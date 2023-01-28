ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

How Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ Made Robin Williams’ Passion Project Look Like a Failure

By Produced by Digital Editors
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Despite being one of his generation’s biggest stars, Robin Williams still wasn’t immune to career disappointment. At the peak of his popularity, in the early 1990s, Williams even had a falling out with Disney over Aladdin , blemishing one of his most celebrated roles. While Aladdin surged to international success, it overshadowed the outlook of Toys , a personal project for Williams that ended up one of the few bombs of his legendary career.

Robin Williams didn’t like the way ‘Aladdin’ was marketed

Robin Williams was at the top of his game when he sat down with Disney in 1991 to begin work on Aladdin . Seeing Williams’ explosive talent as perfect for animation, Disney execs teamed him up with animator Eric Goldberg to see how to turn standup routines into movie magic. According to an interview with Goldberg in the L.A. Times , Williams immediately saw the comedic angle for the Genie and flashed his chameleon-like ability.

“He turned into a game show host, an evangelist,” Goldberg said. “Out came all the celebs – Arnold Schwarzenegger, John Wayne, George C. Scott. We took the stuff back to Burbank and went, ‘Oh my God, this is gold. Will they let us put this in the picture?'” Goldberg and his animation team were able to capture Williams’ antics, and the result was a mix of critical support and major commercial appeal.

However, the experience didn’t lead to a Hollywood ending for Williams. As Disney was ready to hit fast-forward on toy and commercial tie-ins, Williams simply wasn’t interested in this aspect of the business. According to a 1993 L.A. Times interview with Williams, he didn’t want his voice used to sell toys at fast-food chains like Burger King. When Disney went forward anyway, Williams agreed to a pay cut to just $75,000 to ensure his voice wasn’t used in merchandising, ending the experience on a sour note.

‘Aladdin’ completely overshadowed the release of ‘Toys’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e8tCf_0kUV7dQJ00
Robin Williams at the ‘Toys’ New York premiere | Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Building on the success of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast , Aladdin was an instant blockbuster when it launched in November of 1992 and still holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 95%. According to The Numbers , Aladdin was the first Walt Disney hit to cross the $500 million worldwide mark, an eye-popping benchmark 30 years ago. According to IMDb , Aladdin cost only $28 million to produce, making it one of the most successful hits of the 1990s.

Still, any success from Aladdin was likely bittersweet for Robin Williams. Across the multiplex hallway from packed Aladdin screenings, Williams-starring comedy Toys opened a month later to rough reviews and minimal commercial appeal. While Aladdin surged back to the top of the box office to start 1993, Toys faded quickly only a few weeks after its opening and made only $23.3 million, per Box Office Mojo .

Not only did Toys cost 50% more than Aladdin , per IMDb, but it was also a rare artistic misfire for Williams. From TV Tropes , Williams took on the role as a way to channel his inner Gene Wilder, who is still associated with his starring role in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory . It even took Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson more than a decade to develop Toys . Yet, the 29% Rotten Tomatoes mark for Toys stands as one of Williams’s worst critical lashings ever.

Robin Williams bounced back in dramatic fashion

Related

‘Aladdin’: Robin Williams Eventually Reclaimed the Genie from an Iconic Voice Actor

Though Robin Williams was already a bankable movie star at the time, Aladdin brought him a new level of popularity, and the Toys misfire was quickly behind him. With shades of Some Like It Hot , the 1993 release Mrs. Doubtfire would go on to be one of Robin Williams’ most celebrated performances, earning critical praise and dominating at the box office.

Williams was so hilarious during production that director Chris Columbus made sure to keep multiple cameras on Williams as often as possible, per Screen Rant . Columbus, who was just coming off the phenomenon of Home Alone at the time, was terrified of missing a useful bit of comedic improv from the famously spontaneous Williams. According to The Numbers , Mrs. Doubtfire was the second-highest-grossing comedy ever when it finished in theaters, trailing only Columbus’ Home Alone .

Williams’ comedic energy took off in a variety of directions after the success of Mrs. Doubtfire , according to IMDb . Big hits like Jumanji solidified his star status in the mid-1990s, but his Oscar-winning role in the 1997 drama Good Will Hunting brought him to the peak of acclaim. Williams also made waves whenever he hit the standup stage, including his popular 2002 TV special, Robin Williams: Live on Broadway .

Ultimately, Williams even made up with Disney. From Business Insider , Disney tried to get back in Williams’ good graces by gifting him a million-dollar Picasso painting soon after the initial feud. Though he skipped the 1994 sequel Aladdin 2: The Return of Jafar , Williams returned for voice work in Aladdin and the King of Thieves . This time, Disney paid him a $1 million salary, which proved to be well worth it. According to Disney Wiki , Aladdin and the King of Thieves grossed $186 million in video sales, making it one of the most successful straight-to-video releases of all time.

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Jennifer Grey refuses to do Dirty Dancing sequel 'unless it's perfect' to honor Patrick Swayze

Jennifer Grey won't film the Dirty Dancing sequel unless all of its groovy parts are moving in harmony. The actress revealed Tuesday on Good Morning America that the planned continuation of her 1987 romantic hit — in which she starred as a young woman who falls in love with a dance instructor — won't involve her unless she feels it appropriately honors the legacy of her late costar, Patrick Swayze, who died in 2009.
Page Six

Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
TODAY.com

At 89, Carol Burnett learns the identity of her grandpa thanks to DNA

Imagine if "Mamma Mia" were solved by DNA rather than a Greek island-set wedding (accompanied by the music of ABBA), and you'd get Carol Burnett's recent appearance on "Finding Your Roots." After years of wondering who her real grandfather was, the comedy legend finally got answers, thanks to the PBS...
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again

A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

269K+
Followers
127K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy