Miss Alabama and Miss Teen Alabama share experience and future goals
The day after being crowned, Miss Alabama and Miss Teen Alabama said reality hasn’t set in just yet. Saturday night the Miss Alabama USA pageant was held at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. Sophie Burzynski, competing as Miss Auburn-Opelika, was crowned Miss Alabama USA, and Kensey Collins, competing as Miss Spanish Fort Teen, was crowned Miss Teen Alabama USA.
11th annual Polar Plunge raises over $7,400 for Special Olympics
Big-hearted Auburn and Opelika residents got cold and wet for a good cause at the 11th annual Polar Plunge this past Saturday. Participants braved the chilly waters of Samford Pool in Auburn in the heart of winter and raised $7,414 for the Lee County Special Olympics. “We sincerely appreciate the...
Auburn Police looking for information about suspicious activity at a local bar
Auburn police are seeking the public’s help with gathering information about a “suspicious incident” that happened at a local bar. According to a press release put out by Auburn PD, on Jan. 28 law enforcement “received a tip regarding a video that was publicized on social media.”
Auburn gymnast Piper Smith announces retirement
Auburn gymnastics senior Piper Smith announced her retirement from gymnastics this weekend. “After lots of prayer, I have decided to end my gymnastics career a little early,” she posed to Instagram on Saturday. Smith closes her collegiate career with a ring on her finger, having been part of the...
Lamar Vickerstaff Jr. appears in court for bond hearing
Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., charged with felony murder, appears in court for bond hearing before Judge Jeff Tickal. Opelika Police Detective Sgt. Alfred White takes the stand. Judge denies bail for Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., charged with felony murder of his daughter Amore Wiggins. Vickerstaff, 50, is accused of murdering his daughter...
Auburn’s Derrian Gobourne up to No. 2 nationally in floor scoring average
After a sensational routine last Friday night that got a perfect 10 from one of two judges, Auburn fifth-year Derrian Gobourne has moved up to No. 2 nationally in scoring average on the floor. The new scoring rankings were compiled by RoadToNationals.com on Monday. Gobourne sizzled in her floor routine...
Auburn man arrested under drug trafficking and gun charges during a traffic stop
Opelika police have arrested William Derek Smith, 56, of Auburn, under drug trafficking and gun charges. On Thursday, police conducted a traffic stop at South Uniroyal Road near Winding Oak Drive in reference to a traffic violation, the police report said. During the traffic stop, police said one of the...
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for January 31
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News.
‘That’s the KD we need’: Auburn’s KD Johnson returning to form ahead of UGA rematch
This season has been much different for KD Johnson, as the high-energy Auburn guard has gone from starting and being one of the team’s leading scorers to taking a much quieter role off the bench. But as No. 25 Auburn — which is coming off a two-game skid —...
Auburn City Council passes business license revocation amendment
After a lengthy decision-making process, the City of Auburn recently voted to amend its city code to allow for business license revocations in cases of delinquent taxes. The unanimous vote came down at the Jan. 17 Auburn City Council meeting. Previously, city ordinance only allowed the city council to vote...
Butch Thompson’s latest Auburn squad his ‘most physically strong’ yet. What does it mean for power-hitting potential?
With the start of Auburn baseball’s 2023 season only weeks away, Butch Thompson feels about as certain of what his team holds as anyone else. “Preseason, nobody (is) knowing what to expect out of us. I’ve seen us ranked between No. 17 and No. 300,” Thompson said with a grin. “But it’s kind of fair. The head coach doesn’t even know what all we have and how things are gonna line up.”
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Coming up clutch: Ja’Keith Carr leads Auburn High to area championship
Every basketball player has a routine for shooting free throws. Ja’Keith Carr is no different. He receives the ball from the referee, inhales, exhales, dribbles once then pauses for a beat, then takes his shot. Against Central-Phenix City, in a one-possession overtime game, with four seconds left, the game...
