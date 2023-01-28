Effective: 2023-02-01 10:38:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING Scattered light snow showers will continue through the afternoon, particularly in the areas of Big Fork and northern Swan Valley. However, no further impacts from what has already been observed are expected. Therefore the Winter Weather Advisory will be allowed to expire.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO