WKRC

Slow down! OSP releases video of vehicle slamming into cruiser

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A driver lost control and slammed into an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser recently. The trooper from the Batavia post had pulled over to help another driver who had slid off the road on Jan. 13. It's not clear where the stop took place. A driver going...
BATAVIA, OH
WKRC

See bright flashes in the Cincinnati sky? Here's what happened

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Many across the Tri-State reported seeing flickering green lights in the sky on Tuesday night. It was not an alien invasion, rather a fire at the Duke Energy substation in Anderson Township. It happened around 7:30 p.m. The Anderson Township Fire Department arrived near...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 sent to the hospital after Florence fire

FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A person is in the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire in Florence. Firefighters quickly put out a fire on Center Park Drive around midnight. All three people inside the home made it out but sadly two family pets died. Two of the residents...
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

Missing Covington man found dead in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 76-year-old Covington man who went missing in late December has been found dead in Warren County, according to Covington police. The body of Edward Wischer was discovered Tuesday at 6:20 p.m. in a field near a cell phone tower in Lebanon. The investigation has been...
LEBANON, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Cristos is looking for a new cuddle buddy!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cristos' handlers at the shelter call him a "butter dog," saying that once you start petting him, he melts right into you!. He's very gentle, very affectionate, and warms up to new people very quickly. For more information, or to fill out an application, go to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Coroner: Man shot by Wyoming Police during burglary call has died

WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - The man shot by police in Wyoming early Monday morning has died from his injuries. Family members identified the man who was shot by officers as Joe Frasure, 28. He died on Tuesday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's office. Wyoming police chief Brooke Brady said...
WYOMING, OH
WKRC

Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Beerhead Bar & Eatery opens in Mason, is fourth one in Ohio

Beerhead Bar & Eatery, a restaurant chain with a focus on local craft beers, recently opened its newest location in Mason. With 10 locations nationwide, four in Ohio and others in Illinois, Texas, Michigan and New York, it offers a variety of food and drinks in a family friendly space.
MASON, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati food truck opens first restaurant in suburbs

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A popular Greater Cincinnati food truck expanded to its first brick-and-mortar location near the end of 2022. Mexi-Q, which offers a blend of Mexican, barbecue and Asian flavors, is now open at 6676 Tri Way Drive in Mason Crossing. The new storefront is next to LaRosa’s and Mad Potter and across from Crossroads Church.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash on I-75 in Sharonville cleared

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash that was blocking lanes on northbound I-75 in Sharonville has been cleared. Traffic is flowing normally through the area. Police have reopened the two left most lanes on I-75 in Sharonville after a crash had previously closed all lanes. WLWT's Katie Donovan was...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Dispatch: 2 injured after multivehicle crash on I-71/75 in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on I-71/75 northbound near Florence. It happened around 9 a.m. when there cars crashed in the northbound lanes of the highway. Boone County dispatchers said two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent...
FLORENCE, KY
WDTN

ODOD to tear down hundreds of buildings in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- More than 200 buildings will be torn down in Montgomery County after the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) announced the third round of a statewide demolition program. According to ODOD, the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program has already had two rounds of planned demolitions. On January 27, Ohio Governor Mike […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH

