ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Gov. Justice celebrates completion of I-70 bridge project in Wheeling

By Lootpress News Staff
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and leaders from the West Virginia Department of Transportation held an event on Friday to officially commemorate the completion of the I-70 Bridge Project in Wheeling.

The project, which rehabilitated or replaced 26 bridges and ramps along a seven-mile stretch of I-70 in Wheeling, was the largest project undertaken under Gov. Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program when bid in 2019. Final cost of the project is $221,034,932.55.

“Everyone said that this would be impossible, and it was going to take forever, and the traffic was going to be crazy, and everything under the sun,” Gov. Justice said. “But lots and lots of people pulled the rope, did they not? Whether it was our great Jimmy Wristen, the Department of Transportation, Randy Damron, all the contractors, all the people that made this all happen, all the great city people, the workers, and all of our officials, we’re so good in this state when we unleash us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TP3Yz_0kUV5Y1y00

“We really put out the full court press with all the stakeholders up there – the emergency responders, the local government entities, even the businesses and hospitals,” said Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston, P.E. “We needed everyone to know exactly what we were going to do and how we were going to do it, so we could still get traffic safely through this monstrous, 26-bridge project.

“We needed to have a safe work zone out there that the public could still traverse, and we did that,” Wriston said. “Home run.”

Swank Construction Company was awarded the construction contract in August 2019 and began construction in September. Work ranged from simple redecking of existing bridges to complete replacement.

The largest impact on traffic was total replacement of the twin Fulton bridges, which required the complete closure of portions of I-70 for nine months at a time. Work on the westbound span was done in 2020, while work on the eastbound span was done in 2021.

Bridges and ramps west of the Wheeling Tunnel were painted blue at the request of the city of Wheeling, while spans east of the tunnel received a fresh coat of gray paint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RCUfe_0kUV5Y1y00

While major construction on the project is complete, painting below some of the bridges and other minor work will continue into 2023.

“We knew that this project was going to be difficult from the beginning due to the amount of work required and the volume of traffic on I-70,” said West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 6 Engineer Tony Clark, P.E. “Due to the Roads to Prosperity bond program, we were able to perform this large amount of needed bridge repairs and replacements under one contract in a relatively short amount of time rather than dragging the work out over several years and multiple contracts.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dkRsV_0kUV5Y1y00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lootpress.com

Biden-Harris Administration Announces $1.8 Million for West Virginia to Improve Roads at the Local Level and Tackle National Traffic Fatalities

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including six grants for communities in West Virginia. The competitive grant program, established by President Biden’s historic infrastructure law, provides $5 billion over five years for regional, local, and Tribal initiatives — from redesigned roads to better sidewalks and crosswalks — to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways. The Department also launched a data visualization tool that shows crash hotspots that can help target needed resources.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

WV Schools Closings & Delays – Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Several schools throughout West Virginia have begun to make announcements of altered plans for operation on Wednesday due to predictions of inclement weather on the horizon. At the time of writing on Monday evening, the following counties have announced closures or delayed schedules for Wednesday,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Form Energy says $760 million project will pay off for West Virginia

Form Energy’s cutting-edge battery factory represents a major investment in West Virginia — and also a major investment by West Virginians. The $760 million initial phase on the site of the old Weirton steel mill in Hancock County is meant to produce 750 well-paying jobs. The iron-air battery manufacturing plant is financed by millions of dollars of private investments, but there are also millions of public dollars going toward the project.
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Sleet, snow, ice affect driving conditions across Southeastern Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ice, snow and sleet have caused obstacles for drivers throughout the day Tuesday. If you left your car outside overnight, you probably had to pull out the ice scraper to get rid of built-up ice on the windshield. When it comes to traveling on roadways,...
OHIO STATE
wvpublic.org

Justice, Officials Cut Ribbon On I-70 Bridges Project In Wheeling

Gov. Jim Justice joined state and local officials to cut the ribbon Friday on a three-year bridge project in Wheeling. The $215 million project rehabilitated or replaced a total of 26 bridge structures on one of the oldest sections of interstate highway in West Virginia. Friday’s ribbon cutting took place...
WHEELING, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia Coal Saved Christmas 2022 from Widespread Power Outages

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – According to PJM, the regional grid operator which covers West Virginia and neighboring states, natural gas fired power plants weren’t prepared for the dramatic temperature shifts that occurred over the Christmas holiday and failed to meet consumer and business demand. resulting in state consumers and businesses being asked to conserve energy.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Weirton, West Virginia

Places to visit in Weirton, WV. The city of Weirton, West Virginia, is located in the northern portion of the Northern Panhandle region. It is a place where you can enjoy an excellent vacation. The city has some activities for all ages but also a quaint and suburban feel. It’s a great place to retire.
WEIRTON, WV
Lootpress

Biggest snowfalls recorded in West Virginia history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

5 News Investigates: A silent crisis

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s EMS agencies are facing serious challenges, from a lack of funding to dwindling volunteerism. There are a lot of issues, and easy answers don’t appear to be on the horizon. First responders didn’t sign up for an easy job. They want to...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
lootpress.com

West Virginia will provide the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Monongahela National Forest is honored to provide the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree on behalf of the USDA Forest Service, kicking off a year-long celebration with the theme of “Endlessly Wild & Wonderful” to connect people to West Virginia’s public lands. The...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Slick start Tuesday in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

(WOWK) — Rain, freezing rain, sleet and even snow are likely across the region on Tuesday morning. Winter weather advisories are posted from late Monday night through 1 p.m. Tuesday in many parts of the area for the likelihood of slick bridges and overpasses. Road conditions could easily be slick early in the morning. See […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy