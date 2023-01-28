Read full article on original website
Golden Hawks Split With Tigers; Girls Celebrate Seniors With 10th Straight Win
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks hosted the Tipton Tigers in a River Valley Conference doubleheader Tuesday at Tim Grady Gymnasium in Wellman. The Golden Hawk girls were a 58-34 winner over the Tigers on their Senior Night. The Hawks had a slim 12-11 lead after the first and were up 26-19 at half, thanks to an 8-0 second period sprint. Mid-Prairie flipped a switch after half, forcing 18 second stanza Tipton turnovers and outscoring the Tigers 32-15 to runaway with the win. After the game, Golden Hawk seniors Amara Jones and Landry Pacha talked about what led to the victory. Pacha said, “We knew we could beat them down the court. They have two big girls inside, so it was a little challenging, but just having girls on the outside to pass it out to when I got trapped is helpful. I love this group. They are all so amazing and it’s been such an honor to play with them. We all bring such a good energy to each other.”
Hawks Tangle With Tigers in Tuesday Twin-bill
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls basketball teams entertain the Tipton Tigers Tuesday at Tim Grady Gymnasium in Wellman for a River Valley Conference doubleheader. The Golden Hawk girls are 14-5, 8-2 in the RVC, winners of nine straight and 12 of their last 13 after a 55-40 rivalry win over Washington Monday. This year, Mid-Prairie is scoring 54 points per game and giving up 42, shooting 37% from the floor, 28% from three and 61% at the line with 35 boards, 12 assists, 13 steals and 16 turnovers. Individually, Landry Pacha and Amara Jones are each scoring 10 per game with Pacha pulling in eight boards and Jones dishing out five assists and grabbing four steals to lead the way.
Sigourney-Keota Wrestling Takes Third at Conference Meet
Sigourney-Keota wrestling kept up what’s been a strong season by finishing third as a team at the South Iowa Cedar League Championships Saturday at Colfax-Mingo. All 10 SK wrestlers medaled, led by conference championships for senior Jack Clarahan and junior Reid Molyneux. Clarahan, ranked third in his weight class in Class 1A, was perfect on the day, pinning all three of his opponents at 170 pounds to improve to 32-2. Molyneux pinned his first opponent at 152 lbs before winning an 11-4 decision in the semifinals and picking up a pin in the final.
Mid-Prairie Girls, Washington Boys Claim Hoops Rivalry Wins
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk girls and Washington Demon boys came away with wins in last night’s rivalry basketball battles. The girls’ game started out as a back-and-forth shootout, with each team hitting four three-point field goals and Mid-Prairie leading Washington 16-15. But the Golden Hawk defense would step up the rest of the way, stretching their advantage to 10 points at halftime. Holding the Demons down in the second half and hitting eight three-pointers as a team earned Mid-Prairie a 55-40 victory and a ninth straight win. Hawks head coach Danny Hershberger told KCII Sports his team got there thanks to a group effort that’s becoming a habit.
Washington Wrestling Led by Boone, Greiner Winning at Fairfield
Washington Demon wrestling couldn’t crack the top half of the team standings at Saturday’s Southern Iowa Classic in Fairfield, but all seven Washington wrestlers that participated did medal to help the Demons take fifth as a team. Washington was led by a pair of tournament winners. Sophomore Aaron...
Men's College Basketball (1/29): Iowa, Drake both winners
(KMAland) -- Iowa and Drake were both impressive victors in Sunday's men's college basketball action. Iowa (13-8. 5-5): The Hawkeyes exploded for 93 points in a 93-82 win over Rutgers (14-7, 6-4). Kris Murray had 24 points and six rebounds while Ahron Ulis (16), Tony Perkins (11) and Connor McCaffery (11) also cracked double figures while Patrick McCaffery added nine points and Abraham Lincoln grad Josh Dix added eight.
Art Domestique to hold “A Touch of Iowa” show
Art Domestique in Washington is beginning its next show, titled “A Touch of Iowa,” on February first. The display will be available to view through March 15th. This is a themed show that was created by the Art Domestique gallery members. There will be an artist’s reception on Friday, February 10th, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM, and the public is encouraged to come out and view the art and speak with the artists.
