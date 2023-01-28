ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Woman sentenced to prison, man pleads guilty after search warrant on Beckley hotel room

By Danielle Sandler, Brandon Eanes
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LsmJo_0kUV84UM00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two people from Raleigh County are facing prison time after a search warrant was carried out in a Beckley hotel room in 2021.

According to court documents, on November 8, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a Beckley hotel room where Krystle Elaine Cresce, 34, of Glen Morgan, was staying. As a result of the search, differing amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, $917 USD, and three guns were found. During further investigation, Cresce admitted that she reportedly worked with Tyrone Douglas Amar, 46, of Beckley, in the possession and distribution of the drugs in question.

Man charged after drugs found in body at Southern Regional Jail

As officers were carrying out the rest of the search, they reportedly encountered Amar in the hallway near Cresce’s hotel room. He was immediately taken into custody.

Amar admitted to investigators that he had 59 grams of fentanyl, 45 grams of methamphetamine and more than $2,850 in his possession. Amar further admitted that he intended to distribute the drugs.

Krystle Elaine Cresce, 34, of Glen Morgan, was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison. Her prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.

Tyrone Douglas Amar, 46, of Beckley, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

Suspect identified in recent Beckley business break-ins

Amar is scheduled to be sentenced on May 12, 2023, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, with three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

WVNS

WVNS

