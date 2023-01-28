Read full article on original website
Related
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Missouri that You Need to Visit (2023)
Did you know that Missouri has a thriving wine country and loads of outdoor activities?. The small towns in Missouri have rich histories that you can still learn about. If you haven’t considered a road trip through Missouri, you might want to. Plan to stop at some of these...
suntimesnews.com
Missouri unveils plans to fight hypoxic dead zones in the Gulf of Mexico
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri and 11 other states bordering the Mississippi River are working together to address the different factors that together create seasonal dead zones in the Gulf of Mexico. Each partner state has developed and announced specific strategies that will be implemented over time using targeted federal funding. Last month, Missouri unveiled its state work plan to fight the dead zones and also received its first year of funding totaling nearly $1 million.
What is the Most Legendary Place to Stay in all of Missouri?
There is one hotel in Missouri that is more legendary than all the others, some of the most famous people in the world have stayed there at the hotel's peak. After all these years it is still a special place to stay when you're in the Show-Me State. According to...
Missouri Man Shares Video of Close Bear Encounter in the Ozarks
This Missouri man must have ice water coursing through his veins. He shared video of a close encounter he had with a big ole black bear in the Missouri Ozarks, but he didn't seemed to be concerned at all about the fact that an apex predator was just ahead of him on a trail.
30 Measurable Quakes Along Missouri’s New Madrid Fault in January
2023 is off to an active start along the New Madrid Fault Zone in Missouri as there have already been more than 30 measurable quakes in January alone. It's worth noting that there are likely many more than 30 earthquakes measured by the USGS in the New Madrid Fault area of Missouri in January in 2023. I limited the search to only those that were at least 1.0 magnitude or higher.
The ‘Creepiest Hike in Missouri’ is Allegedly Near a Ghost Town
I must state from the beginning I don't completely agree with the "creepiness" description of this Missouri trail. It's been declared the "creepiest hike in Missouri" that allegedly takes hikers by the remnants of a ghost town - allegedly. Only In Your State just did an interesting feature on the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Northeast Missouri Lawmaker Believes I-70 is Receiving Too Much Attention
(MISSOURINET) – Several transportation leaders applaud Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s proposal to expand Interstate Highway 70 to 6 lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. But one Missouri lawmaker thinks I-70 is getting TOO much attention at the detriment of other critical routes. Republican State Rep Louis Riggs...
Call of the Cryptid: Beaman Monster (gorilla-wolf-coyote thing) of Missouri
What is the Beaman Monster from the Sedalia area of Missouri? It’s another piece of evidence that people can’t get their story straight, but want to create a monster and call it “folklore.” In this case, it’s some extra-blurry Missouri folklore, but folklore nonetheless. Some sources online say it’s shaped like a gorilla, others maintain it looks like a wolf or coyote. So, at best, one might call it a gorilla-wolf-coyote thingie, aside from the Beaman Monster, or whatever official scientific name one might assign to a gorilla-wolf-coyote thingie.
Missouri Has One of the Biggest Indoor Adventure Parks
Are your kids bouncing off the walls during these cold days of winter? You might want to look at taking them to the biggest indoor park in Missouri. Big Air Trampoline Park is located in Branson, Missouri, and is a 40-000 square foot facility for kids to burn all that burnt-up energy they have this winter. There are trampolines, rock climbing walls, and walls to bounce off of, and for all ages. You literally could spend hours upon hours in a place like this.
Is The Best Fish Sandwich in Missouri is in The Best Steakhouse?
I'm suspicious of this result not because I doubt the winner doesn't make great food. I'm confident they do. However, does the best fish sandwich in Missouri really come from a steakhouse? The internet says yes. This is not my conclusion, but just the result of some research about where...
kdhx.org
‘Exploring Missouri’s German Heritage’ documents German history
Missouri Life Media’s documentary “Exploring Missouri’s German Heritage” maintains, with persuasive evidence, that among the contributors to Missouri history and contemporary culture “no other immigrant group has had a greater influence than the Germans.” Through a ninety-minute survey of agriculture, science, arts, education, religion, building practices, and wars, a diverse group of knowledgeable individuals describes the enduring German legacy.
Missouri has 13,000 kids in foster care. Experts say the system needs to be rebuilt
What happens to the 13,000 children who end up in the Missouri foster care system — and how can that system be improved? Experts say that before the system is reformed, it needs to be rebuilt with better funding and staffing.
Why One Man Built a Memorial to the Trail of Tears in Missouri
Have you ever had an event in your life so affect you that it changed the trajectory of your journey and sent you off into a new adventure? That happened to a Missouri man who had one singular moment affect him so deeply, he built a memorial to the Trail of Tears in Missouri.
Can you smoke marijuana in public in Missouri? Where weed isn’t allowed
While Missouri Amendment 3 permits marijuana use in private residences, it’s still against the law in parks, while walking along sidewalks, and in schools, both private and public.
KCTV 5
New area code coming to 816 region
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
Missourinet
Missouri native to receive ‘Congressional Space Medal of Honor’
A Missouri astronaut is scheduled to receive the Congressional Space Medal of Honor on Tuesday. Alisa Nelson reports. To watch Tuesday’s ceremony at 3:15 p.m. CST, click here.
kjluradio.com
Missouri National Guard infantry unit prepares for deployment to the Middle East
The Missouri National Guard announces it’s deploying soldiers to the Middle East. A deployment ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 at 10 a.m. for the Missouri Army National Guard’s 1-138th Infantry Regiment out of Kansas City. The ceremony will be held at the Pattonville High School in Maryland Heights.
YAHOO!
Three from southwest MO in running for Fayetteville superintendent job
Of the 31 applicants for the Fayetteville Arkansas superintendent job, the school board wants to interview six — and half are from southwest Missouri, including:. John Mulford, deputy superintendent of operations, Springfield;. Brad Swofford, superintendent, Branson;. Anthony Rossetti, superintendent, Webb City. The other candidates include:. Marie Feagins, chief of...
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
1070 KHMO-AM
Hannibal MO
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1