wrestlinginc.com
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event
The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa...
Sporting News
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 results, match grades: Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley win Rumbles, Sami Zayn turns on Bloodline
One of WWE's most compelling storylines in years continued to be gripping television while two stars moved one step closer to main-eventing WrestleMania with victories at the Royal Rumble on Saturday night in San Antonio. Cody Rhodes, who entered last at No. 30, won the men's Royal Rumble match, while...
Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match
After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Future
As noted before, there was talk of Nia Jax returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight. She turned down an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. In an update, PWInsider reports that Jax is now confirmed to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight. She has been at the arena in San Antonio for a few hours.
PWMania
WWE Star Pulled from the Royal Rumble Match?, Updated Royal Rumble Card
The final lineup for today’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas is taking shape. Dominik Mysterio declared his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble earlier this week, revealing how Rhea Ripley was training him for the match. Dominik vowed to defeat his father during the match.
Wrestle Zone
Nia Jax Returns At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
Nia Jax has made her return to WWE. The 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble saw Jax enter the match as the 30th entrant in the match. She did not last long in the match, but it did take the other 11 competitors in the match to eliminate her. Jax’s appearance...
sportszion.com
“Guilty” Roman Reigns’ manager Paul Heyman reacts to Sami Zayn’s betrayal at WWE Royal Rumble 2023
An unexpected turn in the Bloodline storyline occurred on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas when Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman, manager of Reigns, said only one word about Sami’s actions that evening but that was enough to figure out everything. This year’s Royal...
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Absent From WWE Royal Rumble Event
The 2023 Royal Rumble event is going down tonight in San Antonio. Plenty of big names are in town for the massive event, but one major name apparently isn’t going to be at the show. It seems that since Charlotte Flair wasn’t booked for a match, so she’s sticking around for the Royal Rumble.
sportszion.com
Randy Orton’s wife reportedly texted Nia Jax after her domination in Royal Rumble match got RKO’d
As WWE Royal Rumble is closing in, the anticipation regarding the event is mounting way higher as the 30-men Battle Royal comes with among the most talked about. Nia Jax has been long absent from the WWE ever since she got fired back on November 4th, 2021 at the age of 37. Of course, as is common practice for retired WWE stars, she has been appearing in different shows here and there. On such a similar appearance for the Wives of Wrestling podcast, the former wrestler talked about the time she got RKO’d by none other than the legend Randy Orton in a Royal Rumble Match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Producers For WWE Royal Rumble Revealed
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches at the WWE Royal Rumble. You can check those out below:. – Men’s Royal Rumble: Michael Hayes, Shane Helms, Jason Jordan, Kenny Dykstra, Jamie Noble. – Pitch Black Change- Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight: Abyss. –...
ewrestlingnews.com
Latest Update On The Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match At Royal Rumble
Per a report by Fightful Select, the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight is set to have altered lighting. The match will take place at tonight’s Royal Rumble. You can check out a excerpt from the report below:. “Mountain Dew Pitch Black was a...
ewrestlingnews.com
Several Matches Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE have announced some matches and segments for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. The company announced that the upcoming Elimination Chamber match will be for Austin Theory’s United States title. Tonight, some qualifying matches will take place. Seth Rollins will face off against Chad Gable, and Johnny Gargano will take on Baron Corbin.
ewrestlingnews.com
Title Match Added To MLW Superfight – Details
Major League Wrestling has announced that Taya Valkyrie vs. Billie Starkz for the World Featherweight Title will take place this Saturday at the SuperFight event. You can check out the official announcement below:. Taya Valkyrie vs. Billie Starkz for World Featherweight Title Feb 4 in Philly at MLW SuperFight. MLW...
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes To Appear On Logan Paul’s ‘IMPAULSIVE’ Podcast This Week
Cody Rhodes made his grand WWE return at the Alamodome by entering the Men’s Royal Rumble match at #30 and eliminating GUNTHER to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare eliminated five Superstars including the returning Logan Paul. Despite the elimination, no love...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Audience Sees Bump For Royal Rumble Go-Home Show
SpoilerTV has the preliminary overnight numbers for last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Last night’s show was the go-home broadcast before today’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The numbers saw a nice increase this week. Last night’s show also featured an appearance by Brock Lesnar, who announced his participation for the Royal Rumble match.
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Will Be At WWE Royal Rumble
On Friday Night SmackDown, Brock Lesnar had Bobby Lashley in his sights again and in San Antonio, he will have 29 other WWE Superstars to contend with as well. On the 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw, Brock Lesnar made his shock return to WWE in the main event, costing Bobby Lashley the US Championship during his no disqualification match with Austin Theory.
ewrestlingnews.com
Producers For WWE SmackDown Revealed (1/27/23)
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. You can check those out below:. – Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross Match: Adam Pearce. – Austin Theory, Lashley, New Day, Miz, Brock Lesnar Segment: Michael Hayes. – Lacey Evans...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
