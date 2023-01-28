Read full article on original website
Healthy snacks at the Massena PAL
From left, Carter Besaw, Iryana Miller, Brielle Allen and Bailey Bell prepare healthy snacks at the Police Activities League (PAL) of Massena recently. The afterschool club had a weeklong “Planting Seeds” program, learning about how certain foods affect mental health, sugar shock, stress and how to cope with feelings. Photo courtesy of Massena PAL.
To the rescue on the slopes
Two Norwood-Norfolk Central students were recognized for their efforts helping an injured child at Titus Mountain. Hailey Monica and Liam Miller-Lynch are are pictured with Principal George Biffer and club advisors Zayne Frysinger, and Ben Yandeau. For more, see story here. Photo submitted by BOCES.
Dinosaurs and more in Potsdam
A huge T-Rex dinosaur is created at the Frosty Fest Snowman competition held at Ives Park, Potsdam, Saturday, by Norwood residents Lisa Legault, Julien Wells-Legault, Luka Budisic and Jason Wells. The event was sponsored by the North Country Children's Museum, SLC Arts and Potsdam Chamber of Commerce.For more photos, click here.
Roasting marshmallows on an open fire
A.J. St.Onge, of Fort Covington, roasts a marshmallow at the Frosty Fest Snowman Competition, as North Country Children’s Museum Executive Director Sharon Vegh Williams looks on. The event was held at Ives Park, Potsdam, Saturday, sponsored by the North Country Children's Museum, SLC Arts and Potsdam Chamber of Commerce. For more photos click here. NCNow photo.
Alexandra Day Berking, 29, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Alexandra Day Berking, age 29 of Potsdam, NY, passed away at her residence after a long battle with brain cancer. Arrangements for cremation have been made and there will be calling hours at the Garner Funeral Service on Friday, February 3rd from 4-7 pm. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 4th at 11 am at the Knapps Station Community Church with Rev. Lee Sweeney, celebrant. Contributions in Alex’s memory can be made to the AstraZeneca Hope Lodge in Boston or to Potsdam Humane Society. An additional memorial service will be held in Gloucester, MA this spring/summer.
Your Turn: feedback on vet clinic fire, Stefanik & Santos
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Three months after flames destroyed a Massena-area veterinary clinic, the owner is taking steps to sue the fire departments that battled the blaze for $4.5 million. He claims they were negligent:. What a slap in the face to the firefighters. Tami French. Wasn’t (the) fire...
Veterinarian takes steps to sue fire departments after blaze destroys clinic
TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Three months after flames destroyed a Massena-area veterinary clinic, the owner is taking steps to sue the fire departments that battled the blaze for $4.5 million. Dr. Wilfredo Perez, the owner of Java’s Veterinary Center, has filed a notice of claim against the...
Standoff at Stewart’s in Adirondacks ends with arrest
A man was taken into custody after a standoff at a Stewart’s in Northern New York. It happened in Tupper Lake, reported NBC station WPTZ. A man walked in and told one of the workers he had a bomb in his backpack, said employees. Then he told the employees to leave.
Northern New York woman sentenced in 2021 murder
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A woman who pleaded guilty last year to a murder in the North Country has been sentenced. Nicole Cayea pleaded guilty last April to the 2021 murder of Crisie Luebbers in Lyon Mountain. The Clinton County district attorney announced Friday that Cayea was sentenced to 45...
Underage teens arrested after allegedly stealing truck in Franklin County, NY
FORT COVINGTON, N.Y. — Two underage teens from Wynantskill were arrested on Thursday after police said they stole a truck and led officers on a pursuit in Fort Covington. New York State Police were informed that the teens, who were not named because of their age, had stolen a Ford F-250.
Man allegedly flees traffic stop, hides on porch
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Gouverneur man faces trespassing and resisting arrest charges following a traffic stop last week. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Darryl Boshane allegedly ran off after they pulled him over on Route 11 in the town of Canton last Wednesday. Deputies say...
