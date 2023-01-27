Read full article on original website
Cse Global Secures Two Major Contracts Totaling S$87.3M
* SECOND MAJOR CONTRACT RELATES TO A MULTI-YEAR SYSTEM MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FROM SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT IN INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR. * PROJECTS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO CSE GLOBAL'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FYS 2023 TO 2027. * FIRST MAJOR CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, AMONG OTHERS FOR WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANTS IN UNITED STATES OF...
Cyviz Gets USD 0.7 Mln Contract From Middle East Government Agency
* SIGNS USD 0.7 MILLION CONTRACT WITH A MIDDLE EAST GOVERNMENT AGENCY. * INSTALLATION WILL BE COMPLETED BY MAY 2023
Canada's CPPI invests $205 million in Indian co IndoSpace's new fund
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian warehouse and parks developer IndoSpace on Monday said the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) will invest $205 million in the company's new real estate fund. The investment from Canada's biggest pension fund is part of IndoSpace's new fund targeting $600 million in equity commitments.
Bahrain central bank follows Fed to lift interest rates by 25 bps
DUBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Bahrain lifted its key interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, following the Federal Reserve's hike of the same size. The one-week deposit facility rate increased to 5.5% from 5.25% and the overnight deposit rate was raised to 5.25% from 5%, a central bank statement said.
PanGenomic Health Announces Intention To Dual List On The UK Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market
* PANGENOMIC HEALTH ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO DUAL LIST ON THE UK AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE GROWTH MARKET
Lotte Chemical Titan Says Qtrly Loss Attributable 317.2 Mln RGT
* QTRLY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 317.2 MILLION RGT VERSUS PROFIT 168.9 MILLION RGT. * OUTLOOK OF CO EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING IN NEAR FUTURE IN VIEW OF VOLATILE EXTERNAL ENVIRONMENT
Prestige Assurance Says For The Period Ended Dec 31 PBT 491.8 Mln Naira Vs 732.2 Mln Naira
* PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC - FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DEC 31, PROFIT BEFORE TAX 491.8 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 732.2 MILLION NAIRA. * PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC - FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DEC 31, GROSS PREMIUM WRITTEN OF 12.44 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 9.27 BILLION NAIRA
South African rand weakens against dollar, stocks down
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Monday ahead of a slew of domestic economic data due this week. At 1602 GMT, the rand traded at 17.3375 against the dollar, 0.77% weaker than its previous close. The rand's weakness reflects domestic growth concerns due to an ongoing...
Canacol Energy Ltd Announces Renewal Of Normal Course Issuer Bid
* CANACOL ENERGY LTD. ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID
Capricorn shareholders back six directors proposed by activist; strategic review on tap
LONDON (Reuters) -Capricorn Energy shareholders voted in favour of six new directors proposed by activist shareholder Palliser on Wednesday, and the British oil and gas company said the new board will conduct a strategic review of its businesses. The shareholder vote comes days after five directors, including Capricorn's chair and...
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd Posts 2023 YTD Gross Average Production Of About 47,800 Bopd
* GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD - GROSS AVERAGE PRODUCTION IN 2023 YEAR TO DATE OF C.47,800 BOPD, 2022 NET CAPEX OF C.$115 MILLION
Indonesian unit of JD.com to discontinue all services at end of March - JD.ID website
JAKARTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Indonesian unit of e-commerce firm JD.com, JD.ID, will discontinue all services at the end of March, an announcement on its website showed on Monday. When asked about the closure, a spokesperson for JD.com said in a statement that the company will continue to serve...
India's ACC Q3 profit plunges on higher costs, stagnant volumes
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Adani Group-owned ACC Ltd on Tuesday reported a more than 60% drop in quarterly profit on higher costs, flat cement prices and stagnant volume growth. Standalone profit after tax fell to 1.10 billion Indian rupees ($13.46 million) for the three months to Dec. 31, from 2.80 billion rupees a year earlier, while total revenue from operations grew 7.4% to 45.37 billion rupees, the cement maker said in an exchange filing.
Capricorn shareholders vote in favour of activist's board nominees-spokesperson
LONDON (Reuters) - Capricorn Energy shareholders on Wednesday voted in favour of six new directors proposed by activist shareholder Palliser, days after the chairperson, chief executive and others quit the board due to shareholder pressure, a spokesperson said. Top of the to-do list for the new board will be assessing...
FTSE 100 falls ahead of Fed decision; healthcare shares drag
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) (Updates to market close) Feb 1 (Reuters) - The UK's FTSE 100 fell on Wednesday ahead of an interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve, while investors also grappled with concerns around a slowing British economy and mixed corporate updates.
Hungary gives Dunaferr steelworks $45 million bailout to pay wages
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's government will pay salaries at debt-laden steelworks ISD Dunaferr for the next six months at a cost of more than 16 billion forints ($44.8 million), Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday. Budapest's municipal court ordered the liquidation of Dunaferr in December, shortly after Orban's government...
Mexico's public debt reached nearly half of GDP at end of last year
MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's public debt stood at 49.4% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of last year's fourth quarter, the finance ministry said in a statement Monday. Latin America's second-biggest economy expanded 2.9% through November, the statement added. (Reporting by Ana Isabel...
U.S. urges Kosovo to back peace deal and form Serb municipalities
PRISTINA (Reuters) - The United States ambassador to Kosovo on Tuesday urged Pristina to press ahead with forming an association of Serb municipalities and help complete an EU-brokered peace deal with its former master, Serbia. Jeffrey M. Hovenier said the U.S. expected Kosovo to "follow through on its obligations," describing...
Indonesia's 2023 GDP growth seen slowing slightly from 2022's 5.2%-5.3% -Finance Minister
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's economy likely grew within a range of 5.2% to 5.3% in 2022, and a slight deceleration is expected this year due to slowing global growth, its finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday. Indonesia is due to publish official data for the fourth quarter and...