Shirley Patterson
Funeral services for 88-year-old Shirley Patterson of Wellman will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 1st at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home. Services will be livestreamed on the Jones & Eden Facebook page. Calling hours will begin 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 31st , at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home where the family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Private family interment will take place at the Oregon Township Cemetery in Ainsworth, Iowa. Memorials have been established for Parkview Home in Wayland.
Keota Names Three Finalists For Superintendent/Principal Position
Three finalists have been named for the Keota Superintendent and High School Principal position. On Thursday, January 26, the school board announced that Lisa Brenneman, Frederick Matlage, and Dr. Michael Volk were selected for final interviews. Brenneman is currently an online learning specialist in the Iowa City Community School District....
Family Connection Joins Washington, Henry Counties
Following their closure in Washington County, the Family Connection program in Henry County has expanded to serve both communities. Supporting approximately 50 families in southeast Iowa, Family Connection is funded by the Early Childhood Iowa grant, as well as donations. The program serves families from pregnancy, until the child is around five years old.
Washington Parent Teacher Conferences Coming Up
Lincoln Elementary School in Washington will have parent-teacher conferences on Thursday, February 2nd, and Tuesday, February 7th, from 3:45 to 7:15 PM at Lincoln Elementary School. The Washington High School will have parent-teacher conferences on Wednesday, February 8th, from 3:45 to 7:15 PM at the High School. You can find a full calendar of events for the Washington Community School District with the link in this news story at KCIIradio.com.
RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities
Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
Phyllis Ann Graber
Funeral services for 92-year-old Phyllis Ann Graber of Wayland will be Wednesday, February 1st at 10a.m. at Fern Cliff Evangelical Free Church. Burial will follow at Fern Cliff Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the Beatty-Peterseim Facebook page and YouTube channel.Visitation will begin at noon Tuesday, January 31st at the church, with family receiving friends from 5-7p.m. Memorials have been designated to Fern Cliff Evangelical Free Church Missions.
Washington Soil and Water Conservation Meeting Preview
The Washington Soil & Water Conservation District will hold a meeting on Thursday, February 2nd, at 6:30 p.m. at the USDA office at 1621 E Washington St in Washington. The tentative agenda items for the meeting include bills for payment, cost-share payments, and cover crop applications, modifications, and payments. The meeting is open to the public.
Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]
A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
Iowa principal assaulted by student
COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
Kirkwood Seeking Interview Volunteers
Kirkwood Workplace Learning Connection will be conducting spring Mock Interviews for Washington County high schools, and they need interviewers. This is a great opportunity for area high school students to practice their soft skills, build confidence, and get some tips before their next or, in many cases, their first “real” interview. Interviews will be in-person at the high schools and will be 15 minutes for each student. You will interview 5-6 students in total. Kirkwood will provide a list of questions you can ask and an evaluation form to fill out for each student. Spring opportunities include Washington High School’s 10th-grade class on March 7th from 9-11 AM, with ten more interviewers needed. If you are interested in volunteering, you can find more information with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
Delay In Fairfield Murder Trial Denied
The trial for 17-year-old Willard Noble Chaiden Miller will remain as scheduled for March 20, 2023. This comes after a request for a continuance was denied by District Court Judge, Shawn Showers, during a virtual hearing on January 27. Miller is one of two Fairfield teens accused of murdering teacher...
Crews search for person in Des Moines River; no one found
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews from the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department searched the Des Moines River Sunday morning near the University Avenue Bridge after receiving a call that someone was in the water. Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said dispatch received a call at 7:38 a.m. reporting someone was flagging […]
Popular downtown bar heading west-ish for new era
DES MOINES, Iowa — For more than a decade Beer Can Alley and The Exchange inside the Court Center building were synonymous with Des Moines’ downtown entertainment. “Court Center is a landmark for downtown,” said Ted Hawley who owns both businesses. But numerous police calls within the last year to the gem of a historic […]
