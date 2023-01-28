Pansies are among the first plants to appear outdoors at the garden center in the spring. And despite their sweet, colorful faces and sometimes intricate bloom markings, they are remarkably hardy. If you think ahead, seeding pansies yourself allows you to choose from a wide range of varieties to add to container arrangements and the garden. In this article, I’m going to share some tips for growing pansies (and their Viola cousins) from seed both indoors and out, as well as advice on how and when to plant your seedlings outside.

3 DAYS AGO