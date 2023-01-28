The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks hosted the Tipton Tigers in a River Valley Conference doubleheader Tuesday at Tim Grady Gymnasium in Wellman. The Golden Hawk girls were a 58-34 winner over the Tigers on their Senior Night. The Hawks had a slim 12-11 lead after the first and were up 26-19 at half, thanks to an 8-0 second period sprint. Mid-Prairie flipped a switch after half, forcing 18 second stanza Tipton turnovers and outscoring the Tigers 32-15 to runaway with the win. After the game, Golden Hawk seniors Amara Jones and Landry Pacha talked about what led to the victory. Pacha said, “We knew we could beat them down the court. They have two big girls inside, so it was a little challenging, but just having girls on the outside to pass it out to when I got trapped is helpful. I love this group. They are all so amazing and it’s been such an honor to play with them. We all bring such a good energy to each other.”

WELLMAN, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO