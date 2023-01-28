Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington, NJ
Sidewalk counselor Mark Houck acquitted of all charges in federal courtLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
This Stunning Landmark Along The River Is Worth Visiting [Pennsylvania]Melissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Shot in Apparent Drive-by While Walking to West Philly School
A West Philadelphia high school was put on lockdown for about an hour after a teen on his way to school was hurt during an apparent drive-by shooting Tuesday morning. Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 shows the 15-year-old boy and another teen walking to school just before 8:30 a.m. at 61st and Jefferson streets in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood.
ATM blown up in West Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Would-be thieves tried to blow up an ATM in West Philadelphia Monday morning. Police say it happened around 12:45 a.m. at the corner of 56th and Media Streets in Carroll Park.The machine is damaged, but the suspects were not able to get away with any cash.Police have not said whether any arrests have been made.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Found Shot to Death in Parking Lot of Philly Forman Mills Store
Police identified a man who was found shot to death outside a Forman Mills store in Philadelphia over the weekend. On Saturday, around 6:30 a.m., police responded to the 5600 block of Rising Sun Avenue for a report of a person with a gun. When they arrived they found a 23-year-old man in the Forman Mills parking lot who had been shot in the back of the head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
local21news.com
Beyoncé to perform twice in PA as part of "Renaissance World Tour"
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Beyoncé has announced an international tour that will see her visit the Commonwealth not once, but twice. The 28-time Grammy winner will be performing at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia July 12 and at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh Aug. 8. A presale exclusively for...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot Walking Home From Car in Northeast Philly
A man was shot as he walked a short distance from his car to his home in Northeast Philadelphia Monday night. Police, who responded to a call along the 5000 block of Cottage Street in the Frankford section of the city, just before midnight, said they found evidence that at least seven shots were fired.
Philadelphia family faces second tragedy of gun violence in recent months
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in the city's Crescentville neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Adams and Rising Sun Avenues."They ripped my heart out," Sandra Hernandez said. "They ripped my heart out for stupid nonsense."Sandra Hernandez says her only son, Maison Hernandez, loved to dance, loved his family and had dreams of opening his own business. But now Hernandez says she is living a nightmare."He won't have no kids, he won't get married," Sandra Hernandez said. "I'm not going to see him no more."She tells CBS...
Tyre Nichols death: Protesters gather in several U.S. cities
In the minutes after Memphis released four videos showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols, protesters took to the streets in cities across the United States to protest the violent actions seen in the video. Update 9:58 p.m. Jan. 27:. Protesters in Memphis shut down Interstate 55, blocking traffic between Tennesee...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Stabbed to Death Inside Northeast Philly Pizza Hut, Police Say
A man was stabbed to death inside a Northeast Philadelphia pizza shop over the weekend. Philadelphia police officers were initially called to a parking lot along the 900 block of Orthodox Street in the Crescentville neighborhood just before 1 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person with a gun, police said Monday.
Philadelphia faith leaders speak about death of Tyre Nichols
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For those officials who have seen the body camera video involving the now deadly confrontation between five Memphis police officers and Tyre Nichols, the words that have been used were "heinous," "awful" and even "inhumane." Ahead of the video's release Friday evening, CBS Philadelphia sat down with community leaders in Philadelphia who are bracing for what they and the public will soon see."I'm disgusted, disappointed, disgusted, not really surprised," Pastor Carl Day said.Day, of Culture Changing Christians, is also a community activist. He's been at the forefront of calling for police reform locally and saw firsthand a city...
philasun.com
“It’s a Philly thing”
On Tuesday night, the Union League honored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with the club’s highest honor. On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphians from all walks of life let them know they were displeased about it. ABOVE PHOTO: Union League protest organizer Melissa Robbins speaks at the podium surrounded by crowds which...
Philly shooting victim who walked into hospital pronounced dead: Police
Police were notified of a gunshot victim who walked into Lankenau Medical Center.
"He was my heart": Fatal shooting of rising Philly chef remains unsolved
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia chef was shot and killed as he arrived to work near Point Breeze.The 2020 murder of Quadir Flippen left a community shaken and a family devastated. Three years later and still no arrests have been made. The question of who killed Flippen remains a mystery."He was my heart," Nashiya Pinder said wiping away tears. Pinder remembers the words her mother would tell her about her relationship with her brother."My mom used to always have a saying for us – it was just us, us two," Pinder said. "We got each other. You don't let no one...
15-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old missing juvenile George Rankin. He was last seen on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 12:00 pm, on the 9xx block of N 10th St. He is 6’1, 230 pounds, brown eyes, black hair and dark complected. Anyone with any information on George’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 or 911. The post 15-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mother of 5 killed in Tredyffrin Township, Pa. head-on crash
A Pennsville, New Jersey mother of five was killed in a head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
Georgia woman charged in deadly stabbing in Germantown home
A 19-year-old Georgia woman is facing murder charges in the stabbing death of a man in Germantown earlier this week. Police found 25-year-old Alwaleed Algheraibi in a third-floor bathroom with a stab wound to his neck.
fox29.com
7 residents displaced after flames erupt in Fishtown fire, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A fire broke out in Fishtown early Monday morning, leaving several people without a home. Emergency crews responded to the fire at a home on the 500 block of East Cabout Street around 2:20 a.m. A second alarm was declared nearly an hour and a half later. Several...
Upper Darby mayor issues statement after arrest on suspicion of DUI
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer has issued a statement following her arrest on suspicion of DUI last week. Keffer says she is being treated for alcohol addiction after police pulled her over last Thursday night in Upper Chichester Township.Police say she was driving on Route 322 with a flat tire and a broken headlight, and they smelled alcohol on her breath. On Monday, Keffer released a statement apologizing to the people of Upper Darby. "As Mayor of Upper Darby, I realize that I am held to a higher standard and I am prepared to face...
Female Philadelphia food delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint by three men
PHILADELPHIA – A female food delivery driver making a delivery in the area of North 15th Street was carjacked at knifepoint last Thursday. The Philadelphia Police Department released a video of the suspects yesterday. Now detectives with the department’s Central Division are asking the public to assist in identifying the three men wanted for the carjacking. According to police, on January 19, at approximately 7:45 pm, the victim, a 33-year-old female, was delivering food on the 1600 block of North 15th Street when she was approached by three unknown black males. Detectives said one of the suspects pulled a knife The post Female Philadelphia food delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint by three men appeared first on Shore News Network.
'We need y’all to stay': Jazz lounge and community hot spot for more than a decade closes
Ben Bynum Jr. opened Relish with his brother Robert in 2009. It was a place where neighbors could enjoy friends, good conversation and even better food all while sitting side by side with local politicians like Rep. Dwight Evans.
Germantown coffee shop hit by early morning burglar
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia on Thursday released surveillance camera footage of a man who broke into a Philadelphia coffee shop last week after hours. The PPD Northwest Detective Division is attempting to identify the individual responsible for this commercial burglary and asking the public for assistance. On January 13, approximately 3:30AM, surveillance cameras show a late model Chevrolet Caprice park at the intersection of Rittenhouse St and Wayne Ave. “An unknown black male is seen exiting the vehicle and walking up to the Ultimo Coffee Shop located at 5901 Wayne Ave and breaking the lock and later entering The post Germantown coffee shop hit by early morning burglar appeared first on Shore News Network.
