Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin

By Adam Eckert
 4 days ago
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones has warned that the U.S. economy is likely headed for a recession, but he says the market could rally depending on how Russia's war in Ukraine plays out.

"We have a dictator who's losing and typically that doesn't end well," Jones said on Oct. 10, 2022, on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"Typically, that's going to end with a violent death and the question is who is he going to take with that?"

What To Know: Jones has suggested the war in Ukraine will end with the death of Putin. He told CNBC that what Putin chooses to do before the war comes to a close could have significant consequences on broader markets.

Jones said, "Is it gonna be the regional focus between Russia and Ukraine or does it expand beyond that?"

Near the end of September, Putin warned that he isn't bluffing when it comes to using nuclear weapons to defend Russia.

"When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal," Putin said before accusing the West of engaging in "nuclear blackmail."

Why It Matters: The potential for nuclear war is an ongoing threat to the markets, Jones said.

"The two outcomes have such two dramatically different impacts on the markets. If all of a sudden he was gone tomorrow ... you'd have this massive rally in risk and yet if — what I think is probably more probable — he escalates the kinetic side of his response, then you have just the opposite, the Armageddon scenario," Jones said.

He told CNBC that he doesn't think anyone can predict the outcome, but he suggested that he has some sort of a hedge in place.

"If you've got something that's going to be exposed to, again, an escalation in the kinetic response, whether it's chemical weapons or a tactical nuke or whatever, we make everyone cover their tails because, again, the outcomes are so binary and they have such massively different consequences for so many different asset classes," Jones said.

Originally published on Oct. 10, 2022

Photo: Harold Escalona via Shutterstock.

Comments / 255

Barry Browning
4d ago

I’ve been saying this right along. Someone with half a brain is going to do the right thing and take out this criminal. You know he’s not going to admit defeat no matter how many deaths he causes.

Reply(18)
107
Judith Mohrmann
3d ago

Ukraine didn't attack Russia. Russia attacked them. There was no reason for Russia to do this. People were not hurting them.

Reply(8)
37
Skycop46
4d ago

Russia doesn't need nuclear weapons to " defend" itself. No one is threatening them. They only have nukes to destroy someone!

Reply(2)
37
Related
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

As the Russia-Ukraine War rages into 2023, the economic and human cost of the Russian invasion of its neighbor continues to rise. The war began in February 2022, and several months into the conflict an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin made a startling statement about a potential Russian military strike on a major Western city if NATO was drawn into the war.
Benzinga

Putin Denies Having 'Gone Mad' Over Ukraine War: 'We Realize What Nuclear Weapons Are'

Vladimir Putin in December said that Russia has an "advanced and modern" form of nuclear weapons than any other nation, but he is not planning to use them for the Ukraine war. What Happened: The Russian President, in a televised meeting, told loyalists that the war in Kyiv, set to enter its tenth month at the time, may not end sometime yet, Reuters reported.
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Benzinga

Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.

Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest Weapon in History

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there has been anxiety over the threats Russian President Vladmir Putin has made about the use of tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield. These have explosive powers greater than the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but they do not have the destructive power of intercontinental […]
Benzinga

Putin Allies Reportedly Admitted To Making 'Mistakes' And Were 'Worried' In Light Of Ukrainian Military Gains

Russian President Vladimir Putin faced growing dissent from his allies as the Ukraine war continued for the seventh month in a row with no end in sight. What Happened: Vladimir Solovyov, a top Russian news presenter and a staunch supporter of the country's leader, said, "I'm worried. Naturally, we want for our guys to crush [the other side] and only to advance, but life doesn't work that way," The Daily Beast reported. Solovyov has even been dubbed “Putin’s Voice” during his Wednesday radio show, Full Contact.
Comments / 0

Community Policy