Elizabeth “Betsy” Florence Pitt
Visitation for Elizabeth “Betsy” Florence Pitt, age 76, of Knoxville, will be held on Wednesday, February 1st, at the Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. A memorial service will take place at 10:00 A.M. Betsy’s wishes were to be cremated. Following services, a burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Harvey Community Center. Memorials may be given in Betsy’s memory to Harvey Assembly of God and designated to the Royal Rangers. Winfield Funeral Home is assisting Betsy’s family.
James Edward Ver Meer
Funeral services for James Edward Ver Meer age 84, of Pella will be held on Saturday, February 4th at 2:00pm at Second Reformed Church in Pella. Burial will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery in Pella. Visitation for the public will begin at 2:00pm on Friday at the church, with the...
Raymond Terlouw
Funeral services for Raymond Terlouw will be held at 10:30 am, Thursday, February 2nd, at the Sully Community Church. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, February 1st, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home in Pella, with family present from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.
Underground Railroad Discussion Today for Afternoon Adventures
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series this afternoon, featuring the Underground Railroad movements in southwest Iowa, including details about activities in Madison and Warren County. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Madison County Historical Society President Linda Griffith Smith and former Warren County Historical Society President Deb Taylor will host a program about the Underground Railroad movements, and the punishments for helping your fellow man that included prison, a $10,000 bounty, and your life. The Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series will be from 2-3pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
Knoxville Rotary End Polio Event is a Hit
The Knoxville Rotary Club held an End Polio Dinner January 25th at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. The event was catered by Central College, and there was a silent auction for Rotary gift baskets and a wine raffle. Knoxville Rotary President Jake Hughes tells KNIA/KRLS News “The Gates...
Marion County Humane Society looks for Adoptions and Help
Marion County Humane Society President Leslie VanderLinden tells KNIA/KRLS News the facility has quite a few dogs and cats that are looking for homes. There is a wide variety to choose from. The humane society is a non-profit animal shelter. While the facility is looking for homes for all the...
Indianola Parks and Rec Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series Tomorrow
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series tomorrow, featuring the Underground Railroad movements in southwest Iowa, including details about activities in Madison and Warren County. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Madison County Historical Society President Linda Griffith Smith and former Warren County Historical Society President Deb Taylor will host a program about the Underground Railroad movements, and the punishments for helping your fellow man that included prison, a $10,000 bounty, and your life. The Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series will be tomorrow from 2-3pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
Registration Open for 30th Annual Klompen Classic
Those dreaming of warmer days ahead may be thinking about when the tulips will be in full bloom and car windows open as they drive through town, with Tulip Time drawing ever closer. Chris Allen with Crossroads of Pella says registration is now open for a springtime tradition in Pella, as the Klompen Classic returns for its 30th race on Wednesday, May 3rd, as the unofficial kick off to Tulip Time. Each year, 2,000 participants cross the finish line to help others, as proceeds raised from this fundraising event are used to help local families through Crossroads of Pella. Find registration and race details here.
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Christian Homecoming Royalty
Eagles Homecoming King Toby Vander Molen and Queen Katy Roose discuss the annual tradition and their time on Eagle Lane. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
City of Indianola Facade Program Information Session Coming
An information session for the City of Indianola’s Downtown Facade and Interior Improvement Program will be held in February, after the city launched a grant program earlier this year. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News property owners can apply for up to $25,000 in grant funding to facade and interior improvements to buildings located in and adjacent to the Indianola Downtown Square.
4H Junior County Council is being Formed
The Marion County Extension Office will be offering a Junior County Council event for those youngsters in grades four through six. Ashtin Wells is the Marion County Youth Coordinator. Wells tells KNIA/KRLS News what the youth council is all about, “We already have a county council which is targeted more...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Chris Nesteby
Our guest today is Chris Nesteby, Director of Facilities and Maintenance for Marion County, as we talk about his job. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Indianola Chamber of Commerce Yearly Award Winners
The annual Indianola Chamber of Commerce awards have been announced. The 2022 winners include:. Distinguished Chamber Leader – Pritesh Patel, Hotel Pommier. Emerging Business – Indianola Independent Advocate. Simpson College’s Emerging Leader – Seth Lampman. New Business – Whip it Good Catering. Stephen G. Pfeifer...
Let’s Talk Indianola – State Representative Brooke Boden
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features State Representative Brooke Boden with the latest from the Iowa legislature. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Pella Fire Chief Excited with Department’s Progress in First Year
Pella Fire Chief Randy Bogaard has been leading the Pella Fire Department for a just over a year. Bogaard has been adjusting over the past year to some of the administrative duties on top of still being in the service. In his first year, Bogaard oversaw a major call last year in a downtown Pella fire, and saw a new engine purchased by the City of Pella come into service — a project led by his predecessor Doug Van Gorkom. Hear more about the Pella Fire Department on the In Depth Podcast.
Seminar to be held on The Art of Recruiting College Students
The Marion County Employers Council will hold a seminar on The Art of Recruiting College Students on March 2. If you are interested in learning more from a panel of current college students about their perspectives, goals and preferences, plan to attend. Students will be from a variety of academic backgrounds and colleges.
PACE Alliance Announces 2022 Impact Award Winners
The Pella Area Community & Economic Alliance will honor four Pella Impact Award recipients at their Annual Membership Breakfast on Friday, February 17. Recipients were selected for their overall impact on the quality of life in Pella, collaboration/partnerships, innovative programs or events, products or marketing, entrepreneurial spirit, impact on the local economy, and longevity of impact on the community.
Central’s Shuger Fox and Cheek Published in Neurology Journal
Central College’s Sara Shuger Fox, associate professor of kinesiology, and Joshua Cheek, a 2021 Central graduate and student at the Carver College of Medicine – University of Iowa, along with a team of six other researchers, have published an article in “Neurology.” The article, “Efficacy of Diet on Fatigue and Quality of Life in Multiple Sclerosis: A Systematic Review and Network of Meta-analysis of Randomized Trials,” assessed the efficacy of different dietary approaches on MS-related fatigue and quality of life. “Neurology” is the most widely read and highly cited peer-reviewed neurology journal.
Indianola, Norwalk wrestlers clash in 3A Regional Duals at Valley
Just five days following their regular season clash, the Indianola and Norwalk wrestling teams will square off again tonight in the first round of Class 3A Regional Duals at West Des Moines Valley High School. Both Warren County schools qualified for this year’s regional duals based on their top-24 rankings...
Eagles Homecoming Royalty Thankful for Time at PC, Excited for Future
Pella Christian Homecoming King Toby Vander Molen and Queen Katy Roose were selected to represent their peers last Friday during the annual celebration. Both are excited to have spent their time in high school on Eagle Lane and are excited for the opportunities their experience has provided them. The pair say they garnered great insight into their potential career fields and college decisions. Hear more from Pella Christian homecoming royalty on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
