With the start of Auburn baseball’s 2023 season only weeks away, Butch Thompson feels about as certain of what his team holds as anyone else. “Preseason, nobody (is) knowing what to expect out of us. I’ve seen us ranked between No. 17 and No. 300,” Thompson said with a grin. “But it’s kind of fair. The head coach doesn’t even know what all we have and how things are gonna line up.”

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO