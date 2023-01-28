Read full article on original website
Related
Missing Beavercreek man’s car located in Mercer County
Law enforcement has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 78-year-old Robert Hageman after he drove away from his home on Leawood Drive in Beavercreek at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday.
WKRC
Slow down! OSP releases video of vehicle slamming into cruiser
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A driver lost control and slammed into an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser recently. The trooper from the Batavia post had pulled over to help another driver who had slid off the road on Jan. 13. It's not clear where the stop took place. A driver going...
WKRC
See bright flashes in the Cincinnati sky? Here's what happened
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Many across the Tri-State reported seeing flickering green lights in the sky on Tuesday night. It was not an alien invasion, rather a fire at the Duke Energy substation in Anderson Township. It happened around 7:30 p.m. The Anderson Township Fire Department arrived near...
WKRC
1 sent to the hospital after Florence fire
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A person is in the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire in Florence. Firefighters quickly put out a fire on Center Park Drive around midnight. All three people inside the home made it out but sadly two family pets died. Two of the residents...
Fox 19
Missing Covington man found dead in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 76-year-old Covington man who went missing in late December has been found dead in Warren County, according to Covington police. The body of Edward Wischer was discovered Tuesday at 6:20 p.m. in a field near a cell phone tower in Lebanon. The investigation has been...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Cristos is looking for a new cuddle buddy!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cristos' handlers at the shelter call him a "butter dog," saying that once you start petting him, he melts right into you!. He's very gentle, very affectionate, and warms up to new people very quickly. For more information, or to fill out an application, go to the...
WKRC
Coroner: Man shot by Wyoming Police during burglary call has died
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - The man shot by police in Wyoming early Monday morning has died from his injuries. Family members identified the man who was shot by officers as Joe Frasure, 28. He died on Tuesday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's office. Wyoming police chief Brooke Brady said...
WLWT 5
Robbery reported at West 6th and Race streets in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Robbery reported at West 6th and Race streets in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Cierra Chapman is still missing; What is the latest in her disappearance
Dayton police continue to search for a woman missing since the end of December.
WKRC
Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
Fox 19
50-year-old mystery: Who killed Georg Ann Reiter, and why?
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - For the past five years, a new set of Butler County detectives have been working a cold case, hoping it could lead to new tips and maybe bring them they big break they’ve been waiting for throughout the investigation. It was Sept. 9, 1970...
dayton.com
Beerhead Bar & Eatery opens in Mason, is fourth one in Ohio
Beerhead Bar & Eatery, a restaurant chain with a focus on local craft beers, recently opened its newest location in Mason. With 10 locations nationwide, four in Ohio and others in Illinois, Texas, Michigan and New York, it offers a variety of food and drinks in a family friendly space.
Cincinnati police officer fired after 'knowingly stalking' ex-girlfriend
According to an internal investigation, Darryl Tyus 'engaged in acts that constitute the offense of menacing by stalking' while off duty.
WKRC
Cincinnati food truck opens first restaurant in suburbs
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A popular Greater Cincinnati food truck expanded to its first brick-and-mortar location near the end of 2022. Mexi-Q, which offers a blend of Mexican, barbecue and Asian flavors, is now open at 6676 Tri Way Drive in Mason Crossing. The new storefront is next to LaRosa’s and Mad Potter and across from Crossroads Church.
WLWT 5
Crash on I-75 in Sharonville cleared
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash that was blocking lanes on northbound I-75 in Sharonville has been cleared. Traffic is flowing normally through the area. Police have reopened the two left most lanes on I-75 in Sharonville after a crash had previously closed all lanes. WLWT's Katie Donovan was...
WKRC
Relocation of Cincinnati Police gun range takes another step, $11 million still needed
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC)- Residents of the Village of Lincoln Heights and the Hamilton County Commission say the Cincinnati Police Departments gun range needs to move from its current location on the border of Evendale and Lincoln Heights. Tuesday, the Hamilton County Commission announced it has allocated $15 million to...
WLWT 5
Dispatch: 2 injured after multivehicle crash on I-71/75 in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on I-71/75 northbound near Florence. It happened around 9 a.m. when there cars crashed in the northbound lanes of the highway. Boone County dispatchers said two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent...
WLWT 5
A crash involving an ambulance was reported on Montana Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — An ambulance was involved in a crash on Montana Avenue in Westwood, Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Montana and Boudinot avenues. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash at this time. For live traffic updates, click here.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
ODOD to tear down hundreds of buildings in Montgomery County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- More than 200 buildings will be torn down in Montgomery County after the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) announced the third round of a statewide demolition program. According to ODOD, the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program has already had two rounds of planned demolitions. On January 27, Ohio Governor Mike […]
