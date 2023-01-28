ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

$572 million Powerball drawing just hours away

By Cris Belle
 4 days ago

(WJW) — Amid January’s winter blues, the Powerball jackpot continues to rise.

It’s up to $572 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing. That’s a $308.9 million cash value.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 9-17-20-38-40 Powerball: 18.

Jennifer Nunn , of North Carolina, on Wednesday matched four of those numbers on white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000, doubling the prize to $100,000 with the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

Saturday’s drawing at 11 p.m. can be seen here .

Tickets are $2 each.

