday to move forward with the project, which will cost nearly $2 billion. The council will use $75 million from the Transportation Sales Tax for preliminary work.
abcnews4.com
SC State will host panel discussion about Tyre Nichols, law enforcement, and minorities
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — “Let's Talk about Tyre Nichols: Black Bodies and Institutional Violence”, a forum hosted by South Carolina State University's (SC State) Department of Social Sciences, will take place today, Jan. 31, from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. in the Nance Hall Auditorium. According to a...
abcnews4.com
Man wanted in Berkeley, Florence counties arrested after Richland County chase
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man wanted in Berkley and Florence Counties was arrested Tuesday night after a car chase in Richland County, deputies said. 59-year-old Richard Belin led deputies on a brief car chase at around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday before crashing a stolen car he was driving, Richland County Sheriff's Department officials said.
live5news.com
Large law enforcement presence reported on Rivers Ave.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston responded to an incident on Rivers Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on Rivers Avenue near Cosgrove Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
Orangeburg food pantry bracing for increasing demand with emergency SNAP benefits ending Jan. 31
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Some local food pantries are bracing for increasing demand as emergency SNAP benefits come to an end Tuesday. Barbara Troy is the director of the Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg. She says phones have been ringing off the hook since the beginning of the year with people needing food from their pantry.
abcnews4.com
College of Charleston sophomore heads up successful local honey business
HOLY CITY SINNER — College of Charleston sophomore William Helfgott has turned a beehive he won through his 4H program when he was just 8 years old into a thriving business called River Bluff Honey. In the summer of 2017, at the age of 15 , Helfgott set out...
Soda City Biz WIRE
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation breathes new life into historic West Columbia funeral home location
West Columbia – McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, a family-owned funeral and cremation service company based in Charleston, announces its expansion into the historic State Street Chapel of West Columbia and is now open for business. Many will remember this location as the original Thompson Funeral Home, located at 200 State Street.
abcnews4.com
Police searching for runaway teen from Summerville last seen on Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Summerville Police Department are attempting to track down a runaway teen last seen last week. According to a report, the mother of Katie Prince reported her missing after she didn't attend school on Friday. Katie was last seen at her home on Longleaf Drive earlier in the day.
abcnews4.com
Road closure scheduled on Feb. 12 for H-98 between Roundhouse Ln and Recreation Rd
HUGER, S.C. (WCIV) — Highway 98 between Roundhouse Lane and Recreation Road will be closed on Feb. 12 beginning at 6 a.m. The road closure was announced in a press release from BC Cannon Traffic Safety on Feb. 12. According to the press release, motorists will have to follow...
Burning trash fire spreads to nearby Colleton County property
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An unattended trash pile fire burned acres of forest, before reaching a neighbor’s property in Colleton County on January 17. Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) believe the fire was started by children burning a trash pile at a residence on Robin Drive. According to CCFR, crews were dispatched to an outdoor fire […]
abcnews4.com
Lottery ticket sold on Daniel Island nets Lowcountry couple $500K
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A husband and wife got quite the return on investment after spending $10 on a lottery ticket at a Daniel Island gas station. The couple traded one Alexander Hamilton and got back roughly 5,000 Benjamin Franklins. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winning...
Outdoor fire leaves 2 buildings damaged, acres burned in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Walterboro residents and fire crews worked to contain an outdoor fire that burned several acres and damaged two buildings on January 20. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), crews responded to a reported fire in the woods along Wolfe Creek Road just after 2:30 p.m. CCFR says a bystander reported the […]
live5news.com
Mobile hygiene services for those in need in the Lowcountry
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-profit is bringing a mobile truck with services including laundry, haircuts, a café and warm showers to those experiencing homelessness in Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston Counties. Starting in 2020, Jean’s Angels has worked to promote the well-being of people experiencing homelessness. The organization...
abcnews4.com
Jury hears more on 'I did him bad' comment, Maggie's phone records on Murdaugh trial day 7
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Murdaugh murder trial will resume at 9:30 Tuesday with one major question on everyone's mind: Did Alex implicate his guilt in a police interview?. On Monday, the State played the jury a video recording of an interview the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division...
Deputies investigating Monday afternoon shooting in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting in the Hollywood area. Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a male victim was shot at a home off Highway 162 around 1:00 p.m. The victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina with a non-life-threatening injury. No arrests have […]
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Design unveiled for new $50M MUSC building in downtown Charleston
The next College of Health Professions building at the Medical University of South Carolina will be a new, modern medical education facility in the heart of downtown Charleston. Providing classrooms, laboratories, common spaces and support spaces for faculty, staff and students, the building will accommodate the university’s substantial growth in...
carolinapanorama.com
Belleville cemetery owners fined $500 over upkeep; complainants cite 'slap on wrist'
The owner and operator of Orangeburg’s Belleville Memorial Gardens, a historically Black cemetery, was issued a $500 civil penalty following complaints about the perpetual care cemetery not being properly maintained. The matter came before the South Carolina Perpetual Care Cemetery Board for a final order hearing on Nov. 2,...
