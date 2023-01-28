ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark Owens

By Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

The Atlanta Braves have named 94.9/The Bull morning co-host Jeremy “Otis” Maher as its new in-stadium announcer, taking over for Mark Owens.

Owens, a former radio host himself on stations such as Star 94, 92.9/The Game, Q100, 99X and Rock 100.5, stepped down last year after 16 seasons, saying he wanted to spend more time with family since the part-time job ate up a good portion of 81 days a year.

Maher, an Illinois native and a married father of three young children, first joined the Bull in 2017, was cut in 2020 due to pandemic-related downsizing and was hired back in late 2021. He became part of the morning show last year .

Like many radio personalities, Maher has worked in many different markets earlier in his career including radio stations in Indianapolis; South Bend, Indiana; Madison, Wisconsin; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Louisville, Kentucky.

The Braves surprised Maher with the news on air on Friday morning.

The job involves hosting a pregame show for the Truist Park audience and sponsor-driven games for fans between half-innings like the Home Depot Tool Race.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The Braves also named a new plaza host Lauren Hoffman , who most recently was the in-game host for the Orioles. She has also worked for Bally Sports South.

The team is also seeking a new PA announcer ahead of the 2023 season. Last summer, Casey Motter , the Braves’ longtime PA announcer, died at age 53. Fans were able to audition for the job at last weekend’s Braves Fest .

